Now open: In-n-Out Burger opens location in South Bay
SAN DIEGO — One of United States' most beloved fast-food restaurants has finally opened a location in the South Bay neighborhood of Palm City. In-n-Out Burger's newest restaurant opened on Friday, east of Imperial Beach and less than five miles away from the U.S.-Mexico Border. The new location sits between the Coronado Avenue and Palm Avenue exits off I-5.
sandiegoville.com
After Battling To Get Into San Diego's Ocean Beach, Controversial Starbucks Location Set To Close By Year's End
After battling to enter San Diego's notoriously anti-corporate neighborhood of Ocean Beach, Starbucks on Newport Avenue will serve its last coffees this December. On March 25th, 2001, the first "No Starbucks in OB" protest took place throughout San Diego's bohemian beach town of Ocean Beach. Hundreds gathered throughout the streets of OB to demonstrate to the Seattle-based conglomerate that the community was not looking for "Big Coffee". Starbucks responded to the protest by almost immediately signing a lease for a quaint space on the corner of Newport Avenue and Bacon Street.
San Diego weekly Reader
With the Rolling Stones 500 miles north of El Cajon
"We’re getting word that the free Rolling Stones concert planned for San Francisco is on,” the radio DJ said after spinning some platter. “The site is the Altamont Speedway some distance outside of the city, near a place called Livermore, and the time is tomorrow — December 6, 1969, a day that may possibly live in infamy. (Dec. 14, 1989)
Wonderfront Festival back after 2 years
Wonderfront Festival is back after being cancelled for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event debuted in 2019, along the Embarcadero.
sandiegomagazine.com
Chef Brian Malarkey & Chris Puffer (Re)Take Herringbone in La Jolla
It was arguably the most magical room they had. And now they have it again. They have massive, grand plans for it. And then they're done. Chef Brian Malarkey and Chris Puffer, business partner/operator (Puffer-Malarkey Collective), have taken over Herringbone San Diego in La Jolla. They will rename it, remodel it, and reimagine it in a way that fills a hole. They're gonna build La Jolla a Parisian steakhouse.
No Room to Rest — Series Part 2: San Diego homeless shelters provide beds but also pose challenges
This La Jolla Light series looks at local homelessness, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
kusi.com
Young, Black & ‘N Business hosting FREE Ham giveaway on November 19
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & ‘N Business is hosting a FREE Ham giveaway on November 19th, just in time for Thanksgiving. Chief Executive Officer of Young Black & ‘N Business, William Roosevelt III, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to share all the details about the giveaway, including how people can get a ham, and how you can help.
Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival returns to downtown San Diego
Day 1 got underway Friday. Over 80 musical artists will perform along the Embarcadero over the next three days.
California Highway Patrol's annual 'CHiPs for Kids' toy drive begins Monday
Troopers will collect unwrapped toys at designated dropbox locations around San Diego County. The drive runs until Dec. 13.
Eater
Island-Themed Restaurant and Hidden Tiki Bar Emerge in Chula Vista
Downtown Chula Vista gets a tropical infusion with the arrival of two new establishments designed to convey island vibes. Developed by Kevin Rhodes, whose Groundswell Brewing Co. has locations in Grantville and Chula Vista, Lime in the Coconut is a breezy and bright restaurant and bar offering live entertainment on Sundays and a menu from executive chef Jeremy Galapon, formerly of the Bali Hai as well as George’s at the Cove and Common Theory, that spans a number of island cuisines with dishes ranging from Hawaiian loco moco and huli huli chicken to Japanese yakisoba and Filipino garlic rice bowls topped with pork tocino. The rum-based drink list, created by beverage pros Snake Oil Cocktail Co., includes the signature Lime in the Coconut made with rum, housemade lime oleo, coconut cream, and fresh pineapple juice along with classics like Mai Tais, Zombies, and Scorpions.
Woman killed in collision in San Diego
An 85-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision on Friday in the Lake Murray neighborhood of San Diego.
San Diego Channel
Pet of the Week: Sam
(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Sam. Sam came to the Center this month with a few siblings from Oklahoma. At 8-weeks-old, he is well on his way to becoming a perfect family dog! He is a relaxed and laidback puppy, and would love a home where he can snuggle up on the couch with a family all his own. This Hound blend is curious and will grow up to be a playful and fun companion. Sam can’t wait to make himself comfortable in a loving, forever home just in time for Thanksgiving! His adoption fee is $495, plus a $35 microchip fee. He has been altered and is up-to-date on all of his vaccinations.
LAG Confidential
San Diego Wave FC 2022 Player Postmortem: Mia Gyau
Mia Gyau was a free agent signing out of Duke University for San Diego Wave FC in 2022. Part of a huge rookie contingent, Gyau comes from a family with extensive soccer experience — her grandfather, father and brother were all internationals — and from a good program like Duke, I think there was a hope she’d be ready for the pros right away.
San Diego considering action if ambulance provider doesn't drastically improve
SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is now considering what action it will take if Falck doesn't make major changes to improve its response times and ongoing staffing issues, and said action could be taken as soon as January. "We can't wait any longer we are already...
nomadlawyer.org
Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California
What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
Argument between vendors leads to stabbing near Petco Park
An argument between a group of food vendors on Saturday led to one of them getting stabbed near Petco Park, according to the San Diego Police Department.
San Diego 2022 Holiday Guide: Events, Festivals, Attractions and Parades
A comprehensive list of everything happening in San Diego during the 2022 holiday season and our free holiday music channels!
iheart.com
This Is Where You Can Get Rid Of Junk For Free In San Diego This Weekend
Caltrans is holding a Free California Dump Day in parts of the county this weekend. On Saturday November 19th, you can head over to 570 C St in Chula Vista and 8502 Railroad Avenue in Santee to drop off approved items for disposal. Some of the junk you can drop...
California witness describes rectangle-shaped object with brilliant white lights
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a square or rectangle-shaped object with “brilliant white” lights at about 1:11 p.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
‘Build an ADU in a day’ | How one Vista company gets it done
VISTA, Calif. — The boom in accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, across San Diego County continues as more and more people are applying for permits to build them in their backyards or garages. On Thursday, CBS 8’s Brian White drove out to one Carlsbad neighborhood where Proteus Homes was...
