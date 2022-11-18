Read full article on original website
Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends Cheyenne Attorney For Three Years
The Wyoming Supreme Court has suspended Cheyenne attorney Cody Jerabek for three years. According to a news release from the Wyoming State Bar, the suspension stems from Jerabek's actions in a lawsuit. In the case, a client represented by Jerabek was being sued after the client's business caught on fire and the fire spread to another business.
North Dakota Supreme Court hears Chad Isaak appeal
During the hearing Thursday afternoon, Issak's attorney Kiara Kraus-Parr argued that the case is not moot and that the structural errors within the case are the reason for appeal.
'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas
Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
Flathead Beacon
Ryan Zinke Declares Victory in Race for New Montana House Seat
Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke declared victory Wednesday night in the race for a new U.S. House seat representing western Montana, prevailing over Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb in a midterm election he was favored to win, but which has remained too close to call after results were delayed in some counties for more than 24 hours after polls closed.
Sheridan Media
Court Orders Wolf Hunting and Trapping Regulations In Montana To Temporarily Revert Back To Pre-2021
On Tuesday (November 15th), a District Court in Lewis and Clark County, Montana (Helena) issued a temporary restraining order impacting some of Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping regulations. The changes go into effect immediately. The changes outlined in the temporary restraining order are as follows:. Reinstitutes wolf management units...
Montana former tribal elected official sentenced for bribery
A former Tribal official from the MHA Nation was sentenced to six years and three months for accepting bribes and kickbacks totaling more than $260,000.
Appeals court considers whether to lift stay on Idaho’s transgender sports law
Three judges in the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday in a case that will determine whether an injunction blocking Idaho’s transgender youth sports law can remain in place. The Idaho Attorney General’s office and attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom filed the appeal in September after U.S. District Court Chief Judge […] The post Appeals court considers whether to lift stay on Idaho’s transgender sports law appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Department of Justice settles discrimination complaint
Visitors look on one of the balconies around the rotunda of the Montana Capitol on June 20, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). The Montana Department of Justice has settled a discrimination complaint against an attorney who the Montana Human Rights Bureau determined had been unfairly passed over for a promotion because of political views he expressed in an essay that was required as part of the job application.
