fox13news.com
Orlando FreeFall death: Florida leaders announce $250K fine after Tyre Sampson's deadly fall
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida leaders are seeking new fines and changes following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell from the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park in March. Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried was joined by State Senator Geraldine Thompson during a news conference in Tallahassee on...
fox13news.com
How can Florida protect pelicans at the Skyway Fishing Pier?
Changes could be on the way for those who fish off the Skyway Pier, and it's all in an attempt to save pelicans and seabirds from getting hurt from fishing lines and hooks. FWC is holding a virtual workshop to get feedback on the proposed regulations.
fox13news.com
$2.5 billion unclaimed in Florida: Check if some belongs to you
ORLANDO, Fla. - There is currently $2.5 billion in Florida waiting to be claimed just in time for the holidays!. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis launched the Holiday Money Hunt this week, encouraging Florida residents to check to see if they have unclaimed money or property. "Currently, Florida has unclaimed...
fox13news.com
FWC considers limiting Skyway pier fishing to single-hook in effort to save lives of seabirds
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - New regulations could help reduce pelican entanglement at popular a popular spot for anglers along the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are considering some new rules they hope save the lives of seabirds at the Skyway fishing pier. But fishermen aren't amused by the potential changes, calling it an overreach.
fox13news.com
From Pulse to Q: Florida shooting survivors to help new cohort of victims cope
TAMPA, Fla. - Images of a massive police response, bouquets of flowers piled along the sidewalk, and Pride flags risen in solidarity outside a Colorado Springs nightclub make Keinon Carter wonder if anything has changed since he was shot inside Orlando's Pulse nightclub seven years ago. "I am baffled right...
fox13news.com
Lawmakers considers changes to 'Resign-to-Run' law
If Ron DeSantis decided to make a presidential run, he would have to resign as Florida's governor under current state law. Some Florida lawmakers, though, said they're considering changes to the state's "Resign-to-Run" law.
fox13news.com
Florida wildlife officials considering new rules to protect seabirds at Skyway Fishing Pier
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Between line entanglements and fishhooks, the Skyway Fishing Pier is the epicenter where many brown pelicans have died. Previous bouts of red tide wiped out much of the food source causing them to flock to the pier for food, but because of its configuration, it can be dangerous to rescue them if they get tangled.
fox13news.com
Gas prices drop as Floridians hit the road for Thanksgiving
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gasoline prices have dropped as Florida motorists hit the road for one of the busiest travel periods of the year. More than 2.9 million Floridians are forecast to drive or fly more than 50 miles for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the AAA auto club. AAA said...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area artist approaches craft with patience to create portraits
TAMPA, Fla. - In a small studio space, Cora Waterhouse spends hours with people, whether in person, with photographs or with art. She has been an artist for most of her life, creating cards, fashion, sculptures and murals. She specializes in portraits. "This is a slow process, and I have...
fox13news.com
Florida gas prices decrease ahead of Thanksgiving holiday travel weekend
Gas prices are falling as people hit the road for Thanksgiving. The average price for a gallon of regular gas is 10 cents cheaper than it was the previous week - but 10 cents more than what Floridians were paying around this time last year.
fox13news.com
FWC considers new rules to save pelicans
Florida Fish and Wildlife is discussing a proposal to try and reduce the number of pelicans that get entangled in fishing hooks and lines at the Skyway Fishing Pier. During a meeting, avid fishermen were pushing back.
fox13news.com
4 drowned, 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida Keys during 'failed migration attempt,' Coast Guard says
KEY WEST, Fla. - At least four people are believed to have drowned and rescuers were searching for another five people off the Florida Keys after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration attempt, authorities said Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard said nine people were rescued and the body...
fox13news.com
Florida lawmakers consider changes to law that would force Gov. DeSantis to resign if he ran for president
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - If Ron DeSantis decided to make a presidential run, he would have to resign as Florida's governor under current state law, especially because the presidential term begins in 2024. He would still have two years left to serve as governor. Some state lawmakers, though, said he should...
fox13news.com
Veteran entrepreneurs bring elements of service to Small Business Saturday
TAMPA, Fla. - Some of the biggest shopping days of the year are upon us. Ahead of the Small Business Saturday shopping day, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Tampa) and Hillsborough Community College hosted an event to highlight Tampa Bay area veteran entrepreneurs and their businesses. One of the businesses brings...
