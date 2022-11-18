EASTON, Pa. — Jordan Dingle scored 22 points and Pennsylvania defeated Lafayette 74-68 in overtime. Dingle made just 6 of 18 shots from the floor but he was 8-for-8 at the foul line for the Quakers (2-4). Max Martz added 18 points and eight rebounds. Michael Moshkovitz scored 10. The Leopards (1-5) were led by Leo O’Boyle’s 16 points.

