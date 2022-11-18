Read full article on original website
St. Paul’s Brylee Durbin Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week
(Farmington) Our Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week is St. Paul girls basketball player Brylee Durbin. Brylee powered the Giants to a 63-33 win over Principia on Saturday. She closed in on a triple double with 31 points, 9 steals and 7 assists. Coach Andy Sherrill says she’s not only a great player, but a team leader.
Lots of new Jefferson County State Representatives in 2023
(Jefferson County, Jefferson City) There will be many new faces and names serving as the State Representatives in the Missouri House from Jefferson County next year. One of those is Ken Waller as he was elected as the representative in the 114th District. Waller is a former Jefferson County Executive, County Treasurer, and most recently the County Elections Clerk. Waller says this position will be much different.
Melissa Rena Dierks — Service 11/28/22 5 P.M.
Melissa Rena Dierks of Hillsboro passed away on November 18th, she was 59 years old. The visitation for Melissa Dierks will be Monday (11/28) afternoon from 2 until the time of the funeral service at 5 at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Captain Pruneau and Captain Wendel on upcoming Twin City Christmas Parade
(Festus/Crystal City) The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade takes place this upcoming Monday. Festus Police Captain Doug Wendel says this a great community policing event. My MO Info · KJ112122B.WAV. Crystal City Police Captain Mike Pruneau reminds people to keep safety in mind. My MO Info ·...
Darrell Raymond Lakies — Memorial Service TBA
Darrell Raymond Lakies of Herculaneum passed away Friday, November 18th, at the age of 66. A memorial service for Darrell Lakies will be held at a later date, with arrangements under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Robert F. Chapman — Service 11/25/22 5 P.M.
Robert F. Chapman of St. Louis, formerly of DeSoto passed away Saturday (11/19) at the age of 76. A memorial gathering for Robert Chapman will be Friday (11/25) afternoon from 4 until the time of the memorial service at 5 at First Free Church in Ballwin. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
96th Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament Semifinals on J-98
(Ironton) The longest running basketball tournament in the state of Missouri returns to J98. The 96th Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament semifinals begin tonight at 6:15. The first semifinal game features the top seed and back-to-back Class 1 champion South Iron Panthers taking on the host team, Arcadia Valley. South Iron routed Lesterville in the opening round Monday night by a score of 70 to 22.
Mercy Jefferson receives A grade from Leapfrog Group
(Festus/Crystal City) How do you know whether a hospital is providing safe care? One trusted measure comes from the Leapfrog group, an independent organization that evaluates and grades hospitals for patient safety. Leapfrog just released their latest hospital safety grades, and Mercy Hospital Jefferson earned another A rating. Not only...
Police rush to St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis
Police are responding to a report of a shooting Tuesday morning at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis.
Evelyn Matilda Conner — Service 12/1/22 11 A.M.
Evelyn Matilda Conner of Festus passed away Sunday, November 20th, she was 92 years old. The visitation for Evelyn Conner will be Thursday morning, December 1st, from 9 until the time of the funeral service at 11 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Festus. The interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Festus Girls Beat St. Clair in Season Opener
(ST. CLAIR) The Festus girls basketball team won their season opener Monday night at St. Clair by the score of 54-45. Josie Allen, one of the three seniors on the Festus squad scored 22 points and pulled down 5 rebounds. Another senior, Mya Courtois had nine points and freshman Aliza Skaggs added 8 points with five rebounds to help Festus get the win.
Donald Charles Wisely Jr. – Service 12/1/22 At 1 P.M.
Donald Charles Wisely Jr. of Doe Run died Monday, November 21st at the age of 76. A graveside service will be held Thursday afternoon, December 1st at 1 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation for Donald Wisely Jr. is Thursday morning, December 1st at 10 at C.Z. Boyer & Son...
Delana Stringer – 1pm 11/28/22
Delana Stringer of Potosi died Monday at the age of 72. The funeral service will be 1:00 Monday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Delana Stringer will be 10 to 1 Monday at the funeral home.
Ida Frances Thomas — Service 11/30/22 10:45 A.M.
Ida Frances Thomas of Herculaneum passed away on November 10th, she was 86 years old. The funeral service for Ida Thomas will be held Wednesday morning, November 30th, at 10:45 at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Nelson R. Sinclair Service 11/22/22 11 a.m.
Nelson R. Skinny Sinclair of Bismarck died Friday at the age of 93. His funeral service is Tuesday at 11 o’clock at the Bismarck United Methodist Church with burial in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bismarck. Visitation is today at 5 o’clock with a VFW service at 6 at...
Mary Kathleen Johnson – Service 11/22/22 11 a.m.
Mary Kathleen Stephens Johnson of Park Hills died last Friday at the age of 96. Her funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge with burial to follow at Saint Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation is Tuesday at...
Festus R-6 Board votes to delay construction of new Wellness Center
(Festus) During its most recent meeting, the Festus R-6 Board of Education voted to delay construction of the new Wellness Center/Gymnasium project. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Ruess has more. My MO Info · KJ111822E.WAV. According to Dr. Ruess, it’s the board’s intention to revist the wellness center project every six...
Earhart Insurance Discusses Medicare Options
(Farmington) Kristy Earhart with the Earhart Insurance Group in Farmington joined us on the radio to discuss some of your options in regards to Medicare and the current enrollment period. Hear our interview with Earhart below.
Herculaneum Boys Basketball Open at Bayless Tuesday Nov. 22nd
(HERCULANEUM) The Herculaneum boys basketball team will get their season underway Tuesday (Nov. 22) as they travel to Bayless High School to take on the Bronchos. The Blackcats ended last season with a record of 17-9, losing to Park Hills Central in the District round. Head Coach Jason Jarvis has six seniors on this year’s team and among the seniors is 6′-3″ Lucas Bahr who is still recovering from an injury from the football season. Jarvis likes the speed of his team and plans to play more of a man to man style defense than a zone this season.
James “Jim” Swift – Celebration of Life 11/25/22 At 2 P.M.
James “Jim” Swift of Park Hills died Saturday at the age of 66. The Celebration of Life is Friday afternoon at 2 at C.Z Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Jim Swift is Friday from 11 until 2 at C.Z Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
