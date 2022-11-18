ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

fox13news.com

How can Florida protect pelicans at the Skyway Fishing Pier?

Changes could be on the way for those who fish off the Skyway Pier, and it's all in an attempt to save pelicans and seabirds from getting hurt from fishing lines and hooks. FWC is holding a virtual workshop to get feedback on the proposed regulations.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

$2.5 billion unclaimed in Florida: Check if some belongs to you

ORLANDO, Fla. - There is currently $2.5 billion in Florida waiting to be claimed just in time for the holidays!. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis launched the Holiday Money Hunt this week, encouraging Florida residents to check to see if they have unclaimed money or property. "Currently, Florida has unclaimed...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

FWC considers limiting Skyway pier fishing to single-hook in effort to save lives of seabirds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - New regulations could help reduce pelican entanglement at popular a popular spot for anglers along the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are considering some new rules they hope save the lives of seabirds at the Skyway fishing pier. But fishermen aren't amused by the potential changes, calling it an overreach.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Lawmakers considers changes to 'Resign-to-Run' law

If Ron DeSantis decided to make a presidential run, he would have to resign as Florida's governor under current state law. Some Florida lawmakers, though, said they're considering changes to the state's "Resign-to-Run" law.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Gas prices drop as Floridians hit the road for Thanksgiving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gasoline prices have dropped as Florida motorists hit the road for one of the busiest travel periods of the year. More than 2.9 million Floridians are forecast to drive or fly more than 50 miles for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the AAA auto club. AAA said...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area artist approaches craft with patience to create portraits

TAMPA, Fla. - In a small studio space, Cora Waterhouse spends hours with people, whether in person, with photographs or with art. She has been an artist for most of her life, creating cards, fashion, sculptures and murals. She specializes in portraits. "This is a slow process, and I have...
fox13news.com

FWC considers new rules to save pelicans

Florida Fish and Wildlife is discussing a proposal to try and reduce the number of pelicans that get entangled in fishing hooks and lines at the Skyway Fishing Pier. During a meeting, avid fishermen were pushing back.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Veteran entrepreneurs bring elements of service to Small Business Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. - Some of the biggest shopping days of the year are upon us. Ahead of the Small Business Saturday shopping day, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Tampa) and Hillsborough Community College hosted an event to highlight Tampa Bay area veteran entrepreneurs and their businesses. One of the businesses brings...
TAMPA, FL

