Uh oh. Giants look like the bad team everyone expected in listless loss to the Lions | Politi

Well, Giants fans, you can look at this Dud vs. Detroit two ways:. 1. That it was the ultimate trap game with a Thanksgiving trip to Dallas on deck, that it was an inevitable course correction that happens to every team in the NFL eventually, that it was the first bad loss under head coach Brian Daboll, and most of all, that you would have signed for a 7-3 record in late November because you might have signed for 7-10 the entire season.
DETROIT, MI
Giants draft bust is hurt … again

Kadarius Toney exited the Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-27 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. It was not specified which hamstring he injured. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the New York Giants traded Toney to the Chiefs,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles get help on defensive line in latest 1st-round mock

Help is on the way. Eagles fans just have to be patient. Philadelphia patched the Jordan Davis-sized hole in its front seven last week by signing free-agent defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Both played on Sunday in the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They helped limit Colts All-Pro running back (and N.J. native) Jonathan Taylor to 84 yards on 22 carries - just 3.8 yards per carry.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Blue Jays ace calls Yankees star the worst cheater in MLB history

Alek Manoah did not hold back. The Toronto Blue Jays ace appeared on an episode of “How Hungry Are You,” presented by Samsung Bespoke where he had to answer “spicy questions” or risk drinking a gross tea. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. One...
