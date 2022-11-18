Read full article on original website
Idaho Falls man arrested in Pocatello for allegedly threatening people with a BB gun
POCATELLO — A man who allegedly pulled a BB gun on three people has been charged with multiple felonies. Marcello Hulian Bravo, 21, faces three counts of aggravated assault, court records show. Pocatello police received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, according to an affidavit of probable...
Firefighters and deputies respond after vehicle found sitting on ice in the Snake River
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters and deputies responded to the west river boat ramp in Idaho Falls Tuesday morning after a car was found on the frozen Snake River. The call came in after 8:20 a.m. at the 9000 block of North River Road. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry...
WinCo, Walmart, Albertsons, Fred Meyer: which offers the cheapest Thanksgiving groceries
POCATELLO — With Thanksgiving under a week away, many in eastern Idaho will be doing their grocery shopping for family gatherings in the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com decided to help find the most cost-effective options in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. We visited four of the biggest stores in both cities...
30 year family tradition of magical moments returns
Stan Brighton and his father, started a tradition 30 years ago that would become a staple for many families in the Eastern Idaho region, having a team of horses pull a trolley through an 8-10 minute loop in Downtown Idaho Falls. The post 30 year family tradition of magical moments returns appeared first on Local News 8.
Man arrested after hooking up trailer at stranger’s home and driving away, deputies say
AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old man early Tuesday morning after being found in possession of a stolen trailer. Deputies were sent to an address on Kit Lane in Ammon just before 2 a.m. for a report of a man in a white Jeep hooking up to a trailer and driving away. The owner of the trailer was able to follow the suspect and guide deputies to the area of 31st East and Lincoln Road where they detained the suspect, identifying him as 24-year-old Carlos Daniel Cruz-Beltran.
Butch is a lovable dog looking for his fur-ever home
Butch is a 4 year old Pit Mix. He is the goofiest boy who loves to give hugs and get belly rubs. He does not like to share his house with cats but is okay with some dogs. He is very sweet with kids and is looking for a home to give him snuggles.
Three charged after police pursuit in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving from police in his vehicle and ditching it with two passengers inside. James Tyler Sinclair was charged with felony attempting to elude an officer. The incident happened in August. Charges were filed in court in November.
6 displaced following early morning house fire
Six people are displaced following an early morning house fire in the Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis neighborhood. The post 6 displaced following early morning house fire appeared first on Local News 8.
Keep your pets warm this winter
It's no secret temperatures are dropping and if it's too cold outside for you, then you may want to consider extra shelter to your pets if you are unable to bring them inside. The post Keep your pets warm this winter appeared first on Local News 8.
Major damage to home and garage after two fires reported in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — There were no injuries following two structure fires in Idaho Falls on Sunday afternoon. The fires occurred within six minutes of each other but were unrelated. At 1:24 p.m. on Nov. 20, the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Singletree Lane...
Man accused of driving drunk through fence and running from crash with child faces felony charges
RIGBY – A man appeared in court after allegedly driving drunk, running into a fence, then running away with a child. Judd Fisher, 43, appeared in front of District Judge Stevan Thompson on Monday after his case was moved to district court. Fisher pleaded not guilty to felony leaving...
Truck fire on Teton Pass, expect delays
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning travelers of a vehicle fire on Teton Pass. As of 9:41 a.m., a travel lane is blocked between Jackson and the Idaho state line at milepost 11. Travelers should expect delays. Buckrail @ Toby. Toby Koekkoek is a Community...
Man pleads not guilty after allegedly raping teenager
REXBURG – A man pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony rape charge. Jacob Eldon Gould, 20, appeared before District Judge Steven Boyce after his case was moved to district court. According to Madison County Sheriff’s deputies, a relative of the victim reported the alleged rape on June 26....
What are the most dangerous roads in Idaho Falls?
Those who don’t make the most dangerous mistakes while driving have certainly seen others commit them. A driver on their cellphone, convinced they can deal with one quick call or text, then put it down. Trying to push through a yellow light just as it’s turning red. Creeping into the intersection for a left turn, waiting for an opening in traffic. All are bad, but tempting habits for drivers, and...
Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death
CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
Man charged after allegedly hitting man, fleeing from police
TETON — A 32-year-old man is set to appear in court next month after allegedly hitting another man in the head causing lacerations and swelling on his face. The suspect then left the scene, causing law enforcement to search for him. Casey Luna Lopez is scheduled for an arraignment...
Winter travel restrictions to begin on Palisades Ranger District
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Forest Service Road 218 at the Forest Boundary near Kelly Canyon Ski Resort to the Y-Junction Parking Area will be closed to all motorized use, including snowmobiles, for resort opening preparation. The post Winter travel restrictions to begin on Palisades Ranger District appeared first on Local News 8.
Police dog bites suspect hiding under car
IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly not stopping his vehicle for police, hitting a parked car and hiding under a vehicle. A K-9 eventually bit the man after he did not listen to police commands, officers said. According to an affidavit of probable...
