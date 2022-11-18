ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLFI.com

Thomas Miller Elementary School holds first Miller's Day Parade

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — You've heard of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but this was the first year that Thomas Miller Elementary School held a Thanksgiving parade of their own. Miller students and staff marched down Fourth, Kossuth, Third, Fountain, and back for their Miller's Day Parade. Students also...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Casey's on Teal Road has gas for $3.85 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas for...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Six years pass since Flora arson kills four, no arrests

FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — A reward of up to $5,000 will be given to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the person responsible for the fire that killed 11 year-old Keyana Davis, 9 year-old Keyara Phillips, 7 year-old Kerriele McDonald, and 5 year-old Kionnie Welch in Flora on Nov. 21, 2016. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
FLORA, IN
WLFI.com

Police ramping up holiday travel patrol

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Wednesday begins one of the busiest travel seasons of the year as loved ones reunite to give thanks. With many traveling by car, law enforcement is prepping for long patrols. Roads throughout the country are expecting an increased volume of traffic starting tomorrow through...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

New Carroll County jail plans to finalize in December

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Building plans for a new Carroll County jail should be finalized in December and construction could start as soon as spring of 2023. BW Construction owner Dustin Frye said they are currently working on pricing the jail. They will have a final estimate on Dec. 15 after receiving bids from subcontractors.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

November 22, 5:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Moderate Long-Term Drought with Below to Well-Below Normal Soil, Groundwater & River/Stream/Pond Storage, But Some Rainfall Ahead...

Long-term drought continues over the area. We are in the top 5 driest May-November periods on record with only 12.85" rain since May 1. Soil moisture is below to well-below normal over much of the state:. Surface soil moisture anomalies are way below normal in the northern half of the...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

"Mitch Fest": The multi-day celebration for Mitch Daniels

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Mitch Daniels' decade at Purdue is coming to an end in one month and the Board of Trustees wants to send him off in style. According to the Chairman of the Purdue Board of Trustees, Mike Berghoff, the multi-day "Mitch Fest," which begins Dec. 2nd, is just a small token of appreciation from the whole Purdue community.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue Senate discusses West Lafayette BMV closure

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Last week the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced they will be closing the West Lafayette BMV. Today at the Purdue Senate meeting, the senate passed a resolution recommending to the BMV to not close the branch. This resolution means the University will team up with the city of West Lafayette in hopes to put a stop to the closure.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Community reacts to first Delphi double homicide hearing

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Delphi resident Erica Draper said she trusts the system, most of the time. But, when it comes to the sealing of the probable cause affidavit and charging documents of accused murderer Richard Allen, she doesn't fully understand it. The public in Carroll County didn't leave...
DELPHI, IN
WLFI.com

West Lafayette schools hit pause on transgender athlete ban

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Side school officials are catching heat for a proposed ban on certain transgender student-athletes. A new policy would ban students born male from playing on girls sports teams. But West Lafayette school board members say this wasn't their idea. Instead, they're blaming a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Court document in Delphi double homicide remains sealed

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Chaos surrounded the Carroll County Courthouse on Tuesday morning, with cameras posted on every corner and a line outside the front door to sit in on Richard Allen's court hearing. Allen is a suspect in the high profile Delphi double homicides. But details remain sparse...
DELPHI, IN

