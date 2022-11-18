Read full article on original website
Drew McIntyre Accidentally Caught On Microphone Asking About Roman Reigns’ Run-In During SmackDown
WWE has a lot of things going on during a live broadcast. Sometimes people need to communicate about what’s going on, but they don’t mean for it to get caught on a microphone. Unfortunately, that plan doesn’t always work out. Roman Reigns is set to lead The...
Former WWE Female Superstar Makes History
Former WWE female superstar Kairi Sane has made history. Now going by KAIRI, she became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish saw KAIRI hit Iwatani with a spinning backfist and then go...
Roman Reigns Addresses Speculation Around WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
There's one important question on everyone's mind when it comes to WrestleMania 39 emanating from Los Angeles in April 2023: Will The Rock return to face his cousin and reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? At present, there's been no obvious indicators on WWE programming that the match will happen, aside from the eyebrow-raising teaser of Reigns delivering a Rock Bottom to Logan Paul during their title showdown at Crown Jewel. In response to the continuous speculation, "The Tribal Chief" has seemingly hinted that something major is in the pipeline pertaining to WWE's biggest show of the year in LA.
Former WWE Star Describes Shawn Michaels And Undertaker's Backstage Powers
Former WWE star Mideon has provided an insight into the backstage powers that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had during his tenure with the company. "Different kind of power," Mideon said on the "Monte and The Pharaoh" podcast. "[Taker was] always going to do what Vince [McMahon] wants. Gonna make anything work. Shawn was like the rottweiler and the chihuahua, just running around. Calm the chihuahua down, give him whatever he wants. Just keep him cool, you know? That was kind of the thing, Shawn was the champion. It was a different kind of power, but I would say equal."
Dominik Mysterio Dragged For Sharing Photo Of Girlfriend & Breaking Kayfabe On Social Media
Dominik Mysterio recently joined forces with The Judgment Day and turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio. The 25-year-old’s conversion to the evil side was significantly influenced by Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio was recently admonished by former WWE head writer Vince Russo for breaking kayfabe on social media.
Brandi Rhodes Says Wrestling Is Not In Her Plans Right Now
Brandi Rhodes provides an update on her future. Brandi hasn't wrestled since January when she competed on AEW Dark: Elevation, after returning to the ring in December 2021 following her pregnancy. She left AEW in February alongside her husband Cody Rhodes. Cody would return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and...
What happened after AEW Full Gear went off the air
After AEW Full Gear went off the air, live from Newark at the Prudential Center, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio and Bryan Danielson came down to check on Jon Moxley. The crowd began a “Thank You Moxley” chant. Yuta, Claudio and Danielson explained what happened and Jon was upset. They...
Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 65 last night
Last night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 65. In the last couple years, we’ve seen some mediocre fight cards grace the Apex stage, but we’ve never seen a pedestrian card lose its main event just hours before the card began (details here). Derrick Lewis’ last-second trip to the hospital derailed one of just two fights between ranked opponents (the other being Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz), but there was still a bit of action spread out among the many decisions.
WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury
A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.
Details On Bianca Belair And Montez Ford's Hulu Reality Show
In an exclusive interview during the third hour of NBC's "Today Show," WWE power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announced their eight-episode reality show on Hulu. "We're excited," said Belair. "People get to see who we are in the ring but now they kind of get to see who we are outside the ring, pulling the curtain back a little bit." When asked if filming for the show has started, Ford responded "it should be happening in the next few weeks, two-to-three weeks."
Possible spoiler regarding 5th member of Bianca Belair’s team at WWE Survivor Series
Bianca Belair (along with Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a mystery partner) will face Damage CTRL (along with Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley) in a War Games match at the 2022 Survivor Series PLE. Fightful Select noted the following about a possible spoiler for the 5th member of Bianca’s team…
Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans
With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
Top AEW Star Says Goodbye
A top AEW star may be on his way out, at least according to his latest Instagram post. Andrade El Idolo posted a photo of himself holding his entrance mask with the caption, “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye Solo quiero darles las gracias!! Bye #howyouknow”. WWE...
Popular Star Wrestled Major Title Match With Injury
KAIRI (fka Kairi Sane) has revealed that she wrestled her huge title bout at NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over with an injury. In the main event of the crossover show, KAIRI faced off against Mayu Iwatani in the finals of the IWGP Women’s Title tournament. KAIRI ultimately defeated Iwatani...
Top Dolla Opens Up About Feeling Shamed After WWE Release
A.J. Francis spent five years in the NFL before signing with WWE in 2020. Over a year later, he debuted on "NXT" as Top Dolla and became a member of Hit Row alongside B-Fab, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. The group was brought up to "SmackDown" rather quickly in the 2021 WWE Draft in October, however, WWE released all four members in November. While speaking to Ryan Satin on a recent episode of "Out of Character," Top Dolla reflected on how he felt when he received the devastating call.
Kenny Omega makes massive announcement following AEW Full Gear
When Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson, made their return in AEW in a World Trios Championship Match against Death Triangle, fans were over the moon. Finally, after almost three months away from an AEW ring following their suspensions for taking part in the “Brawl Out” with CM Punk and Ace Steel, The Elite were back, looked like a million bucks, and even had a new theme song, “Carry on my Wayward Son” to accompany them down to the ring.
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
The Rock Names WWE Hall Of Famer As His Wrestling Dream Match
The Rock has made it clear who his pro wrestling dream opponent is during a recent post on social media. During his incredible career as a pro wrestler in WWE, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson faced off against some of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling.
WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'
There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals. In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."
