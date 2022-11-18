Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
coolcleveland.com
Akron’s Holiday Crafty Mart Returns for the 14th Year
Crafty Mart is Akron’s established promoter of maker markets, the equivalent of Cleveland’s Cleveland Bazaar. And this year it’s hosting its 14th annual holiday show, its largest show of the year, at its new permanent location at downtown Akron’s Bounce Innovation Hub. There they’ll have more...
Eat, drink, shop and be merry in Medina
Thanksgiving may be next week but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Medina. This weekend, the city kicked off the holiday season with their 38th annual Candlelight Walk.
Cleveland Jewish News
Free holiday concert, food drive Dec. 4
The Lyndhurst Community Center will host a free holiday concert and food drive at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at 1341 Parkview Drive in Lyndhurst. The Hillcrest Concert Band will perform holiday favorites. Refreshments will be served. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for the food drive. Toys will be accepted to support Olivia’s Dream Toy Drive.
Fairview Park kicks off the holiday season with ninth annual Winterfest: A Place in the Sun
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Fairview Park and elsewhere. The Sunday after Thanksgiving -- Nov. 27 this year -- means Winterfest, a favorite holiday tradition, returns to the city. This is the ninth year for the celebration, which is presented by the Fairview Park Recreation Department and the City of Fairview Park.
Mr. Jingeling unlocks 2022 holiday season activities
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland’s Mr. Jingeling made his debut on Christmas Eve in 1956, the backstory being that he was a key maker for castles and kingdoms who Santa turned to for help when lost his keys to the treasure house of toys. The “keeper of the keys” became...
Thrift stores offer high-end holiday decor at bargain prices
MEDINA, Ohio -- For those who want to set a vintage holiday table this year, there are places to find elegance that isn’t expensive. Two Northeast Ohio shops also allow customers to practice another time-honored holiday tradition -- giving to others. “The great thing is that all the money...
iheart.com
NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday
CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
Where to find turkey giveaways and a hot meal for Thanksgiving
Tis the season to give back to the community and these businesses and organizations hope to do just that. Check out this list of turkey giveaways and locations to get a hot meal this Thanksgiving.
Dancing Cleveland Clinic officer brings smiles to caregivers and visitors: See him in action
CLEVELAND — "Ain’t no party like an 89th Street party!" Now THIS will put a smile on your face. Meet Cleveland Clinic police officer Eric Hudson. He has become known for unleashing feel-good fun as he “delivers high fives, endless dance moves and pure happiness to our caregivers and visitors while he’s working,” according to the Cleveland Clinic in a YouTube video they shared of Hudson in action. “Life is too short not to have fun!”
Ask Akron
Any restaurants open on Thanksgiving that are serving their normal menus in Akron?
My brother is visiting from out of town and none of us care for Thanksgiving food. I know it's a big ask for anybody to be open on that day, but curious if we'll have non-turkey options. Thanks.
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy Causes
Alyce Moore and Credessa GroceCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Design) Cuyahoga County, OH. - Every month, there is a cause to celebrate and acknowledge. As time passes, community members are reminded of worthy causes to remember, those that have impacted societal norms because of their relevance. At times, community members will orchestrate gathering to advocate for a cause, raise funds, and display homage due to unforeseen circumstances of a loved one. Whatever the case, people join for a moment of reflective reverence.
WKYC
Betsy Kling's mom shares their family's Thanksgiving stuffing recipe
CLEVELAND — With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, many are already beginning to prepare their feasts. That includes here at WKYC, where Betsy Kling's mom, Sue -- known as "Saint Sue" to many -- stopped by to share her family's stuffing recipe. Back in 2020, Betsy shared her family’s special formula...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a delicious way to start your morning?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Canton, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer great breakfasts.
Fire destroys vacant home on Cleveland's east side
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland firefighters responded to a house fire Friday night that left the structure completely destroyed. Officials tell 3News a vacant home in the 12300 block of Phillips Avenue in the Forest Hills neighborhood went up in flames around 5 p.m. Investigators do not yet know what caused the blaze, but no one was injured.
Streetsboro teen's family shares painful loss of son
STREETSBORO, Ohio — Editor's Note: This story contains the sensitive topic of teen suicide. Viewer discretion is advised. It's only been a few days since the community of Streetsboro lost a beloved member. Outside the high school Monday morning, the calm and quiet scene eloquently capturing the mood inside:...
Middleburg Heights commission approves Vitalia preliminary plan
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The preliminary plan for a Vitalia Active Adult Community slated for 19150 Bagley Road received approval at the Planning Commission’s Nov. 9 meeting. Company representatives first brought the project concept to the city more than a year ago.
Morning Journal
Winter of 2022-23 not expected to be severe in Greater Cleveland, AccuWeather meteorologist says
The winter of 2022-23 in Greater Cleveland isn’t likely to set any records in categories such as the greatest amount of seasonal snowfall or the most days with below-zero temperatures. At least that’s the assessment of AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok. AccuWeather, based in State College, Pa., provides...
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro High School senior dies, district confirms
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro City Schools Superintendent R. Michael Daulbaugh confirmed the death of one of their high school students on Sunday. The district confirmed the student is James Woods, a senior, and counseling will be made available to students, according to an update on the district’s website.
cityofwarrensville.com
Property Tax Assistance Program
CHN’s Property Tax Assistance Program is designed to prevent displacement and foreclosure of homeowners when that default is due to an inability to pay property taxes due to a pandemic-related hardship. Cuyahoga County homeowners who quality for the program can access a one-time grant of up to $10,000 to pay for delinquent and current property taxes. Program funding is limited. These funds are made available through June 30, 2023. Visit https://www.tfaforms.com/4922955 to fill out an application.
More snow expected today as lake-effect warning remains in effect
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties until 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected near the lakeshore and up to 30 mph inland. Winds could impact visibility for drivers and blowing snow could cause dangerous conditions on some roads.
