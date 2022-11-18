New York Pizza & Pints will offer full pies or pizza by the slice. (Courtesy New York Pizza & Pints) New York Pizza & Pints will open in Richardson in 2023 at the corner of Jupiter Road and Arapaho Road. The pizza restaurant, which has seven locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, will be located at 901 N. Jupiter Road, Ste. 100, in the former Chubby Tuna store. A grand opening date has not yet been announced. New York Pizza & Pints specializes in New York-style crust, 24-inch pizzas called Piezillas and serves by-the-slice. The restaurant also offers a variety of craft beers and growlers to-go. www.nypizzaandpints.com.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO