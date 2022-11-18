ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uh oh. Giants look like the bad team everyone expected in listless loss to the Lions | Politi

Well, Giants fans, you can look at this Dud vs. Detroit two ways:. 1. That it was the ultimate trap game with a Thanksgiving trip to Dallas on deck, that it was an inevitable course correction that happens to every team in the NFL eventually, that it was the first bad loss under head coach Brian Daboll, and most of all, that you would have signed for a 7-3 record in late November because you might have signed for 7-10 the entire season.
Giants draft bust is hurt … again

Kadarius Toney exited the Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-27 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. It was not specified which hamstring he injured. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the New York Giants traded Toney to the Chiefs,...
Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes coming down to Giants and Cowboys

With the New York Giants currently hosting a 7–2 record on the season, injecting more talent into the roster may help their playoff chances. Specifically, the team could use an influx of wide receiver talent, which is why 2021 Super Bowl winner Odell Beckham Jr. could fit the bill nicely, having just recovered from ACL reconstructive surgery.
Giants vs. Cowboys 2022, Week 12: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants, reeling from their worst performance of the season in a 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, have to quickly put that away as they face the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Tx. on Thanksgiving Day. Both teams are 7-3, but the Cowboys are ahead of...
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles get help on defensive line in latest 1st-round mock

Help is on the way. Eagles fans just have to be patient. Philadelphia patched the Jordan Davis-sized hole in its front seven last week by signing free-agent defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Both played on Sunday in the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They helped limit Colts All-Pro running back (and N.J. native) Jonathan Taylor to 84 yards on 22 carries - just 3.8 yards per carry.
Giants at Cowboys: 'Eye Injury' Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue. Coach Brian...
NFC East Week 11 Wrapup: Almost Perfect

The Philadelphia Eagles narrowly avoided an upset against interim head coach Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts, as QB Jalen Hurts scored the game-winning 7-yard touchdown run with just over a minute left in Philadelphia’s 17-16 win. Emerging victorious in a hard-fought defensive struggle, Hurts had one of his...
Ex-Yankees right-hander could be staying in AL East

Corey Kluber might be ready to run it back in the American League East. Per the Boston Globe:. Corey Kluber, who lives in Winchester, discussed deals with the Red Sox the past two offseasons and has had some contact with the team this winter. “I think they’re well aware of...
BOSTON, MA
Mets make decision on Dominic Smith’s future

It’s the end of the road for Dominic Smith. MLB Trade Rumors reports the New York Mets “announced they’ve non-tendered Sean Reid-Foley and confirmed they’re letting go of Dominic Smith, who’s non-tender was previously reported.”. MLB.com reports “As Pete Alonso continued to slug his way...
