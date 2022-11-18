Zucchini vs. Cucumber vs. Eggplant

This article will be a comparison between 3 types of vegetables; zucchini, cucumber, and eggplant . We will compare some general features, nutritional contents, and health impacts.

Zucchini and cucumber may look alike, but they are entirely different types of vegetables. Zucchini can be eaten raw; however, they are mostly cooked for a savory taste . Cucumbers are eaten raw or pickled .

Eggplants are distinct in their appearance. They are primarily eaten in cooked or fried forms. In addition, they are different types of eggplants that are used in the culinary world differently.

Nutritional Content

This article uses 100g of zucchini, cucumber, and eggplant in their raw forms.

It is essential to highlight that these vegetables are mostly made up of water .

95% of zucchini is water

They are mostly composed of water, and the macronutrients, vitamins, and minerals are low because water makes up the total weight.

Calories

All 3 of them are very low in calories, almost insignificant. Comparatively, there are 25 calories per 100g of eggplant, the highest in calories among the three.

Carbs

When it comes to carbs, zucchini contains the least amount, then cucumber and the highest among them is eggplant with 5.88g of carbs.

Fibers

Eggplants are the richest in fibers, 3g per 100g. Cucumbers are the lowest with 0.5g and zucchini at 1g.

Glycemic index

The glycemic index of zucchini is the lowest at 15. Cucumbers have a glycemic index of 21. Lastly, eggplants have the highest glycemic index among them at 30.

They are all categorized as low glycemic index foods.

Proteins

They are low in proteins. The lowest are cucumbers with 0.65g. However, relatively zucchini is the highest with 1.21g.

Fats

The amount of fats is negligible .

Minerals

Eggplants are richer in copper and zucchinis in potassium, magnesium, iron, and phosphorus.

Eggplants are richer in copper and zucchinis in potassium, magnesium, iron, and phosphorus.

Vitamins

Cucumbers are richer in vitamin K. Whereas zucchini is richer in vitamins C, B2, and B6. Lastly, eggplants are richer in vitamin B5.

Health Impacts

Cardiovascular health

Cucumbers contain cucurbitacins, reducing blood lipid levels and the risks of atherosclerosis. In addition, there was reduced systolic and diastolic blood pressure. (1)

Cucumbers have anticarcinogenic properties due to cucurbitacins. However, large amounts are required.

Cancer

Cucumbers have anticarcinogenic properties due to cucurbitacins. However, large amounts are required. (2)

Eggplants have numerous anticarcinogenic properties, and the extract is used pharmacologically to treat cancers. (3)

Eggplants have numerous anticarcinogenic properties, and the extract is used pharmacologically to treat cancers.

Diabetes

Eggplants are rich in polyphenols which are essential in blood glucose metabolism. They prevent sugar level spikes. (4)

General health

Eggplants are rich in copper, which has many benefits in maintaining general bodily functions. Copper is essential to help maintain a healthy nervous system, immune system, vision, and red blood cells. (5)

Allergy

Eggplant allergies are the most common allergies compared to cucumber and zucchinis.

Summary

Zucchini, cucumber, and eggplants are distinct vegetables with distinct nutritional profiles and health impacts. In this article, we highlighted an overview of these vegetables. The links in the text will give a complete understanding of their nutritional profiles and health impacts other impacts.

