Bustle
Doctor Who’s New Companion Has Been Winning Acting Awards Since She Was 18
Ever since Ncuti Gatwa was revealed as the Fifteenth Doctor earlier this year, Whovians have been waiting with baited breath for the Doctor’s companion to also be unveiled. Following in the footsteps of Billie Piper, Catherine Tate, Freema Agyeman, and Mandip Gill, 18-year-old actor Millie Gibson joins the Doctor Who cast as Ruby Sunday. “I can’t believe it myself,” the Coronation Street star admitted during Children In Need, adding that she’s glad she no longer has to keep it all secret. “It’s insane. I mean, I’m so honoured that I was even considered for an audition... I just hope I can make you all happy, and, like, fill the boots of the other companions.” With the spotlight firmly on the young actor, what else do we know about Millie Gibson?
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Bustle
Meet Kelly Fisher, Dodi Fayed’s Ex-Fiancée
The Crown Season 5 mainly deals with Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s messy divorce, setting up the sixth and final season to deal with Diana’s relationship with Dodi Fayed, and the couple’s death in a car accident in August 1997. Early in Season 5, an entire episode...
Bustle
Are Jacob & Jill Together After The Bachelor In Paradise Reunion?
During their time on Bachelor in Paradise, Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini turned out to be one of the show’s most memorable (if short-lived) couples on the show. Right after they forged a connection on a very vulnerable one-on-one date, Jill and her fellow Paradise women were sent away from the beach — leading Jacob to explore a potential connection with Kate Gallivan instead. Even though that fling didn’t work out, it marked the end of Jill and Jacob’s relationship on Paradise. Or did it?
Bustle
Chris Moyles Is One Of The Richest I'm A Celeb Campmates
Between 2004 and 2012, you’d struggle to escape the voice of Chris Moyles on the airwaves. The radio presenter, author, and reality TV star is best known for his notable audio entertainment gigs, including the BBC Radio 1 breakfast show, which he fronted for eight years. Although, Moyles has since explored different career opportunities, amassing a very impressive net worth in the meantime. More recently, the radio DJ joined the 2022 series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, leaving some viewers wondering: what is Chris Moyles’ net worth?
Bustle
Amanda Gorman Shared A Powerful Message On Meghan Markle’s Penultimate Podcast
Over the course of 10 episodes of Archetypes, Meghan Markle has spoken to a number of empowering and consequential women and shared many inspiring stories and moments. But the penultimate episode, released on Nov. 22, had an extra special surprise guest, poet Amanda Gorman, who shared a piece of writing to wrap up the moving episode.
Bustle
Shanae Was Right — The Bachelor In Paradise Twins Are On TikTok
Shanae Ankney and Joey Young were one of the final couples on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, but their connection wasn’t strong enough to last beyond the beach. Though Joey said he and Shanae were “definitely on the same page” during the Nov. 21 episode (the first of the show’s two-part finale), Shanae said she was scared about their age gap and the fact that Joey still lived at home. “I just feel like I’m your fun, cool aunt and, like, not your girlfriend,” she said. “I’m not looking for someone that just, like, continues to be a social media freak, TikToks all over the place ... you’re a great person, but I’m not looking for that.”
Bustle
Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye To “Distract Him” So He’d Leave Kim K Alone
In the middle of Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Kanye West’s wild rollercoaster drama, there was Julia Fox. The Uncut Gems star dated West for just roughly six weeks in early 2022, just as he was divorcing Kardashian and going after her then-boyfriend Davidson on social media. Now, in light of the rapper’s anti-Jewish comments, she’s spilling the tea on their relationship. In a TikTok video posted on Nov. 21, Fox claimed that she dated West so he would give his ex-wife a break.
Bustle
Olivia Wilde Wore A Bustier “Revenge Dress” To The 2022 Governors Awards
Just days after announcing her split from boyfriend Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde walked the red carpet in a spicy, lingerie-inspired ball gown reminiscent of a wedding dress. And that, my friends, is what they call “revenge dressing.”. What is revenge dressing, you ask? Attributed to this famously saucy Princess...
Bustle
Judy Greer Is The Main Character
Judy Greer walks through a crowded restaurant in cornflower blue. It's a short journey in physical distance, but it takes a long time — enough that I start to get anxious about finally meeting Greer after so much observation. She seemingly cannot stop engaging with strangers who are compelled to exchange compliments with her. “I love your jumpsuit,” a server tells Greer. “You have main character energy.” It is the paradox of Greer’s career: an A-list character actor, a leading sidekick, a person immediately identifiable to a waitress as a protagonist even if she might not know Greer’s name.
Bustle
Twitter Is Very Torn About The Winner Of Dancing With The Stars Season 31
The ballroom is now closed, because a new winner has been crowned on Dancing with the Stars. The Season 31 finale saw final four contestants Wayne Brady, Charli D’Amelio, Shangela, and Gabby Windey compete one last time for the Mirrorball trophy — and all of them went out with a bang. For their final two dances, the stars performed a redemption dance, a re-do of a previous routine that was mentored by one of the four judges, and a freestyle routine that allowed each contestant to show off their true personalities and growth on the show.
Bustle
Everything You Need To Know About Blood & Water S3
The South African Netflix hit, Blood & Water is finally returning for its third season this month to the delight of fans around the world. The teen investigative drama series, which first kicked off in 2020, quickly racked up a strong fan base leading Netflix to renew it for multiple seasons. The show follows two girls who attend the same high school, Parkhurst High. Through much digging, the pair discover that they are actually biological sisters. Blood & Water follows their long and complicated journey to find out why they were separated at birth. But when can we expect from Season 3 of Blood & Water? Here’s everything you need to know about the new season.
Bustle
Scarlette Douglas Had A Special Person Waiting For Her At The End Of The Bridge
It’s that time of the year again: a bunch of our fave celebrities are in the Australian jungle for I’m A Celeb and we can’t help but obsess over each one of them. The line up this time includes fan favourites like Mike Tindall, Boy George, Matt Hancock, and Jill Scott. Along with them is property expert and television presenter Scarlette Douglas, who is popular for hosting A Place In The Sun and Worst House On The Street. But while the TV host helps happy couples find their dream homes abroad, we can’t help but wonder whether Douglas has a partner. So who is Scarlette Douglas dating?
Bustle
Kelly Rowland Defends Chris Brown At The 2022 AMAs After Crowd Boos His Win
Trigger Warning: This piece contains mentions of domestic violence. The American Music Awards spectators were very divided over Chris Brown. On Nov. 20, presenter Kelly Rowland defended Brown at the 2022 AMAs following his win for Favorite Male R&B Artist, after organizers reportedly canceled his planned performance. After the Destiny’s Child alum read his name as the winner, audience members who are well aware of his controversial past and legal troubles broke out in boos and groans.
Bustle
Dead To Me
Spoilers ahead for the Dead to Me Season 3 series finale. Dead to Me finished its three-season run in much the same way as it started: with lovably sarcastic widow Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) grieving another tragic death. But this time around, as one character was taking their final breath, another took their first.
Bustle
Claire Foy & Rooney Mara Revisit A Devastating Tale In Women Talking
Trigger Warning: This story includes references to sexual abuse and assault. Miriam Toews, who grew up in a small Mennonite community in Canada until she was 18, started important conversations with her 2018 novel Women Talking. The work was inspired by the true story of women in a Mennonite colony in Bolivia who were sexually abused. Between 2005 and 2009, girls and women in the colony woke up with bruised bodies and bloodied sheets.
Bustle
Twitter Is Still Reeling Over Tyler’s Strictly Exit
As Strictly Come Dancing finally made its way to Blackpool on Nov. 19, one couple had to be the first to say goodbye to the historic ballroom. While radio DJ Tyler West and Dianne Buswell didn’t score the lowest of the night with their disco-themed salsa, they found themselves in the bottom two against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu. Ultimately, West’s final dance didn’t prove to be enough for the judges, who voted him and Buswell out in the final dance-off.
