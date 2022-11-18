Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
Victorian Christmas Stroll Coming To Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeTampa, FL
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
Related
floridapolitics.com
Kathy Castor to promote veteran entrepreneurs in advance of Small Business Saturday
The Congresswoman will highlight American Rescue Plan support for a Hillsborough Community College program. U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor says Tampa Bay is ready for Small Business Saturday. And that’s partly thanks to funding for entrepreneur programs in the American Rescue Plan. She will host an event today, Nov. 21,...
floridapolitics.com
Alan Clendenin to officially launch Tampa City Council bid
Clendenin is running for the District 1 seat currently occupied by City Council Chair Joe Citro, who is seeking re-election. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs through 7:30. A Facebook event page for the kick-off shows the host committee still under formation, but dozens of supporters have already signed on, including state Reps. Fentrice Driskell and Dianne Hart, former Rep. Andrew Learned, Hillsborough County Clerk of the Court Cindy Stuart, suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, former Hillsborough County Clerk Pat Frank and nearly 50 other community leaders and advocates.
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
floridapolitics.com
Hoyt Prindle to kick off Tampa City Council bid with support from Pat Kemp
The kickoff will be at Cigar City Brewery in Tampa from 6-8 p.m. Prindle is launching his campaign with early support from Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp. “I am excited to see Hoyt on the Tampa City Council. He is a natural leader and his background as a businessman, lawyer and community advocate will bring a much-needed voice to the Tampa City Council,” Kemp said in an endorsement announcement.
Bay News 9
'Stop Woke' act blocked, Florida schools receive Purple Star distinction and Ronald McDonald Charities look for help
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Temperatures stay below normal today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a breeze out of the northeast 10 to 20 mph. If you have plans to go out for dinner, temperatures will drop into the 50s...
constructiondive.com
Second worker dies on Port Tampa Bay project
A construction worker at the Port Tampa Bay project in Florida was crushed by building material and died Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident marks the second worker death at the project in the last three months. On Wednesday morning, a worker was clearing the way...
stpetecatalyst.com
Airport, region ‘growing like gangbusters’
Officials from the nation’s top-ranked large airport – Tampa International – updated St. Petersburg stakeholders on a master plan that includes a long-awaited new terminal to keep pace with precipitous growth. The Museum of the American Arts & Crafts Movement hosted Tampa International Airport’s (TPA) latest 2022...
Florida's largest beer garden calls Bradenton brewery home
One of Bradenton's first craft breweries is tucked away off 9th Street in an old car dealership. Motorworks, a fitting name, is 27,000 square feet.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What are Tampa Bay's Top Steakhouses?
Donovan's Meaty is part of the Datz Restaurant Group and features a modern, contemporary menu. Besides classic steakhouse fare, you'll find a variety of dishes to try, including vegetarian and vegan options. Almost everything is cooked over white oak timber. The restaurant's name pays tribute to the original owner, Roger Perry, who came to Tampa from rural Ohio to become a professional chef and open a restaurant.
fox13news.com
Famous Kellogg mansion preserved using virtual reality after it was demolished
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The man behind a popular breakfast cereal company once owned a home in the Tampa Bay area. In fact, WK Kellogg's mansion was one of the grandest homes in Pinellas County. Kellogg only spent three winters in the Dunedin area, but his home became a legend. Time...
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement Town
Gibsonton, FloridaBoston Public Library on Openverse.com. I still remember when American Horror Story: Freak Show aired. I was in the thick of my obsession with American Horror Story, and had been waiting very impatiently for the new season that would feature a "carney" theme, which we'd all soon discover would develop to cover the troubles lives of freak show performers in Jupiter, Florida, trying to simply live in a world that despises them.
After 62 years, Tampa’s Joe Haskins Bicycle Shop will close next month
Its namesake passed away in March 2021.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix opens new store in Lutz, Florida
Employee-owned grocery chain Publix Food Markets on Thursday opened its newest store in Lutz, Florida. The 46,791-square-foot store will be located at the Livingston Marketplace at 2801 E. County Line Rd. and features an adjacent Publix Liquors, the fast-growing Florida retailer said. “We are excited to bring another Publix location...
cltampa.com
Tampa's first 3D-printed concrete home is now on the market
A home made almost entirely by a robot is now for sale in the Port Tampa neighborhood. Located at 7509 South Shamrock Rd., the home is currently in pre-construction and will be built by Tampa-based startup Click, Print, Home (CPH-3D). Designed by San Francisco architect Keith Plymale, the home will be the first 3D-printed concrete home in Tampa, says CPH-3D.
995qyk.com
9 Florida Doughnut Shops Make Yelp’s Best in America List
One Tampa doughnut shop made Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops in America list for 2022. But it might not be the one you’re thinking. I’m pretty partial to the doughnuts at Datz / Dough in Tampa, but when I’ve asked listeners about their favorite, inevitably Fray’s Donut House is the one I hear the most. But neither made Yelp’s Top 100 in America list. Here are the top 9 Florida spots for a great doughnut according to the reviews site.
fox35orlando.com
Florida construction worker crushed to death by 3,000-pound bundle of lumber, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida construction worker is dead after deputies said a 3,000-pound bundle of lumber fell on him during a tragic workplace accident this week. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies along with Port Security responded to the scene at Port Tampa Bay around 11 a.m. Wednesday. "A...
cltampa.com
The best ways to see Christmas lights in Tampa Bay this holiday season
Nov. 25 - Jan. 1. Tropicana Field is yet again hosting Enchant Christmas, featuring a Christmas light maze, ice skating, and a market with holiday treats and drinks. Don’t miss your chance to meet Santa! Tickets start at $20 for children and $35 for adults. 333 S Franklin St.,...
HOTBINS Opens in Tampa
HOTBINS has just opened a new store in Tampa on East Busch Boulevard. If you're not a TikTok enthusiast, you may not know what this even means. Let me explain, HOTBINS is an Amazon resale store. What does that mean? Let's dive in:
Pinellas County retired K-9 dies suddenly, sheriff's office says
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Friday shared the sad news of the passing of one of their retired K-9s. K-9 Jager died suddenly, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Born in 2009 in the Czech Republic, he was a patrol canine from November 2010 to November 2017. During those seven years, the sheriff's office said K-9 Jager caught more than 200 suspects with handler Cpl. Paul Martin.
Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner
The I-Team learned a neighbor has blocked off an ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state which is supposed to be accessible to the public.
Comments / 0