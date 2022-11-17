Read full article on original website
Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. But holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's seat in Georgia's runoff next month could be crucial to their success. If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will...
Republican Rep. Valadao wins California Central Valley vote
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao has defeated Democrat Rudy Salas in a Central Valley district, overcoming a strong Democratic registration advantage and fallout from his vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump. With 98% of the ballots counted Monday night, Valadao had 52% of...
