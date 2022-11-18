Read full article on original website
$25M renovation coming to McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch
The multiyear project at the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch will add a variety of passive and active amenities. (Courtesy city of McKinney) A $25 million renovation project has begun at the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch, according to a news release from the city. The multiyear project...
Feasibility study for Lewisville Grand Theater will explore potential expansion
Lewisville City Council approved an agreement for a feasibility study of the Lewisville Grand Theater. (Community Impact staff) A feasibility study exploring expansion opportunities will be conducted for the Lewisville Grand Theater. Lewisville City Council approved a professional services agreement with Corgan Associates, Inc. to perform the study during a...
Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle entities to close for Thanksgiving holiday
Flower Mound Town Hall will be closed Nov. 24-25. (Community Impact file photo) Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle city and town halls will be closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 24-25. With the holiday, Flower Mound trash, recycling and bulk material collection will be delayed by one day, according to...
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza to bring artisanal pizza on Grapevine’s Main Street
Mister O1’s pizza is made in a thin-crust style with dough that has rested for a minimum of 72 hours, according to its website. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Artisanal pizza and fresh burrata will soon be served on Grapevine’s Main Street. A conditional-use permit for Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza...
New York Pizza & Pints to offer 'Piezillas,' craft beer in Richardson
New York Pizza & Pints will offer full pies or pizza by the slice. (Courtesy New York Pizza & Pints) New York Pizza & Pints will open in Richardson in 2023 at the corner of Jupiter Road and Arapaho Road. The pizza restaurant, which has seven locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, will be located at 901 N. Jupiter Road, Ste. 100, in the former Chubby Tuna store. A grand opening date has not yet been announced. New York Pizza & Pints specializes in New York-style crust, 24-inch pizzas called Piezillas and serves by-the-slice. The restaurant also offers a variety of craft beers and growlers to-go. www.nypizzaandpints.com.
peoplenewspapers.com
Dallas Officials Eye New Timeline For Demolition of Former Valley View Mall
About three years after an agreement was reached to tear down Valley View Center, a portion of the mall remains. YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and another who goes by the username The Helicopter Bear provided a glimpse into the abandoned mall in a video posted earlier this month in which they film themselves getting into the mall via an exposed loading bay and walking through the food court, whose floor is covered in glass shards in parts and many surfaces spray painted.
landonhomes.com
Benefits of Buying a Home in a Gated Community
Are you considering a move to a gated community of new homes in Frisco TX? Living in a gated community has many benefits that aren’t available elsewhere. First and foremost is the sense of security provided by a gated entrance. Only residents, invited guests, scheduled service providers and community staff are permitted within the gates. This makes gated communities ideal for people who value privacy and security.
Parlor Doughnuts brings flavored doughnuts, artisanal breakfast to Southlake
Parlor Doughnuts come in a variety of flavors and are made with layers of fried dough that is crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, according to its website. (Courtesy Parlor Doughnuts) Fried, layered doughnuts covered with toppings are now available in Southlake. Parlor Doughnuts opened its Southlake...
Veteran-owned CBD store Zar offering hemp cannabis products in Coppell
Hemp cannabis store Zar is a veteran-owned business with more than 20 locations in Texas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Zar’s Coppell location opened Aug. 27. The shop is located at 780 S. MacArthur Blvd., Ste. 110. Zar is a veteran-owned company that offers a wide variety of CBD and THC products. The business provides free consultations, and all of its products are lab tested by a third party, according to its website. 469-293-8267. www.zarwellness.com.
Guitars and Growlers offering craft beer, hand-built guitars in Flower Mound
Guitars and Growlers offers craft beer, hand-built guitars and a full menu. (Courtesy Guitars and Growlers Flower Mound) Guitars and Growlers held a soft opening for its Flower Mound location Nov. 18. The new restaurant located at 400 Flower Mound Road, Ste. 160, is a one-stop shop for hand-built guitars and craft beer. Guitars and Growlers also has a food menu that features subs, paninis, flatbread pizzas, salads, soups and more. Guitars and Growlers is planning for a grand opening Dec. 2, according to a spokesperson for the company. 469-464-4869. www.guitarsandgrowlers.com.
Frisco Family Services calls for donations as inflation drives service demands
The Frisco Family Services Market is experiencing bare shelves, even as inflations drives up local needs. (Courtesy Frisco Family Services) With more people turning to the Frisco Family Services Market for assistance and fewer food donations, the nonprofit is hosting a community-wide donation drive Nov. 5 and asking for ongoing contributions.
Lakeside Holiday Event to feature free carriage rides, Santa, music and more
The community is invited to the Sixth Annual Lakeside Holiday Event, to be held Nov. 30 in south Flower Mound. The free family-friendly festival features fun for friends and family to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season with horse-drawn carriages, the lighting of Lakeside’s 30-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa, live Christmas music and more in the Lakeside development off of FM 2499.
Jake’s Gameday offering burgers, pizza, beer in Plano
Jake's Gameday opened a new location in Plano on Nov. 16. (Courtesy Jake's Gameday) Jake’s Gameday opened in Plano on Nov. 16, according to Kendra Shier, the company’s vice president of operations. The restaurant is located at 3303 W. Parker Road, Ste. 109. Jake’s Gameday is a neighborhood sports bar that offers burgers, pizza, chicken wings, salads and more. The sports bar is a new concept from Jake’s Burgers and Beer, which has eight locations in the Dallas area. The first Jake’s Gameday location opened in October in Lake Highlands, with the Plano location being the second. 972-867-3400.
Byron Nelson High School students run chef-guided Byron Bistro
Byron Bistro and Byron Nelson High School student Connor Masure cuts a chocolate cake. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The next generation of chefs and cooks are getting to ply their craft at Byron Bistro, located at Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club. For the past decade, the school restaurant has...
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County opens new campus in McKinney, prepares for growth
A grand opening for the new Speese Campus of the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County was held Oct. 6. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County opened its second location, the Speese Campus, on Sept. 1 to prepare for the impending growth in Collin County, CEO Lynne McLean said.
Richardson to modify trash collection, city facility schedule for Thanksgiving holiday
Richardson officials said the city will not operate its trash and recycling collection services Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Richardson is operating a special holiday schedule for Thanksgiving, canceling trash-collection services while closing city facilities Nov. 24-25. There will be no trash, recycling, or brush and bulky item collection services offered Nov. 24-25 with no makeup days planned for either of the services. Regularly scheduled trash and brush and bulky item collection service will resume Nov. 28. For recycling services, collections that would have occurred Nov. 24 will be done a day early Nov. 23, while collections that would have taken place Nov. 25 will be moved back a day to Nov. 26.
Ultrathin overlays on Plano Parkway, Coit Road and more transportation projects in Plano
Plano officials said the asphalt overlay method is a faster, more cost-effective way of repairing the city's concrete roads. (Courtesy Fotolia) Here are several ongoing and upcoming transportation projects in Plano. 1. Spring Creek Parkway at US 75 improvements. A project to improve this intersection will add a dedicated right-turn...
CandysDirt.com
Every Single Midcentury Trend Lives At This One Address
Low slopes, clean lines, inlaid brick flooring, cork floors, steel St. Charles kitchen cabinets, a built-in butcher block, wood paneling, built-ins, marble countertops, polished chrome, and the freaking holy grail of untouched midcentury dreams – TERRAZZO floors. The real stuff, too. And before I go any further, I need...
