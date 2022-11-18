ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Giants draft bust is hurt … again

Kadarius Toney exited the Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-27 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. It was not specified which hamstring he injured. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the New York Giants traded Toney to the Chiefs,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Uh oh. Giants look like the bad team everyone expected in listless loss to the Lions | Politi

Well, Giants fans, you can look at this Dud vs. Detroit two ways:. 1. That it was the ultimate trap game with a Thanksgiving trip to Dallas on deck, that it was an inevitable course correction that happens to every team in the NFL eventually, that it was the first bad loss under head coach Brian Daboll, and most of all, that you would have signed for a 7-3 record in late November because you might have signed for 7-10 the entire season.
DETROIT, MI
Yankees bust profiles as possible comeback candidate for Astros

The Houston Astros are in the market for a left-handed-hitting corner outfielder, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Who fits that description? Joey Gallo, for one. MLB Trade Rumors lists Gallo as a possible option for Houston, along with Andrew Benintendi and...
HOUSTON, TX
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo could land with AL East contender

Surely the New York Mets are wondering just that as they watch their star centerfielder explore free agency. Nimmo is headlining the centerfield market and teams are interested in the 29-year-old. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. One of those teams is the Toronto Blue Jays. Nimmo could...
QUEENS, NY
Mets make decision on Dominic Smith’s future

It’s the end of the road for Dominic Smith. MLB Trade Rumors reports the New York Mets “announced they’ve non-tendered Sean Reid-Foley and confirmed they’re letting go of Dominic Smith, who’s non-tender was previously reported.”. MLB.com reports “As Pete Alonso continued to slug his way...
Yankees, Mets top Rookie of the Year candidates come as no surprise

Let’s hear about the young talent. Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez is the American League Rookie of the Year and Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II is the National League Rookie of the Year. Who could earn those titles next year?. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
