Charles Mani is working to change the perception of Indian food at Urban Village Grill in Colorado

Located in The Mall at Johnson City, Al’s Deli brings a New York City swag to Tennessee with its classic Da Pastrami Mommy and Da Godfather sandwiches. “In New York, we have a certain attitude,” said owner Astrit Al Rugovac, who is from NYC. “We have a certain never-giving-up attitude. And that’s exactly what I brought here. Never giving up quality and New York attitude.”

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO