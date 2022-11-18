ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina boss says Atlanta United's Thiago Almada has 'enormous future'

The timing of Thiago Almada's World Cup call-up was a shock but based on his talent, there were no surprises at all. Almada was called in as one of two injury replacements to Argentina's roster, replacing Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina) and Joaquin Correa (Inter) alongside Atletico Madrid winger Angel Correa, having initially been left out of Lionel Scaloni's 26-man group.
ATLANTA, GA
The Comeback

USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup

Tyler Adams was named captain of the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. At 23 years old, he is both the youngest World Cup captain for the USA since 1950 and the youngest of 32 captains in Qatar. The Leeds United midfielder was omnipresent during CONCACAF World Cup Read more... The post USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Daily Mail

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner, 28, opens up on his 'wild, crazy, bananas' rise to the World Cup setup in Qatar... with the Arsenal stopper only focusing on a soccer career when he turned 16!

Matt Turner's sudden rise from playing soccer for the first time at 16 to being the number one goalkeeper for the US Men's National Team at the World Cup is inspirational - if not outright amazing. The Arsenal keeper was just a third string goalkeeper with the New England Revolution...
The Comeback

World Cup offside call confuses broadcasters, soccer world

It took less than three minutes of gameplay for on-pitch controversy at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Renato Ibarra appeared to score the opening goal for Ecuador against host Qatar without any obvious sign that a player was offside. Then the “VAR check” banner showed on the FOX broadcast. The goal was ruled Read more... The post World Cup offside call confuses broadcasters, soccer world appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
90min

MLS World Cup Watch: LAFC's Jhegson Mendez stars in Ecuador win over Qatar

Major League Soccer played its first part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as LAFC midfielder Jhegson Mendez went the full 90 minutes in Ecuador's 2-0 win over Qatar. Despite being unable to nail down a regular starting place with the MLS Cup champions since his mid-season move to Orlando City, Mendez remains favored at international level, starting in the middle alongside Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Real Valladolid's Gonzalo Plata.
90min

Vancouver Whitecaps sign forward Simon Becher from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate

The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed forward Simon Becher from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Whitecaps 2. Becher's contract runs through the 2023 MLS season with further options for 2024, 2025, and 2026. “Simon joined us from the SuperDraft last January and is another example of how important it is to...
Axios

Where to watch the World Cup in Houston

The FIFA World Cup kicked off this weekend in Qatar, but fans will have plenty of opportunities to watch the matches in style right here at home. Driving the news: The Houston Dynamo are teaming up with Karbach Brewing in Spring Branch and Pitch 25 in East Downtown as the official watch-party destinations during the monthlong affair.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USMNT duo Dest and McKennie declare themselves fit ahead of World Cup opener

With two days to go until the World Cup kicks off, U.S. national team duo Sergiño Dest and Weston McKennie both declared themselves fit at a press conference on Saturday. Dest has been battling adductor fatigue, but was able to make a cameo off the bench for A.C. Milan last weekend after missing three straight games. The right back had, however, been spotted doing individual training this week, raising some concerns he may not be ready for Monday’s game against Wales. McKennie, meanwhile, suffered a muscle strain with Juventus in late October and hasn’t played since. But both players, who figure to be a...
90min

90min

