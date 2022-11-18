Read full article on original website
Thomas Miller Elementary School holds first Miller's Day Parade
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — You've heard of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but this was the first year that Thomas Miller Elementary School held a Thanksgiving parade of their own. Miller students and staff marched down Fourth, Kossuth, Third, Fountain, and back for their Miller's Day Parade. Students also...
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Casey's on Teal Road has gas for $3.85 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas for...
Six years pass since Flora arson kills four, no arrests
FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — A reward of up to $5,000 will be given to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the person responsible for the fire that killed 11 year-old Keyana Davis, 9 year-old Keyara Phillips, 7 year-old Kerriele McDonald, and 5 year-old Kionnie Welch in Flora on Nov. 21, 2016. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
Police ramping up holiday travel patrol
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Wednesday begins one of the busiest travel seasons of the year as loved ones reunite to give thanks. With many traveling by car, law enforcement is prepping for long patrols. Roads throughout the country are expecting an increased volume of traffic starting tomorrow through...
New Carroll County jail plans to finalize in December
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Building plans for a new Carroll County jail should be finalized in December and construction could start as soon as spring of 2023. BW Construction owner Dustin Frye said they are currently working on pricing the jail. They will have a final estimate on Dec. 15 after receiving bids from subcontractors.
November 22, 5:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Moderate Long-Term Drought with Below to Well-Below Normal Soil, Groundwater & River/Stream/Pond Storage, But Some Rainfall Ahead...
Long-term drought continues over the area. We are in the top 5 driest May-November periods on record with only 12.85" rain since May 1. Soil moisture is below to well-below normal over much of the state:. Surface soil moisture anomalies are way below normal in the northern half of the...
"Mitch Fest": The multi-day celebration for Mitch Daniels
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Mitch Daniels' decade at Purdue is coming to an end in one month and the Board of Trustees wants to send him off in style. According to the Chairman of the Purdue Board of Trustees, Mike Berghoff, the multi-day "Mitch Fest," which begins Dec. 2nd, is just a small token of appreciation from the whole Purdue community.
Purdue Senate discusses West Lafayette BMV closure
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Last week the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced they will be closing the West Lafayette BMV. Today at the Purdue Senate meeting, the senate passed a resolution recommending to the BMV to not close the branch. This resolution means the University will team up with the city of West Lafayette in hopes to put a stop to the closure.
Community reacts to first Delphi double homicide hearing
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Delphi resident Erica Draper said she trusts the system, most of the time. But, when it comes to the sealing of the probable cause affidavit and charging documents of accused murderer Richard Allen, she doesn't fully understand it. The public in Carroll County didn't leave...
West Lafayette schools hit pause on transgender athlete ban
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Side school officials are catching heat for a proposed ban on certain transgender student-athletes. A new policy would ban students born male from playing on girls sports teams. But West Lafayette school board members say this wasn't their idea. Instead, they're blaming a...
First Delphi murder hearing Tuesday, judge sets rules for attendees
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A hearing is scheduled in Carroll County at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the case of State of Indiana v. Richard Allen. Special Judge Frances C. Gull has issued a decorum order ahead of the hearing. Allen has been charged with two counts of murder...
Court document in Delphi double homicide remains sealed
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Chaos surrounded the Carroll County Courthouse on Tuesday morning, with cameras posted on every corner and a line outside the front door to sit in on Richard Allen's court hearing. Allen is a suspect in the high profile Delphi double homicides. But details remain sparse...
Prosecutors oppose insanity defense for Purdue dorm-room stabbing suspect
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors say there's no evidence to show a Purdue University dorm-room stabbing suspect is incompetent. As we've reported, police say Ji Min Sha stabbed his roommate Varun Chheda to death in October. Sha's attorney, Kyle Cray, says his client lacks the ability to understand...
VIDEO: Braden Smith's surprise for Westfield basketball player
Purdue fans are quite familiar with the name Braden Smith after his early success on the court at Mackey Arena. The Indiana native didn't just leave his legacy behind at Westfield High School, he left behind a pair of autographed game-worn basketball sneakers.
Purdue basketball's Braden Smith leaves behind a surprise in his high school locker
Purdue basketball's Braden Smith was Westfield's all-time leader in points and assists, the first Division I recruit in boys' basketball history, and was named Indiana Mr. Basketball. Smith left behind something for whoever got his locker next.
