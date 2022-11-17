Read full article on original website
Related
'I Am Begging You': Pulse Shooting Survivor's Powerful Plea After Colorado Attack
"I'm angry because we deserve to live," said LGBTQ activist Brandon Wolf, who survived the Orlando Pulse nightclub massacre.
Paul Ryan invents a new category of anti-Trumpism
You know all about the "Never Trumpers" -- that rump group of Republicans who have loudly spoken out against former President Donald Trump and what he has done to the GOP.
US receives stinging criticism at Cop27 despite China’s growing emissions
The US, fresh from reversing its 30 years of opposition to a “loss and damage” fund for poorer countries suffering the worst impacts of the climate crisis, has signaled that its longstanding image as global climate villain should now be pinned on a new culprit: China. Following years...
Comments / 0