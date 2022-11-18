Read full article on original website
Related
kvnf.org
Morning news brief
Latest on the Colorado LGBTQ club shooting. Unions reject a deal brokered by the White House to keep trains running. How much more will a Thanksgiving meal cost? Depends on who's doing the estimate.
kvnf.org
Biden celebrates Friendsgiving, serving up dinner to troops and military families
President Biden is kicking off the holiday season this week, including hosting a friendsgiving dinner with military members and their families in North Carolina. NPR's Deepa Shivaram traveled to Cherry Point Marina Air Station for the event. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) DEEPA SHIVARAM, BYLINE: The air hangar at Cherry Point looked...
kvnf.org
Photos: See the aftermath of massive snowfall in the Buffalo area
Residents in western New York are digging out after a massive winter storm passed though the region, dropping more than 6 feet of snow in some areas. The city of Buffalo set a record for daily snowfall, with 16.1 inches by Saturday morning. The previous record was 7.6 inches. The...
Comments / 0