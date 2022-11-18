Read full article on original website
Shell to evaluate 25 billion-pound U.K. investments on windfall tax
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Shell will "evaluate" its plan for as much as 25 billion pounds of U.K. investments and push for changes to the expanded windfall tax announced by the government last week. "We're going to have to evaluate each project on...
Dick's boosts forecast again while cautioning on economy
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. boosted its outlook for a second-straight quarter while missing analyst estimates on gross margin. Comparable-store sales are now expected to fall 1.5% to 3% this year, up from the prior forecast for a decline of as much as 6%. Earnings excluding some items are now seen in a range of $11.50 to $12.10, compared with a low of $10 previously.
Canada economy quickens, upending forecasts for tepid growth
Canada's economy recorded a flurry of activity last month, according to preliminary data, potentially casting doubt over the extent of an expected slowdown in the fourth quarter. Statistics Canada released advance estimates on Tuesday for retail that showed sales rising 1.5% in October. Separately, the agency said wholesale activity rose...
Ituran: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AZOOR, Israel (AP) _ Ituran Location & Control Ltd. (ITRN) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $10.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Azoor, Israel-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. The maker of tracking and communications technology for vehicles posted revenue of $72.7 million in the period.
George Weston: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ George Weston Ltd. (WNGRF) on Tuesday reported net income of $692.3 million in its third quarter. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of $4.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.39 per share. The baked goods maker and parent of the conglomerate Loblaw...
Guess: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) _ Guess Inc. (GES) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $21.8 million. The Bioggio, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share. The clothing company posted revenue of $633.4 million in...
FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen
The lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a "substantial amount" of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back.
Canadian Solar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) _ Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $78.5 million. The Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58...
Korean truckers to strike again in risk to global supply chains
Truckers in South Korea are planning to go on strike for a second time this year, threatening again to disrupt global supply chains for everything from automobiles to fuel. The Cargo Truckers' Solidarity division of the Korean Public Service and Transport Workers' Union is asking members to stop work nationwide from 12 a.m. on Nov. 24, Yeonsu Park, a union spokeswoman, said on Monday.
This Week: Dell earns, Best Buy earns, new home sales
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Dell Technologies reports its latest quarterly snapshot Monday. Wall Street predicts the computer and technology services -company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings fell compared with the same period last year. That would echo the company’s results in its previous two quarters. Investors will be listening for an update on how Dell’s personal computer sales trends are faring heading into the holiday shopping season.
FTX says it owes more than $3 billion to creditors
FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange that collapsed amid a liquidity crisis earlier this month, owes creditors at least $3 billion, it said in a new court filing. And 10 of its creditors are owed at least $100 million. The revelations, which came in a filing to U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware...
