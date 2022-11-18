ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Feasibility study for Lewisville Grand Theater will explore potential expansion

Lewisville City Council approved an agreement for a feasibility study of the Lewisville Grand Theater. (Community Impact staff) A feasibility study exploring expansion opportunities will be conducted for the Lewisville Grand Theater. Lewisville City Council approved a professional services agreement with Corgan Associates, Inc. to perform the study during a...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New York Pizza & Pints to offer 'Piezillas,' craft beer in Richardson

New York Pizza & Pints will offer full pies or pizza by the slice. (Courtesy New York Pizza & Pints) New York Pizza & Pints will open in Richardson in 2023 at the corner of Jupiter Road and Arapaho Road. The pizza restaurant, which has seven locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, will be located at 901 N. Jupiter Road, Ste. 100, in the former Chubby Tuna store. A grand opening date has not yet been announced. New York Pizza & Pints specializes in New York-style crust, 24-inch pizzas called Piezillas and serves by-the-slice. The restaurant also offers a variety of craft beers and growlers to-go. www.nypizzaandpints.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Dallas Officials Eye New Timeline For Demolition of Former Valley View Mall

About three years after an agreement was reached to tear down Valley View Center, a portion of the mall remains. YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and another who goes by the username The Helicopter Bear provided a glimpse into the abandoned mall in a video posted earlier this month in which they film themselves getting into the mall via an exposed loading bay and walking through the food court, whose floor is covered in glass shards in parts and many surfaces spray painted.
DALLAS, TX
landonhomes.com

Benefits of Buying a Home in a Gated Community

Are you considering a move to a gated community of new homes in Frisco TX? Living in a gated community has many benefits that aren’t available elsewhere. First and foremost is the sense of security provided by a gated entrance. Only residents, invited guests, scheduled service providers and community staff are permitted within the gates. This makes gated communities ideal for people who value privacy and security.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Veteran-owned CBD store Zar offering hemp cannabis products in Coppell

Hemp cannabis store Zar is a veteran-owned business with more than 20 locations in Texas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Zar’s Coppell location opened Aug. 27. The shop is located at 780 S. MacArthur Blvd., Ste. 110. Zar is a veteran-owned company that offers a wide variety of CBD and THC products. The business provides free consultations, and all of its products are lab tested by a third party, according to its website. 469-293-8267. www.zarwellness.com.
COPPELL, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Guitars and Growlers offering craft beer, hand-built guitars in Flower Mound

Guitars and Growlers offers craft beer, hand-built guitars and a full menu. (Courtesy Guitars and Growlers Flower Mound) Guitars and Growlers held a soft opening for its Flower Mound location Nov. 18. The new restaurant located at 400 Flower Mound Road, Ste. 160, is a one-stop shop for hand-built guitars and craft beer. Guitars and Growlers also has a food menu that features subs, paninis, flatbread pizzas, salads, soups and more. Guitars and Growlers is planning for a grand opening Dec. 2, according to a spokesperson for the company. 469-464-4869. www.guitarsandgrowlers.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lakeside Holiday Event to feature free carriage rides, Santa, music and more

The community is invited to the Sixth Annual Lakeside Holiday Event, to be held Nov. 30 in south Flower Mound. The free family-friendly festival features fun for friends and family to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season with horse-drawn carriages, the lighting of Lakeside’s 30-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa, live Christmas music and more in the Lakeside development off of FM 2499.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Jake’s Gameday offering burgers, pizza, beer in Plano

Jake's Gameday opened a new location in Plano on Nov. 16. (Courtesy Jake's Gameday) Jake’s Gameday opened in Plano on Nov. 16, according to Kendra Shier, the company’s vice president of operations. The restaurant is located at 3303 W. Parker Road, Ste. 109. Jake’s Gameday is a neighborhood sports bar that offers burgers, pizza, chicken wings, salads and more. The sports bar is a new concept from Jake’s Burgers and Beer, which has eight locations in the Dallas area. The first Jake’s Gameday location opened in October in Lake Highlands, with the Plano location being the second. 972-867-3400.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County opens new campus in McKinney, prepares for growth

A grand opening for the new Speese Campus of the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County was held Oct. 6. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County opened its second location, the Speese Campus, on Sept. 1 to prepare for the impending growth in Collin County, CEO Lynne McLean said.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson to modify trash collection, city facility schedule for Thanksgiving holiday

Richardson officials said the city will not operate its trash and recycling collection services Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Richardson is operating a special holiday schedule for Thanksgiving, canceling trash-collection services while closing city facilities Nov. 24-25. There will be no trash, recycling, or brush and bulky item collection services offered Nov. 24-25 with no makeup days planned for either of the services. Regularly scheduled trash and brush and bulky item collection service will resume Nov. 28. For recycling services, collections that would have occurred Nov. 24 will be done a day early Nov. 23, while collections that would have taken place Nov. 25 will be moved back a day to Nov. 26.
RICHARDSON, TX
CandysDirt.com

Every Single Midcentury Trend Lives At This One Address

Low slopes, clean lines, inlaid brick flooring, cork floors, steel St. Charles kitchen cabinets, a built-in butcher block, wood paneling, built-ins, marble countertops, polished chrome, and the freaking holy grail of untouched midcentury dreams – TERRAZZO floors. The real stuff, too. And before I go any further, I need...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

