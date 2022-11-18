Read full article on original website
Santa, Alpacas & Friends in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, November 26th Blackberry Hill Alpacas Weddings & Events will host their annual Santa, Alpacas & Friends. This event runs from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.
weisradio.com
Gaylesville VFD Hosting Food Giveaway Today, November 18th
The Gaylesville Fire Department will be hosting a food distribution this Friday, November 18th, beginning at 12 noon. The food giveaway will take place at the fire department, located at 4740 Main Street in Gaylesville. For more information, call 256-422-5299 or visit the department’s Facebook page.
southerntorch.com
DENIED: Rainsville Denies Transition Home for Men
RAINSVILLE, ALA.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) A special exemption request was made to the Rainsville Zoning Board of Adjustments for a transition home on property located at 631 Sam Ellis Drive in Rainsville. The exemption request was brought to the Zoning Board of Adjustments by Total Recovery Ministries...
Wiggins Center Thanksgiving Dinner in Anniston
Anniston, AL – Join the city of Anniston at the Wiggins Community Center (2202 W 17th St, Anniston, AL 36201) on Thursday, November 24, 2022 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm for a free Thanksgiving Dinner with the community.
Food Truck Festival in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On November 20th, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm come enjoy a taste of local food trucks at the Anniston meeting center, 1615 Noble Street, Anniston. This event has free entry. There will be wings, hibachi, burgers, fries, sweets, tacos, BBQ, and many other selections.
3 men arrested, charged with burglarizing Rainbow City business
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three men were arrested Friday after eluding police for four days in a burglary case. On Monday, RCPD was notified of a possible burglary that was underway at a business located on Whorton Bend Road near Hwy. 77 at around 7 a.m. A witness had observed two men enter a […]
gadsdenmessenger.com
CommUnity Thanksgiving set to feed thousands on Nov. 24
Photo: Volunteers prepare food for CommUnity Thanksgiving during last year’s event at The Venue at Coosa Landing. (Courtesy of CommUnity Thanksgiving) CommUnity Thanksgiving of Etowah County will host its 23rd annual event at The Venue at Coosa Landing on Thanksgiving, November 24. The event, which offers a free meal...
weisradio.com
Drive Thru Food Giveaway at VFW Fairgrounds on Saturday, November 19th
There will be a Drive-Thru Food Giveaway at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne this Saturday (November 19th) starting at 7:30am. This is on a first come, first served basis.
southerntorch.com
City Votes to Rezone Property
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Fort Payne City Council held their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, November 15,. A Public Hearing was held to receive comments on the proposed re-zoning of 6.96 acres located at 1310 Airport Road West from M-1 (Light Industrial) to R-F (Rural Farm) and owned by Melanie Miller.
wrganews.com
Fatal Shooting reported in Rockmart Saturday
According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, a 38-year-old woman died of injuries following a shooting in a Rockmart neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner. Rockmart Police stated that the call of a shooting in the area of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue came in just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old victim shot. She was taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment where she later died.
weisradio.com
Hair Loft Holds Ribbon Cutting
The Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce, WEIS Radio, and the Cherokee County Herald joined with the Owner and employees of the Hair Loft for the official Ribbon Cutting of the Business at 10 a.m. Saturday. The staff of the Hair Loft provides a host of services including hair, nails, esthetics,...
Deputies asking for public’s help finding men caught on video stealing lottery tickets
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two men whom they say stole scratch-off lottery tickets in an early Wednesday morning heist. Deputies say that at around 2 a.m., two men wearing masks forced their way into...
weisradio.com
Dollar General Robbery
A robbery occurred at a Dollar General Store in Gadsden. The Gadsden Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On Monday, Nov. 14 at approximately 7 p.m. there was a call reporting an armed robbery at Dollar General off of East Meighan Boulevard. Officers...
weisradio.com
Mobile Home Fire in Cedar Bluff Saturday Morning
Cedar Bluff, Centre and Gaylesville firefighters were dispatched to several reports of a mobile home fire just before 8:00 on Saturday morning (November 19th). The fire was at a location on Alabama Avenue in Cedar Bluff – with that home already being fully engulfed in flames and other structures were also deemed to be in danger including an out building and a vehicle. Fortunately, it appears everyone did manage to exit the home safely.
Traffic stop leads to chase, shootout with Paulding County deputy; suspect dead, sheriff says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Paulding County led to a chase and a shootout between a deputy and the suspect, the sheriff's office said. It started just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Macland Road and Bobo Road in Dallas, Georgia. After deputies walked up to the pickup truck, they saw the driver, identified as 36-year-old Billy Wayne Denton of Rockmart, who pulled out a pistol right in front of the deputies.
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County man inappropriately touched underage female employee, deputies say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Detectives have arrested a Paulding County man accused of inappropriately touching an underage female employee multiple times. Officials say 56-year-old Kenneth DeWayne Wiggins is charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and one count of felony false imprisonment after his arrest last week. According to...
100th Anniversary of the Discovery of King Tut’s Tomb in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, November 26th from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host an event centered around the 100th Anniversary of the Discovery of King Tut’s Tomb. Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb and the revelation of what life was like in ancient Egypt. Join them in the Ancient Egypt exhibit hall to explore hieroglyphics and pyramid building through hands-on activities and learn why the pyramids were already ancient history during the lifetime of AMNH’s resident mummies. * This program is included with daily admission and free for members.
wbhfradio.org
Charges Filed In Officer Involved Shooting
Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting at Cartersville Police Thursday morning. Forty-five-year-old Jose Louis Rivera of Cartersville was booked into the Bartow County Jail Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 3:38 pm. Rivera is charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a gun, and attempted aggravated assault. He has a prior criminal history. Tune to WBHF news for more details.
256today.com
How to spend a weekend in Scottsboro – no bags required
SCOTTSBORO — It’s an unfortunate consequence of air travel. Somewhere along their journeys, suitcases get lost in transit and sometimes they’re never reunited with their owners. If you’ve ever wondered what becomes of all those long-lost bags, you need only to look to Scottsboro. This tiny town...
wrganews.com
Rome Police arrest 21-year-old for Shooting Incident
At approximately 11:58 PM on Tuesday the Rome Police Department received a reported shooting call at 634 Elliott Dr. E-911 and notified officers that a subject from that location was being driven by a personal vehicle to Floyd ER with a gunshot wound. Upon the officer’s arrival at the hospital and the incident location, they were able to determine that the shooting did take place in a vehicle at 634 Elliott Dr. Officers learned that there was more than one victim. The first victim is a 16-year-old juvenile. He presented to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. His condition last known to law enforcement was stable. The second victim, 21-year-old Chancelor Lamar Crawford, presented at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder and wrist. Mr. Crawford was treated and released from the hospital. He was arrested on an outstanding probation warrant and transported to the Floyd County Jail. The investigation revealed that the two victims had been inside a vehicle at the incident location with 21-year-old Keshun Lanier Stocks, Jr. Both victims reported that Stocks started shooting at them while inside the car. Both victims were able to remove themselves from the area and presented at the hospital. Officers located Stocks a short time later and placed him under arrest for the following charges: Aggravated Assault, Interference with Government Property, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement, and Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime.
