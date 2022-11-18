EWSD — Students of EWSD enjoyed an exciting breakfast and lunch on Nov. 17 as a part of Vermont Harvest Day, an EWSD's child nutrition program. For breakfast students were served homemade cranberry bread with cranberries sourced from the Vermont Cranberry Company in Fletcher, Vermont. At lunchtime students lined up for spaghetti and meat sauce made from Vermont grown beef at the LaPlatte River Angus Farm in Shelburne, Vermont.

