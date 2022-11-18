ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends Cheyenne Attorney For Three Years

The Wyoming Supreme Court has suspended Cheyenne attorney Cody Jerabek for three years. According to a news release from the Wyoming State Bar, the suspension stems from Jerabek's actions in a lawsuit. In the case, a client represented by Jerabek was being sued after the client's business caught on fire and the fire spread to another business.
CHEYENNE, WY
NBC News

'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
NEBRASKA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Ryan Zinke Declares Victory in Race for New Montana House Seat

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke declared victory Wednesday night in the race for a new U.S. House seat representing western Montana, prevailing over Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb in a midterm election he was favored to win, but which has remained too close to call after results were delayed in some counties for more than 24 hours after polls closed.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Appeals court considers whether to lift stay on Idaho’s transgender sports law

Three judges in the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday in a case that will determine whether an injunction blocking Idaho’s transgender youth sports law can remain in place. The Idaho Attorney General’s office and attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom filed the appeal in September after U.S. District Court Chief Judge […] The post Appeals court considers whether to lift stay on Idaho’s transgender sports law appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Department of Justice settles discrimination complaint

Visitors look on one of the balconies around the rotunda of the Montana Capitol on June 20, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). The Montana Department of Justice has settled a discrimination complaint against an attorney who the Montana Human Rights Bureau determined had been unfairly passed over for a promotion because of political views he expressed in an essay that was required as part of the job application.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy