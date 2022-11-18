ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Upworthy

He was a 'dumpster baby,' abandoned by his birth mom. Now, he is the CEO of a $62 million company.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2021. It has since been updated. Computer science educator Randy Pausch once said: "It's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play the hand." Some people just know how to make the best out of the situation they are in and emerge with flying colors. Freddie Figgers was not dealt the best cards in life but he turned his fate around through passion and determination. Abandoned by his birth mother as an infant near a dumpster in rural Florida, Freddie was left to die before he was discovered by a passerby who alerted the police. He was then placed in foster care with an elderly couple who decided to adopt the 2-day-old child.
FLORIDA STATE
WOWK 13 News

19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
blavity.com

TikTok Is Shocked After A Waffle House Waitress Reveals How Much She Makes In Tips

Depending on the location and type of restaurant, the average per-hour wage for a waitress can range from $5 to $11. While some states have a minimum wage of $14 per hour, individuals in the service industry usually bring home less than that; most survive off tips. According to Adia, a waiter or waitress can average around $700.00 a week in tips. One Alabama waitress is proving that to be an easy feat.
ALABAMA STATE
10TV

7 puppies abandoned in box, left to die

COLUMBUS, Ohio — They were only days old and left to die. Last Friday, a good Samaritan discovered a box of seven tiny puppies, abandoned and alone, and delivered the wriggly bunch to the Franklin County Dog Shelter. “Obviously they were very hungry and a little cold when they...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Mom Gives Birth To 30-Year-Old Twins

An Oregon mother recently gave birth to twins frozen as embryos in April 1992, making them the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth, according to the National Embryo Donation Center via CNN. Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway were born to Rachel and Philip Ridgeway on October 31, having...
OREGON STATE
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Courier Journal

Half of this JCPS school's teachers called in sick Thursday to protest

About half of the staff at Knight Middle School called in sick Thursday, a day after a new principal was hired at the facility in southern Louisville instead of their preferred choice. About 30 staff members - more than half who are teachers - didn't show for classes out of opposition to the district's choice in their new leadership, according to a document shared with The Courier Journal. ...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Nik

Taylor Parker Receives Death Penalty For Stealing Baby From Pregnant Friend

On October 9th, 2020 at around 10:18 am in the morning, the New Boston Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who was screaming into the phone that someone had killed her baby. She was crying and completely distraught as she told the dispatcher that she had walked into her daughter’s home and found her lying on the floor. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered 21-year-old Reagan Hancock deceased. There was an abundance of blood found around the victim’s body and throughout the rest of the house on the walls, floors, appliances and furniture.
NEW BOSTON, TX

