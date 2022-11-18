Read full article on original website
Saquon Barkley after Giants’ dud vs. Lions: ‘We’re not going to panic. We’re not going to waver’
The Giants played their worst game of the season Sunday. There’s zero doubt about that. While losing 31-18 to the 3-6 Lions, rookie head coach Brian Daboll’s team looked a lot like last season’s terrible group. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But this time...
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones sends message to Giants, Eagles with bold prediction
Will the Dallas Cowboys prevail despite NFC East competition?. Jerry Jones sure thinks so. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After the 40-3 pummeling of the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys owner was asked if his team is a Super Bowl contender. Here’s what he said, via ESPN:
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
Uh oh. Giants look like the bad team everyone expected in listless loss to the Lions | Politi
Well, Giants fans, you can look at this Dud vs. Detroit two ways:. 1. That it was the ultimate trap game with a Thanksgiving trip to Dallas on deck, that it was an inevitable course correction that happens to every team in the NFL eventually, that it was the first bad loss under head coach Brian Daboll, and most of all, that you would have signed for a 7-3 record in late November because you might have signed for 7-10 the entire season.
Giants draft bust is hurt … again
Kadarius Toney exited the Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-27 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. It was not specified which hamstring he injured. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the New York Giants traded Toney to the Chiefs,...
Jets’ Robert Saleh puts Zach Wilson on notice, and it just might end up saving this season
Let’s be honest, the first 20 games of Zach Wilson’s career with the Jets have been underwhelming – and that’s if you’re looking for the nicest possible word to describe it. A better word that would be hard to argue with: disappointing. Wilson has completed...
Giants flop vs. Lions: How badly does this damage playoff hopes entering Thanksgiving in Dallas?
The Giants had a winnable home game Sunday against the Lions. And they didn’t just lose it, 31-18. They completely flopped, while looking every bit like the rebuilding team everyone envisioned this season, before they started stacking wins and shocking the NFL. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles get help on defensive line in latest 1st-round mock
Help is on the way. Eagles fans just have to be patient. Philadelphia patched the Jordan Davis-sized hole in its front seven last week by signing free-agent defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Both played on Sunday in the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They helped limit Colts All-Pro running back (and N.J. native) Jonathan Taylor to 84 yards on 22 carries - just 3.8 yards per carry.
Vengeful Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni rubs Indianapolis Colts’ nose in a heartbreaking loss — in honor of his buddy
For a week, the Indianapolis Colts’ world had been crowing about the firing of head coach Frank Reich and the hiring of Jeff Saturday, a former Colts lineman with zero NFL coaching experience — how Saturday would “shock people,” how he would change the culture and fire up the fans with “a bolt of charm and energy.”
UPDATED Giants’ injury report: 6 offensive linemen listed, including 4 DNPs; starting corner also questionable for Thanksgiving
The short week between the Giants’ injury-ravaged loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday and their game Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, has made things difficult for head coach Brian Daboll as he tries to figure out who his team can put on the field Thanksgiving Day.
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons latest to face wrath of jilted fans
Deion Sanders, Bryce Harper and Kevin Durant know what Simmons went through. Many of them got to relish facing their former supporters.
Blue Jays ace calls Yankees star the worst cheater in MLB history
Alek Manoah did not hold back. The Toronto Blue Jays ace appeared on an episode of “How Hungry Are You,” presented by Samsung Bespoke where he had to answer “spicy questions” or risk drinking a gross tea. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. One...
