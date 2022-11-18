ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

WDTN

Old Bag of Nails Shows Their Tasty Menu

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get hungry because Old Bag of Nails is in the kitchen! Abigail Purdum and Jess Crane joined the Living Dayton team in the kitchen to highlight some of their tasty holiday cocktails as well as their delicious menu items. Mussels and Shrimp: Over a pound...
linknky.com

NKY bars to check out on ‘Drinksgiving’ night

The night before Thanksgiving is an unofficial American holiday, similar to Super Bowl Sunday. Infamously known as “Blackout Wednesday,” the night is a time of reconnecting with old friends and a high probability of consuming alcohol. In Northern Kentucky, restaurants and bars are preparing for next Wednesday. Here at LINK nky, we decided to make a list of the places to visit.
dayton.com

Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe announces Black Friday deals

Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe has announced deals for Black Friday. Up to 40 percent off the entire store at American Eagle/aerie and a free gift with purchases more than $125 (while supplies last) Buy-three, get-three-free at Bath & Body Works/White Barn. Up to 35 percent off items at Le...
miamistudent.net

MOON Co-Op innovates Oxford’s grocery capital

The air smells like fresh produce and delicious meats when you walk through the doors. As you move toward the vibrant and newly stocked shelves in front of you, you overhear friendly laughter coming from the checkout counter. Welcome to MOON Co-Op. This locally-owned and democratically-operated shop in Oxford is...
WKRC

New distillery and restaurant opens in Milford's former Millcroft Inn

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Cincinnati craft beverage company is ready to show off its new home inside the renovated historic Millcroft Inn space in Milford. March First Brewing hosted the grand opening for the new home of its distillery business, Cincinnati Distilling, at 203 Mill St., on Nov....
WKRC

Cincinnati craft brewery reopening shuttered restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati craft brewery is reopening its restaurant that closed with the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, and bringing on an acclaimed local chef to help. Fifty West Brewing Co., one of the earliest craft breweries to open in Cincinnati, debuting at 7605 Wooster Pike...
miamistudent.net

Miami celebrates first-generation students in week of festivities

Nov. 8 is national first-generation (first-gen) celebration day, with many schools across the country celebrating students who are among the first in their families to attend college. Instead of a single day, Miami University has an entire week devoted to first-gen students. Since 2019, Miami has used the week of...
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
qcnews.com

WATCH: Inside SouthPark Mall after chaotic disturbance

Here are images that only Queen City News can bring you from inside SouthPark Mall during Saturday's chaotic disturbance. WATCH: Inside SouthPark Mall after chaotic disturbance. Here are images that only Queen City News can bring you from inside SouthPark Mall during Saturday's chaotic disturbance. “There were bodies on the...
