Sporting News
Qatar's 12-year World Cup plan undone in one half, as it becomes the first host nation to lose opening match
The moment this might have changed came just seconds before the end of the first half, when midfielder Hassan Al-Haydos fired a pristine cross from the right wing toward the center of the goal, right where his Qatar teammate Almoez Ali was stationed. Everything that preceded this moment had been...
American fans give up Thanksgiving to travel to World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Hector Garcia’s family had a hard time understanding his decision to travel to this year’s World Cup and abandon his annual gathering of 30 family and friends. “This would have been my 40th year cooking turkey and I gave that up to be...
KESQ
England’s Harry Kane and several other European captains told not to wear ‘OneLove’ armband at World Cup
The captains of several European teams will not wear “OneLove” armbands at the World Cup in Qatar due to the danger of receiving yellow cards. England, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and Wales were set to participate in the “OneLove” campaign to promote inclusion and oppose discrimination.
KESQ
Gareth Bale saves Wales to frustrate USMNT at Qatar 2022
There was frustration for the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) in its opening game of Qatar 2022 as Gareth Bale scored a late penalty for Wales. The USMNT was dominant for much of the match, but as has so often been the case, it was LAFC star Bale who dug Wales out of a sticky situation as this Group B game ended 1-1.
KESQ
‘Crass’ and an ‘insult’. FIFA president criticized for speech on Qatar’s human rights ahead of World Cup
FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s near hour-long speech on the eve of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been described as “crass” and an “insult” to migrant workers by human rights groups. In an explosive monologue at the start of a news conference in Doha,...
Wales must improve to beat Iran: five reasons to believe they can
A point from their opening game was a good result, but only if Rob Page’s side can follow it up with victory over Iran on Friday
