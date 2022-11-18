ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Between line entanglements and fishhooks, the Skyway Fishing Pier is the epicenter where many brown pelicans have died. Previous bouts of red tide wiped out much of the food source causing them to flock to the pier for food, but because of its configuration, it can be dangerous to rescue them if they get tangled.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO