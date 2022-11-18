The Stampede Continues

Holden Spell sneaks past a defender in a game earlier this year. He scored the sole goal in the Regional game against Manteo Redskins Courtesy of Mike Carter

On Tuesday night, the No. 3 Manteo Redskins hosted the No. 4 Clinton Dark Horses in the quarter finals. The stake, a shot at the state title. Clinton and Manteo put on quite a spectacle for the audience that night with the sole goal coming in the last three seconds of the first half. The Dark Horses held up and scored on the toughest defense in the tournament. Clinton advanced after 1-0 victory and earned a spot in the state finals.

The first half was soccer at its best, as Manteo and Clinton battled it out for possession. The midfield was a warzone as the players locked the wings down and competed to control of the middle. The deadlock would continue until just a few seconds were left on the clock. The crowd cheered their respective teams on, hoping someone would break the tie. Holden Spell would be the one to put the Dark Horses ahead. Manteo had no chance to answer as the buzzer sounded off, three seconds after the initial goal.

Clinton took their lead into the halftime break, 1-0.

The Redskins stingy defense continued to create stress for the Horses as they were shut down from scoring opportunities. The Dark Horse defense held the line as the Redskins created scoring chances. The boys in black and gold, knew what was on the line and stood tall against the team that put them out of contention last year.

With only 68 goals scored in the year for Manteo, they couldn’t put Clinton out. Marcos Medina made four crucial saves to keep the zero on the board. Despite the uptick in Manteo’s offense, they couldn’t break through the defense. As the match was winding down, the home crowd got louder hoping their team could muster some inspiration and score that tying goal. The Dark Horses remained poised and put the match to bed, 1-0. Despite the score, both teams put it all out on the pitch. Everyone on the Clinton team Tuesday night gave their all to put their opponent away.

“It was a team effort. We were blessed by the venue and the crowd. So many people came out to see the game and support the school, we’re truly blessed. I’m proud of our team and can’t wait.” Coach Brad Spell said.

With that, the No. 4 Clinton Dark Horses (22-2-3) earned a spot in the State Championship finals against the No. 10 Owen War Horses (21-2-1). Both squads have similar stats each scoring over a hundred goals in the season and Owen allowing eight less goals than Clinton at 17. This is a must see match and quite a treat for fans and family to see.

The War of the Horses showdown is set for Friday at 7 p.m. in Greensboro at the Truist Soccer Complex.