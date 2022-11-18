ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre, AL

weisradio.com

Gaylesville VFD Hosting Food Giveaway Today, November 18th

The Gaylesville Fire Department will be hosting a food distribution this Friday, November 18th, beginning at 12 noon. The food giveaway will take place at the fire department, located at 4740 Main Street in Gaylesville. For more information, call 256-422-5299 or visit the department’s Facebook page.
GAYLESVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

DENIED: Rainsville Denies Transition Home for Men

RAINSVILLE, ALA.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) A special exemption request was made to the Rainsville Zoning Board of Adjustments for a transition home on property located at 631 Sam Ellis Drive in Rainsville. The exemption request was brought to the Zoning Board of Adjustments by Total Recovery Ministries...
RAINSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Food Truck Festival in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On November 20th, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm come enjoy a taste of local food trucks at the Anniston meeting center, 1615 Noble Street, Anniston. This event has free entry. There will be wings, hibachi, burgers, fries, sweets, tacos, BBQ, and many other selections.
ANNISTON, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

CommUnity Thanksgiving set to feed thousands on Nov. 24

Photo: Volunteers prepare food for CommUnity Thanksgiving during last year’s event at The Venue at Coosa Landing. (Courtesy of CommUnity Thanksgiving) CommUnity Thanksgiving of Etowah County will host its 23rd annual event at The Venue at Coosa Landing on Thanksgiving, November 24. The event, which offers a free meal...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
southerntorch.com

City Votes to Rezone Property

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Fort Payne City Council held their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, November 15,. A Public Hearing was held to receive comments on the proposed re-zoning of 6.96 acres located at 1310 Airport Road West from M-1 (Light Industrial) to R-F (Rural Farm) and owned by Melanie Miller.
wrganews.com

Fatal Shooting reported in Rockmart Saturday

According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, a 38-year-old woman died of injuries following a shooting in a Rockmart neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner. Rockmart Police stated that the call of a shooting in the area of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue came in just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old victim shot. She was taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment where she later died.
ROCKMART, GA
weisradio.com

Hair Loft Holds Ribbon Cutting

The Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce, WEIS Radio, and the Cherokee County Herald joined with the Owner and employees of the Hair Loft for the official Ribbon Cutting of the Business at 10 a.m. Saturday. The staff of the Hair Loft provides a host of services including hair, nails, esthetics,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Dollar General Robbery

A robbery occurred at a Dollar General Store in Gadsden. The Gadsden Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On Monday, Nov. 14 at approximately 7 p.m. there was a call reporting an armed robbery at Dollar General off of East Meighan Boulevard. Officers...
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Mobile Home Fire in Cedar Bluff Saturday Morning

Cedar Bluff, Centre and Gaylesville firefighters were dispatched to several reports of a mobile home fire just before 8:00 on Saturday morning (November 19th). The fire was at a location on Alabama Avenue in Cedar Bluff – with that home already being fully engulfed in flames and other structures were also deemed to be in danger including an out building and a vehicle. Fortunately, it appears everyone did manage to exit the home safely.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
11Alive

Traffic stop leads to chase, shootout with Paulding County deputy; suspect dead, sheriff says

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Paulding County led to a chase and a shootout between a deputy and the suspect, the sheriff's office said. It started just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Macland Road and Bobo Road in Dallas, Georgia. After deputies walked up to the pickup truck, they saw the driver, identified as 36-year-old Billy Wayne Denton of Rockmart, who pulled out a pistol right in front of the deputies.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Calhoun Journal

100th Anniversary of the Discovery of King Tut’s Tomb in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, November 26th from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host an event centered around the 100th Anniversary of the Discovery of King Tut’s Tomb. Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb and the revelation of what life was like in ancient Egypt. Join them in the Ancient Egypt exhibit hall to explore hieroglyphics and pyramid building through hands-on activities and learn why the pyramids were already ancient history during the lifetime of AMNH’s resident mummies. * This program is included with daily admission and free for members.
ANNISTON, AL
wbhfradio.org

Charges Filed In Officer Involved Shooting

Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting at Cartersville Police Thursday morning. Forty-five-year-old Jose Louis Rivera of Cartersville was booked into the Bartow County Jail Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 3:38 pm. Rivera is charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a gun, and attempted aggravated assault. He has a prior criminal history. Tune to WBHF news for more details.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
256today.com

How to spend a weekend in Scottsboro – no bags required

SCOTTSBORO — It’s an unfortunate consequence of air travel. Somewhere along their journeys, suitcases get lost in transit and sometimes they’re never reunited with their owners. If you’ve ever wondered what becomes of all those long-lost bags, you need only to look to Scottsboro. This tiny town...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
wrganews.com

Rome Police arrest 21-year-old for Shooting Incident

At approximately 11:58 PM on Tuesday the Rome Police Department received a reported shooting call at 634 Elliott Dr. E-911 and notified officers that a subject from that location was being driven by a personal vehicle to Floyd ER with a gunshot wound. Upon the officer’s arrival at the hospital and the incident location, they were able to determine that the shooting did take place in a vehicle at 634 Elliott Dr. Officers learned that there was more than one victim. The first victim is a 16-year-old juvenile. He presented to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. His condition last known to law enforcement was stable. The second victim, 21-year-old Chancelor Lamar Crawford, presented at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder and wrist. Mr. Crawford was treated and released from the hospital. He was arrested on an outstanding probation warrant and transported to the Floyd County Jail. The investigation revealed that the two victims had been inside a vehicle at the incident location with 21-year-old Keshun Lanier Stocks, Jr. Both victims reported that Stocks started shooting at them while inside the car. Both victims were able to remove themselves from the area and presented at the hospital. Officers located Stocks a short time later and placed him under arrest for the following charges: Aggravated Assault, Interference with Government Property, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement, and Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime.
ROME, GA

