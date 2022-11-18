Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Brian May says a boxset for his Eddie Van Halen Star Fleet collaboration is coming next year – and it will be full of never-before-heard outtakes
Brian May has confirmed that he is working on a reissue box set of his Star Fleet Project – the 1983 mini-album he recorded with Eddie Van Halen. Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.
Guitar World Magazine
The Smashing Pumpkins recruit Willow for a four-guitar performance of Cherub Rock
The guitar star – who is a fan of Billy Corgan’s Reverend signature model – joined the alt-rock legends at the final show of their Spirits on Fire tour. Burgeoning electric guitar talent Willow Smith joined the Smashing Pumpkins onstage at a recent show to perform the band’s Siamese Dream classic Cherub Rock.
Guitar World Magazine
Lava Music treats its advanced Lava Me 3 smart guitar to eye-catching new Golden Hour finish
Inspired by that magical time of day, the new finish also heralds the arrival of new pitch shift, delay and reverb effects to the guitar's HILAVA system. Lava Music has introduced a new-look iteration of its advanced Lava Me 3 smart acoustic-electric guitar, which arrives in a glorious Golden Hour colorway.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch John Mayer and Sammy Hagar play Van Halen’s Finish What Ya Started
The newly released pro-shot footage is lifted from an episode of Hagar’s Rock & Roll Road Trip from 2017. Between the years 2016 and 2020, Sammy Hagar released five seasons of his popular Rock & Roll Road Trip TV series – a show that saw the former Van Halen frontman link up with a number of A-list electric guitar players for performances, interviews and other activities.
Guitar World Magazine
Pantera’s 2022 rehearsals have officially begun – see the first pictures of Zakk Wylde and co in action
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has shared the first pictures of the new Pantera lineup in rehearsals, featuring himself and Zakk Wylde, alongside original members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown. Posting on social media, Benante wrote: “2 weeks in NOLA with these boys, it’s been a lot of work but how...
Guitar World Magazine
Jimi Hendrix was also a master of the bass guitar – he once jammed with Johnny Winter using an upside-down Fender Jazz Bass
Jimi at 80: Born in Seattle on November 27 1942, Jimi Hendrix would have celebrated his 80th birthday this week. Throughout this week on Guitar World, we'll celebrate his genius and game-changing impact on the world of guitar playing. It goes without saying that Jimi Hendrix is one of the...
Guitar World Magazine
Meet the ‘Stringer’ Telecaster, one of Fender’s wildest experimental electric guitars
The history of a bona fide six-string unicorn, as told by vintage guitar expert David Davidson of New York’s Well Strung Guitars. “This guitar probably left the factory around 1975, but it was put together earlier on by Philip Kubicki in Fender’s R&D department. It was likely made around 1971, and finally completed around ’75 as the original pots date to then.
Guitar World Magazine
A 1968 Fender Rosewood Tele built for and played by Elvis Presley has been listed for sale on Reverb
A prototype 1968 Fender Rosewood Telecaster built for Elvis Presley has been listed for sale on Reverb. According to the music marketplace, the electric guitar is one of six prototypes, and a sister six-string to the Rosewood Tele beloved by George Harrison, who used his during the Beatles’ iconic 1969 rooftop gig atop the Apple Corps headquarters in London.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Manuel Gardner Fernandes test-drive Tim Henson's Ibanez nylon-string signature model with an otherworldly harmonic-heavy fingerstyle performance
Fernandes joins the likes of Marcin Patrzalek and Ichika Nito in trying out the TOD10N, and throws his hat into the ring with considerable style. Since it launched last month, Tim Henson’s new Ibanez TOD10N nylon-string signature model has been making the rounds. First the six-string found its way into the hands of Polish acoustic guitar wunderkind Marcin Patrzalek, who put it through its paces with a jaw-dropping, Latin-inspired fingerstyle performance.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Ichika Nito take Tim Henson’s new nylon-string signature guitar on a test drive – and deliver the most technical 18 seconds you’ll hear all week
Ichika is the latest Ibanez signature artist to put the TOD10N through its paces, and did so in spectacular fashion. Not too long ago, Ibanez and Tim Henson teamed up to release the Polyphia virtuoso’s long-awaited nylon-string signature guitar – the TOD10N – which made its debut earlier this year in the prog quartet’s Nuevo Flamenco-inspired single, Playing God.
Guitar World Magazine
Mesa/Boogie bolsters its iconic Rectifier catalog with 25-watt Badlander head and 1x12 combo
Now, two years after the Badlander's launch, Mesa/Boogie has bolstered its range by issuing a 25-watt amp head and 1x12 combo. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
Guitar World Magazine
How to incorporate open-string drones into an improvised blues solo
Taking inspiration from Muddy Waters' Rollin' Stone, this lesson will teach you how to make your one guitar sound fuller. Here, we're looking at the basic elements that make up Muddy Waters’ rhythm guitar playing and approach to single-note lines and solos on his blues classic, Rollin’ Stone. One essential element is his inclusion of open-string drones.
Guitar World Magazine
Charvel launches an EMG-loaded, progressive player’s dream of a signature model for James LaBrie guitarist Marco Sfogli
The Italian virtuoso for PFM and Icefish has spec’d his guitar with a Purple Burst quilted maple top, Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo and much more besides. First trailed back in June, Charvel has now officially launched Marco Sfogli’s signature guitar, the – word salad alert – Marco Sfogli Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS FR CM QM.
Guitar World Magazine
Brian May on unearthing an unreleased Freddie Mercury track and how The Beatles: Get Back inspired the reissue of Queen's 1989 album The Miracle
May dubs it “Queen's most cohesive album of the '80s” – here, he explains why the rock legends chose to reissue The Miracle some 33 years after its initial release with a massive boxset featuring lost tracks, outtakes, live cuts and loads more. Leading into the massive...
Guitar World Magazine
Harley Benton looks to tempt Jim Root fans with sleek $166 JA-20HH Active SBK offset
Not only is Harley Benton known for its uber-cheap collection of standard electric guitars, it’s also recently been dabbling in offering guitarists affordable options to some of the most popular models on the market. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has...
Guitar World Magazine
Dave Mustaine confirms future signature Gibson Explorer, 24-fret Les Paul models – and you can catch a glimpse of his LP now
Earlier this month, Megadeth frontman and electric guitar player Dave Mustaine teased a range of new Gibson Explorer signature models on Instagram. Now, Mustaine has fully confirmed that the signature Explorer and, intriguingly, a 24-fret Gibson Les Paul are both in the works, and are set to arrive in either 2023 or 2024.
Guitar World Magazine
Wilko Johnson, Dr. Feelgood guitarist and major influence on the '70s English punk movement, dies aged 75
Johnson passed away in his home on Monday (November 21), a statement on his social media pages confirms. Wilko Johnson, guitarist and vocalist of British rock band Dr. Feelgood who heavily influenced the English punk movement in the ‘70s, has died aged 75. News of Johnson’s death was confirmed...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Charles Berthoud lead 200 bass players in a magical cover of Queen’s Under Pressure
What do you get if you put 200 bassists in a stadium and ask them to play a Queen classic? A kind of magic. Charles Berthoud, bassist and social media star with over a million subscribers on YouTube, recently took to the stage in São Paulo, Brazil, with members of Rockin' 1000, the self-proclaimed 'biggest classic rock band on Earth.’
Guitar World Magazine
Zayn Malik teases posthumous collaboration with Jimi Hendrix
The former One Direction singer looks to have swapped Hendrix's vocals for his own in a new recording of the guitar legend's 1971 track, Angel. Former One Direction member Zayn Malik is set to release a “collaboration” with late guitar icon Jimi Hendrix, it has been announced. Little...
Guitar World Magazine
Learn 5 Eric Johnson chords that utilize his trademark ‘shell’ voicing for big ambient clean tones
Eric Johnson is renowned for his immaculate tones and phrasing, ranging between roaring Marshall/Fuzz Face lead sounds and super-clean ambient chords. The latter is what we’ll be looking at here. Before we get into the voicings themselves, it’s worth pointing out that, like Eric, I’ve used an (approx. 400ms)...
Comments / 1