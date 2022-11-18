Read full article on original website
WDTN
Old Bag of Nails Shows Their Tasty Menu
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get hungry because Old Bag of Nails is in the kitchen! Abigail Purdum and Jess Crane joined the Living Dayton team in the kitchen to highlight some of their tasty holiday cocktails as well as their delicious menu items. Mussels and Shrimp: Over a pound...
WLWT 5
Grocery shoppers trying to avoid crowds frustrated by 'order online, pickup at store' approach
CINCINNATI — Ordering groceries online and then picking up what you paid for in person is a service the Cincinnati-based Kroger company is trying to accommodate. "I think I would definitely save money if I ordered online," Lauren Kuhlman said. Even so, Kuhlman is not a fan of the...
Social Media Reacts to Possible $1.6 Billion Cincinnati Southern Rail Sale
The sale may be months off, but citizens are voicing skepticism about the deal’s potential value.
Fox 19
‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Kroger store manager’s Reddit post asking customers to be kind to employees over the holiday weekend went viral on Saturday. In the post, the Cincinnati manager acknowledged issues some stores are experiencing across the U.S., such as rising prices, staff shortages, lack of products on the shelf and longer lines.
linknky.com
NKY bars to check out on ‘Drinksgiving’ night
The night before Thanksgiving is an unofficial American holiday, similar to Super Bowl Sunday. Infamously known as “Blackout Wednesday,” the night is a time of reconnecting with old friends and a high probability of consuming alcohol. In Northern Kentucky, restaurants and bars are preparing for next Wednesday. Here at LINK nky, we decided to make a list of the places to visit.
dayton.com
Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe announces Black Friday deals
Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe has announced deals for Black Friday. Up to 40 percent off the entire store at American Eagle/aerie and a free gift with purchases more than $125 (while supplies last) Buy-three, get-three-free at Bath & Body Works/White Barn. Up to 35 percent off items at Le...
miamistudent.net
MOON Co-Op innovates Oxford’s grocery capital
The air smells like fresh produce and delicious meats when you walk through the doors. As you move toward the vibrant and newly stocked shelves in front of you, you overhear friendly laughter coming from the checkout counter. Welcome to MOON Co-Op. This locally-owned and democratically-operated shop in Oxford is...
WKRC
New distillery and restaurant opens in Milford's former Millcroft Inn
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Cincinnati craft beverage company is ready to show off its new home inside the renovated historic Millcroft Inn space in Milford. March First Brewing hosted the grand opening for the new home of its distillery business, Cincinnati Distilling, at 203 Mill St., on Nov....
This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites
Cincinnati renovators flipped this four-bedroom home—and it’s steps from local destinations in Madisonville. The post This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Amazon union push could get ugly at CVG
An expert says Amazon will aggressively campaign against unionization at its CVG air hub. Organizers have already filed unfair labor practice charges against the company.
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery reopening shuttered restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati craft brewery is reopening its restaurant that closed with the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, and bringing on an acclaimed local chef to help. Fifty West Brewing Co., one of the earliest craft breweries to open in Cincinnati, debuting at 7605 Wooster Pike...
'Easy to bully': A corporate landlord in Cincinnati is aggressive in trying to evict tenants, critics say
In February, Jenike Allen traveled to housing court in Cincinnati to try to stave off eviction from her three-bedroom rental home. Her landlord said she had failed to pay a rent hike it had told her about, and Allen wanted to assure the judge she had never received notice of an increase.
This Ohio Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
miamistudent.net
Miami celebrates first-generation students in week of festivities
Nov. 8 is national first-generation (first-gen) celebration day, with many schools across the country celebrating students who are among the first in their families to attend college. Instead of a single day, Miami University has an entire week devoted to first-gen students. Since 2019, Miami has used the week of...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
qcnews.com
WATCH: Inside SouthPark Mall after chaotic disturbance
Here are images that only Queen City News can bring you from inside SouthPark Mall during Saturday's chaotic disturbance. WATCH: Inside SouthPark Mall after chaotic disturbance. Here are images that only Queen City News can bring you from inside SouthPark Mall during Saturday's chaotic disturbance. “There were bodies on the...
Paulina Jump must surely hold the record for breakfasts served at Bob Evans over 34 years
Don’t blame Paulina Jump if she’s not too keen on breakfast. She’s seen plenty – and probably has had her full. In fact, closing in on 34 years of serving breakfast at Bob Evans in Florence – 8020 US-42 —she’s probably carted some 870,000 meals.
Cincinnati-owned railway could be sold after trustees vote in favor of proposal
The only municipality in the U.S. to own an interstate railroad could lose that title, after the Trustees of the Cincinnati Southern Railway voted unanimously to sell it to Norfolk Southern.
miamistudent.net
‘There’s a community for everyone on this campus’: Miami sophomore balances school, a job and extracurriculars
From the moment Zoe Mervis stepped on Miami University’s campus, she made it her goal to get involved in extracurriculars. Her involvement not only helped her become a part of a community, but it helped inspire other students to join extracurriculars too. A sophomore psychology major at Miami, Mervis’s...
