AJ DeLaGarza signs one-day contract to retire as LA Galaxy player
Veteran defender AJ DeLaGarza will officially end his career as an LA Galaxy player. The 35-year-old signed a one-day contract on Thursday with the Galaxy, the club that gave him his professional breakthrough in 2009 and where he played 250 times across all competitions until 2016. While in LA, DeLaGarza...
Argentina boss says Atlanta United's Thiago Almada has 'enormous future'
The timing of Thiago Almada's World Cup call-up was a shock but based on his talent, there were no surprises at all. Almada was called in as one of two injury replacements to Argentina's roster, replacing Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina) and Joaquin Correa (Inter) alongside Atletico Madrid winger Angel Correa, having initially been left out of Lionel Scaloni's 26-man group.
World Cup 2022: Top 10 MLS players to watch in Qatar, including Ecuador's José Cifuentes
[World Cup: Viewer's guide | Group previews | Top 30 players | Power rankings]. The wait is finally over. The World Cup is here and Major League Soccer will be represented by 11 different nations at the tournament. Keep this as a guide to keep an eye on some of the biggest MLS players in Qatar.
USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup
Tyler Adams was named captain of the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. At 23 years old, he is both the youngest World Cup captain for the USA since 1950 and the youngest of 32 captains in Qatar. The Leeds United midfielder was omnipresent during CONCACAF World Cup Read more... The post USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner, 28, opens up on his 'wild, crazy, bananas' rise to the World Cup setup in Qatar... with the Arsenal stopper only focusing on a soccer career when he turned 16!
Matt Turner's sudden rise from playing soccer for the first time at 16 to being the number one goalkeeper for the US Men's National Team at the World Cup is inspirational - if not outright amazing. The Arsenal keeper was just a third string goalkeeper with the New England Revolution...
World Cup offside call confuses broadcasters, soccer world
It took less than three minutes of gameplay for on-pitch controversy at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Renato Ibarra appeared to score the opening goal for Ecuador against host Qatar without any obvious sign that a player was offside. Then the “VAR check” banner showed on the FOX broadcast. The goal was ruled Read more... The post World Cup offside call confuses broadcasters, soccer world appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLS World Cup Watch: LAFC's Jhegson Mendez stars in Ecuador win over Qatar
Major League Soccer played its first part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as LAFC midfielder Jhegson Mendez went the full 90 minutes in Ecuador's 2-0 win over Qatar. Despite being unable to nail down a regular starting place with the MLS Cup champions since his mid-season move to Orlando City, Mendez remains favored at international level, starting in the middle alongside Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Real Valladolid's Gonzalo Plata.
Frank Lampard confirms he failed with 2 massive transfers as Chelsea manager
Frank Lampard reveals two massive transfers he failed to pull off as Chelsea manager.
Vancouver Whitecaps sign forward Simon Becher from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate
The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed forward Simon Becher from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Whitecaps 2. Becher's contract runs through the 2023 MLS season with further options for 2024, 2025, and 2026. “Simon joined us from the SuperDraft last January and is another example of how important it is to...
USA vs Wales Promo Code: Bet $10, Win $200 if ONE Goal is Scored
The World Cup returns as the USA takes on Wales. Thanks to BetMGM, you'll get $200 in free bets if either team scores a goal in the match! Find out how to claim your free $200 here.
Where to watch the World Cup in Houston
The FIFA World Cup kicked off this weekend in Qatar, but fans will have plenty of opportunities to watch the matches in style right here at home. Driving the news: The Houston Dynamo are teaming up with Karbach Brewing in Spring Branch and Pitch 25 in East Downtown as the official watch-party destinations during the monthlong affair.
2022 FIFA World Cup: When did Clint Dempsey retire?
It has been eight years since the U.S. men’s national team last appeared in the World Cup, and chances are that there will be plenty of people tuning in for the USMNT’s Nov. 21 opener against Wales who have not watched a U.S. soccer game in those eight years.
Brazil vs Serbia - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Group G's clash between Brazil and Serbia at the World Cup including kick-off times, team news & predictions.
Barcelona & Real Madrid handed transfer boost by in-form La Liga defender
Girona defender Arnau Martinez has admitted that he would like to play for a big team one day, name-dropping Real Madrid and Barcelona as potential destinations,
Morocco vs Croatia - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Morocco's World Cup match against Croatia, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo eyeing Real Madrid return; West Ham to listen to Rice offers
Monday's transfer rumours include Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Anthony Gordon, Bernardo Silva & more.
World Cup 2022 fantasy football: Best defenders to pick
We take a look at ten defenders that you should think about selecting in your fantasy World Cup team
Faces of Football: Qatar - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: Qatar - a letter to the national team.
World Cup 2022: Wales team news ahead of USMNT clash
The Welsh national team will play their first World Cup match since 1958 when taking on the USMNT on Monday, November 21.
USMNT duo Dest and McKennie declare themselves fit ahead of World Cup opener
With two days to go until the World Cup kicks off, U.S. national team duo Sergiño Dest and Weston McKennie both declared themselves fit at a press conference on Saturday. Dest has been battling adductor fatigue, but was able to make a cameo off the bench for A.C. Milan last weekend after missing three straight games. The right back had, however, been spotted doing individual training this week, raising some concerns he may not be ready for Monday’s game against Wales. McKennie, meanwhile, suffered a muscle strain with Juventus in late October and hasn’t played since. But both players, who figure to be a...
