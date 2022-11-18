Read full article on original website
Related
Saquon Barkley after Giants’ dud vs. Lions: ‘We’re not going to panic. We’re not going to waver’
The Giants played their worst game of the season Sunday. There’s zero doubt about that. While losing 31-18 to the 3-6 Lions, rookie head coach Brian Daboll’s team looked a lot like last season’s terrible group. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But this time...
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones sends message to Giants, Eagles with bold prediction
Will the Dallas Cowboys prevail despite NFC East competition?. Jerry Jones sure thinks so. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After the 40-3 pummeling of the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys owner was asked if his team is a Super Bowl contender. Here’s what he said, via ESPN:
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
These two teams opposed each other earlier this year, at MetLife Stadium and with the injured Dak Prescott watching as Cooper Rush played QB. ... and yet the Cowboys defeated the Giants, 23-16.
Uh oh. Giants look like the bad team everyone expected in listless loss to the Lions | Politi
Well, Giants fans, you can look at this Dud vs. Detroit two ways:. 1. That it was the ultimate trap game with a Thanksgiving trip to Dallas on deck, that it was an inevitable course correction that happens to every team in the NFL eventually, that it was the first bad loss under head coach Brian Daboll, and most of all, that you would have signed for a 7-3 record in late November because you might have signed for 7-10 the entire season.
Giants draft bust is hurt … again
Kadarius Toney exited the Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-27 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. It was not specified which hamstring he injured. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the New York Giants traded Toney to the Chiefs,...
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Yardbarker
Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes coming down to Giants and Cowboys
With the New York Giants currently hosting a 7–2 record on the season, injecting more talent into the roster may help their playoff chances. Specifically, the team could use an influx of wide receiver talent, which is why 2021 Super Bowl winner Odell Beckham Jr. could fit the bill nicely, having just recovered from ACL reconstructive surgery.
Giants flop vs. Lions: How badly does this damage playoff hopes entering Thanksgiving in Dallas?
The Giants had a winnable home game Sunday against the Lions. And they didn’t just lose it, 31-18. They completely flopped, while looking every bit like the rebuilding team everyone envisioned this season, before they started stacking wins and shocking the NFL. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Cowboys 2022, Week 12: Everything you need to know
The New York Giants, reeling from their worst performance of the season in a 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, have to quickly put that away as they face the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Tx. on Thanksgiving Day. Both teams are 7-3, but the Cowboys are ahead of...
MLB experts predict where Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom will sign and for how much
“Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose.” - Me and Bobby McGee (lyrics by Kris Kristofferson, song by Janis Joplin) However in Major League Baseball, it’s quite the opposite. Free agents Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom are expected to hit it big this winter on the open market.
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles get help on defensive line in latest 1st-round mock
Help is on the way. Eagles fans just have to be patient. Philadelphia patched the Jordan Davis-sized hole in its front seven last week by signing free-agent defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Both played on Sunday in the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They helped limit Colts All-Pro running back (and N.J. native) Jonathan Taylor to 84 yards on 22 carries - just 3.8 yards per carry.
Yardbarker
Giants at Cowboys: 'Eye Injury' Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue. Coach Brian...
Yardbarker
NFC East Week 11 Wrapup: Almost Perfect
The Philadelphia Eagles narrowly avoided an upset against interim head coach Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts, as QB Jalen Hurts scored the game-winning 7-yard touchdown run with just over a minute left in Philadelphia’s 17-16 win. Emerging victorious in a hard-fought defensive struggle, Hurts had one of his...
UPDATED Giants’ injury report: 6 offensive linemen listed, including 4 DNPs; starting corner also questionable for Thanksgiving
The short week between the Giants’ injury-ravaged loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday and their game Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, has made things difficult for head coach Brian Daboll as he tries to figure out who his team can put on the field Thanksgiving Day.
Ex-Yankees right-hander could be staying in AL East
Corey Kluber might be ready to run it back in the American League East. Per the Boston Globe:. Corey Kluber, who lives in Winchester, discussed deals with the Red Sox the past two offseasons and has had some contact with the team this winter. “I think they’re well aware of...
Giants’ injury report: With Wan’Dale Robinson, Adoree’ Jackson already out, more concerns arise
The Giants got beaten up during Sunday’s loss to the Lions. And they don’t have much time to heal, since they have to play on Thanksgiving in Dallas. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. As expected, their Monday injury report was grim ... Did not practice:...
Ex-MVP hits open market, could impact Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Brandon Nimmo
Lots of teams, actually. That includes possibly the New York Mets and New York Yankees who could see their slugging outfielder walk as they explore free agency. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Aaron Judge and Brandon Nimmo aren’t the only slugging outfielders on the market.
MLB insider predicts when Yankees’ Aaron Judge could sign deal worth more than $300 million
Aaron Judge is looking for a big deal. The slugging outfielder is testing free agency and exploring his options with teams other than the New York Yankees. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. When will Judge make his decision? MLB Network’s Jon Morosi says “I do believe based...
Angels have big plans for ex-Yankees infielder following Twins trade
Gio Urshela is starting over. Again. The New York Yankees traded the third baseman and catcher Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins ahead of the 2022 season in the deal which brought third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Bronx. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Mets make decision on Dominic Smith’s future
It’s the end of the road for Dominic Smith. MLB Trade Rumors reports the New York Mets “announced they’ve non-tendered Sean Reid-Foley and confirmed they’re letting go of Dominic Smith, who’s non-tender was previously reported.”. MLB.com reports “As Pete Alonso continued to slug his way...
NJ.com
NJ
230K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0