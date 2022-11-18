Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani trade rumors: Yankees, Mets among ‘best fits’
The slugging ace has been vocal about his disappointment in Los Angeles Angels’ 73-89 record this year, which left him with “a rather negative impression of the season.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Since the Angels are unlikely to be contenders in 2023 and Ohtani...
Saquon Barkley after Giants’ dud vs. Lions: ‘We’re not going to panic. We’re not going to waver’
The Giants played their worst game of the season Sunday. There’s zero doubt about that. While losing 31-18 to the 3-6 Lions, rookie head coach Brian Daboll’s team looked a lot like last season’s terrible group. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But this time...
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones sends message to Giants, Eagles with bold prediction
Will the Dallas Cowboys prevail despite NFC East competition?. Jerry Jones sure thinks so. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After the 40-3 pummeling of the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys owner was asked if his team is a Super Bowl contender. Here’s what he said, via ESPN:
Giants draft bust is hurt … again
Kadarius Toney exited the Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-27 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. It was not specified which hamstring he injured. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the New York Giants traded Toney to the Chiefs,...
Uh oh. Giants look like the bad team everyone expected in listless loss to the Lions | Politi
Well, Giants fans, you can look at this Dud vs. Detroit two ways:. 1. That it was the ultimate trap game with a Thanksgiving trip to Dallas on deck, that it was an inevitable course correction that happens to every team in the NFL eventually, that it was the first bad loss under head coach Brian Daboll, and most of all, that you would have signed for a 7-3 record in late November because you might have signed for 7-10 the entire season.
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
MLB experts predict where Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom will sign and for how much
“Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose.” - Me and Bobby McGee (lyrics by Kris Kristofferson, song by Janis Joplin) However in Major League Baseball, it’s quite the opposite. Free agents Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom are expected to hit it big this winter on the open market.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Ex-MVP hits open market, could impact Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Brandon Nimmo
Lots of teams, actually. That includes possibly the New York Mets and New York Yankees who could see their slugging outfielder walk as they explore free agency. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Aaron Judge and Brandon Nimmo aren’t the only slugging outfielders on the market.
Angels have big plans for ex-Yankees infielder following Twins trade
Gio Urshela is starting over. Again. The New York Yankees traded the third baseman and catcher Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins ahead of the 2022 season in the deal which brought third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Bronx. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Yankees bust profiles as possible comeback candidate for Astros
The Houston Astros are in the market for a left-handed-hitting corner outfielder, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Who fits that description? Joey Gallo, for one. MLB Trade Rumors lists Gallo as a possible option for Houston, along with Andrew Benintendi and...
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo could land with AL East contender
Surely the New York Mets are wondering just that as they watch their star centerfielder explore free agency. Nimmo is headlining the centerfield market and teams are interested in the 29-year-old. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. One of those teams is the Toronto Blue Jays. Nimmo could...
Mets make decision on Dominic Smith’s future
It’s the end of the road for Dominic Smith. MLB Trade Rumors reports the New York Mets “announced they’ve non-tendered Sean Reid-Foley and confirmed they’re letting go of Dominic Smith, who’s non-tender was previously reported.”. MLB.com reports “As Pete Alonso continued to slug his way...
Giants’ injury report: With Wan’Dale Robinson, Adoree’ Jackson already out, more concerns arise
The Giants got beaten up during Sunday’s loss to the Lions. And they don’t have much time to heal, since they have to play on Thanksgiving in Dallas. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. As expected, their Monday injury report was grim ... Did not practice:...
Mets could lose free-agent ace to Dodgers, MLB insider says
Billy Eppler needs to work fast. The free agent market is heating up for starting pitching, something that the New York Mets are looking to load up on this offseason. And they’re looking at Justin Verlander to help them do just that. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
UPDATED Giants’ injury report: 6 offensive linemen listed, including 4 DNPs; starting corner also questionable for Thanksgiving
The short week between the Giants’ injury-ravaged loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday and their game Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, has made things difficult for head coach Brian Daboll as he tries to figure out who his team can put on the field Thanksgiving Day.
Hall of Fame 2023 ballot: Ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder headlines first-timers; Alex Rodriguez returns
The National Baseball Hall of Fame released its ballot Monday for the Class of 2023. Headlining the first-timers is former New York Yankees and New York Mets outfielder Carlos Beltran. YES Network hired Beltran in January as an analyst. It was Beltran’s first MLB gig since being suspended for his...
Vengeful Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni rubs Indianapolis Colts’ nose in a heartbreaking loss — in honor of his buddy
For a week, the Indianapolis Colts’ world had been crowing about the firing of head coach Frank Reich and the hiring of Jeff Saturday, a former Colts lineman with zero NFL coaching experience — how Saturday would “shock people,” how he would change the culture and fire up the fans with “a bolt of charm and energy.”
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons latest to face wrath of jilted fans
Deion Sanders, Bryce Harper and Kevin Durant know what Simmons went through. Many of them got to relish facing their former supporters.
Yankees, Mets top Rookie of the Year candidates come as no surprise
Let’s hear about the young talent. Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez is the American League Rookie of the Year and Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II is the National League Rookie of the Year. Who could earn those titles next year?. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
NJ.com
NJ
230K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0