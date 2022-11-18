ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

Essex Vermont community resource guide

ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — The Essex Vt. community resource guide was initially created by Rep. Lori Houghton (D-Essex Junction) and Bridget Downey-Meyer, and has since been taken over by the Essex Lion's Club. Scroll down to find find resources on food pantries that serve Essex, other food assistance,...
EWSD students eat meals made with locally sourced ingredients on Vermont Harvest Day

EWSD — Students of EWSD enjoyed an exciting breakfast and lunch on Nov. 17 as a part of Vermont Harvest Day, an EWSD's child nutrition program. For breakfast students were served homemade cranberry bread with cranberries sourced from the Vermont Cranberry Company in Fletcher, Vermont. At lunchtime students lined up for spaghetti and meat sauce made from Vermont grown beef at the LaPlatte River Angus Farm in Shelburne, Vermont.
