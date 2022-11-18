ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolcleveland.com

Akron’s Holiday Crafty Mart Returns for the 14th Year

Crafty Mart is Akron’s established promoter of maker markets, the equivalent of Cleveland’s Cleveland Bazaar. And this year it’s hosting its 14th annual holiday show, its largest show of the year, at its new permanent location at downtown Akron’s Bounce Innovation Hub. There they’ll have more...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Free holiday concert, food drive Dec. 4

The Lyndhurst Community Center will host a free holiday concert and food drive at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at 1341 Parkview Drive in Lyndhurst. The Hillcrest Concert Band will perform holiday favorites. Refreshments will be served. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for the food drive. Toys will be accepted to support Olivia’s Dream Toy Drive.
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland.com

Fairview Park kicks off the holiday season with ninth annual Winterfest: A Place in the Sun

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Fairview Park and elsewhere. The Sunday after Thanksgiving -- Nov. 27 this year -- means Winterfest, a favorite holiday tradition, returns to the city. This is the ninth year for the celebration, which is presented by the Fairview Park Recreation Department and the City of Fairview Park.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
iheart.com

NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday

CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
NORTH CANTON, OH
WKYC

Dancing Cleveland Clinic officer brings smiles to caregivers and visitors: See him in action

CLEVELAND — "Ain’t no party like an 89th Street party!" Now THIS will put a smile on your face. Meet Cleveland Clinic police officer Eric Hudson. He has become known for unleashing feel-good fun as he “delivers high fives, endless dance moves and pure happiness to our caregivers and visitors while he’s working,” according to the Cleveland Clinic in a YouTube video they shared of Hudson in action. “Life is too short not to have fun!”
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy Causes

Alyce Moore and Credessa GroceCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Design) Cuyahoga County, OH. - Every month, there is a cause to celebrate and acknowledge. As time passes, community members are reminded of worthy causes to remember, those that have impacted societal norms because of their relevance. At times, community members will orchestrate gathering to advocate for a cause, raise funds, and display homage due to unforeseen circumstances of a loved one. Whatever the case, people join for a moment of reflective reverence.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Betsy Kling's mom shares their family's Thanksgiving stuffing recipe

CLEVELAND — With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, many are already beginning to prepare their feasts. That includes here at WKYC, where Betsy Kling's mom, Sue -- known as "Saint Sue" to many -- stopped by to share her family's stuffing recipe. Back in 2020, Betsy shared her family’s special formula...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a delicious way to start your morning?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Canton, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer great breakfasts.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Fire destroys vacant home on Cleveland's east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland firefighters responded to a house fire Friday night that left the structure completely destroyed. Officials tell 3News a vacant home in the 12300 block of Phillips Avenue in the Forest Hills neighborhood went up in flames around 5 p.m. Investigators do not yet know what caused the blaze, but no one was injured.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Streetsboro teen's family shares painful loss of son

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Editor's Note: This story contains the sensitive topic of teen suicide. Viewer discretion is advised. It's only been a few days since the community of Streetsboro lost a beloved member. Outside the high school Monday morning, the calm and quiet scene eloquently capturing the mood inside:...
STREETSBORO, OH
cleveland19.com

Streetsboro High School senior dies, district confirms

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro City Schools Superintendent R. Michael Daulbaugh confirmed the death of one of their high school students on Sunday. The district confirmed the student is James Woods, a senior, and counseling will be made available to students, according to an update on the district’s website.
STREETSBORO, OH
cityofwarrensville.com

Property Tax Assistance Program

CHN’s Property Tax Assistance Program is designed to prevent displacement and foreclosure of homeowners when that default is due to an inability to pay property taxes due to a pandemic-related hardship. Cuyahoga County homeowners who quality for the program can access a one-time grant of up to $10,000 to pay for delinquent and current property taxes. Program funding is limited. These funds are made available through June 30, 2023. Visit https://www.tfaforms.com/4922955 to fill out an application.

Comments / 0

Community Policy