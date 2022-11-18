Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Shell to evaluate 25 billion-pound U.K. investments on windfall tax
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Shell will "evaluate" its plan for as much as 25 billion pounds of U.K. investments and push for changes to the expanded windfall tax announced by the government last week. "We're going to have to evaluate each project on...
MySanAntonio
Stocks, bonds rally with focus on rate outlook
U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday as investors adjusted their expectations in response to Federal Reserve officials indicating that they'll continue to raise interest rates but are open to slowing their tempo. The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since Sept. 12. The Nasdaq 100 rose more than 1%. Upbeat...
FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen
The lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a "substantial amount" of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back.
MySanAntonio
Smart Money: Crypto Crash, and Growing Money Fast
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast,...
MySanAntonio
Qudian: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
XIAMEN, China (AP) _ Qudian Inc. (QD) on Monday reported a loss of $91.1 million in its third quarter. The Xiamen, China-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. The online micro-lending company posted revenue of $15.5 million in the period. _____. This story was generated...
MySanAntonio
Canada economy quickens, upending forecasts for tepid growth
Canada's economy recorded a flurry of activity last month, according to preliminary data, potentially casting doubt over the extent of an expected slowdown in the fourth quarter. Statistics Canada released advance estimates on Tuesday for retail that showed sales rising 1.5% in October. Separately, the agency said wholesale activity rose...
Comments / 0