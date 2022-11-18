Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
What was Rapid City’s take away from National Humanities Alliance Conference
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A delegation from Rapid City has returned from a conference, focused on improving race relations. The City’s Human Relations Commission along with the Miniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors attended the National Humanities Alliance national conference in Los Angeles. Rapid City’s delegation was invited to take part in a panel discussion with three other communities also working to improve race relations. Local members say the conference offered valuable insight into how other regions communities are approaching the same issues. HRC/MOA Member Karen Mortimer says, “What I think we found is that there’s some similarities and some differences that really match and support one another. And we’re really hopeful that we can connect with these other two groups through the National Humanities Alliance in the future.”
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Energy hosts final quarterly blood drive of the year, and they gave out pies!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Tuesday, November 22, Black Hills Energy hosted one of their quarterly blood drives. This is their final blood drive of the year and they call it the “pies for pints” blood drive. The name comes from the fact that the give everybody who donates a pie for the holidays.
newscenter1.tv
7 facts about Rapid City Fire Department’s newest sworn member
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City Fire Department held a swearing-in ceremony at Station 7 for their newest member Monday morning, and he’s a K9 named Drogon. Drogon works for South Dakota Taskforce 1 and Rapid City Fire Department. He’s the second rescue K9 to serve these teams as a...
sdstandardnow.com
West river petition drive to get abortion rights on South Dakota’s 2024 ballot began yesterday in Rapid City.
I had a chance to meet with Pam Cole of Dakotans for Health in Rapid City yesterday. We were at the opening event for a west river petition drive to get abortion rights in South Dakota on the 2024 ballot. She was joined by volunteers Brandon Geck , Adam Weiland and McKenzie Merchant with Sisters United.
newscenter1.tv
Check out this $2.4 million home on 40 acres of wildlife haven just minutes from Rapid City
PIEDMONT, S.D. – Just minutes north of Rapid City is an 8900 square foot stunning seven bedroom, seven and a half bathroom home. Buyers will fall in love as they enter the home featuring cathedral ceilings accented by massive wooden beams and specialized artisan rock work. The floor to ceiling fireplace is perfect to cozy up to on chilly winter evenings.
KEVN
SD DOT seeks public input on Neck Yoke Road project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The public is encouraged to give their thoughts on a potential construction project on the intersection of Neck Yoke Road and Highway 16 in Rapid City. The potential project by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes asphalt surfacing, grading, as well as a bridge...
kotatv.com
Rapid City church hands out free meals before Thanksgiving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not everyone has the means to cook a Thanksgiving meal or a family to celebrate with, but Valley Community Church in Rapid City wants to change that. ”We’re doing a drive-thru dinner, this is our third year of doing this. It’s a free dinner, everyone is welcome to it, first come, first serve. We’ve done just about 200 meals an hour this year, this is a record for us,” said Bill Resterer, with the outreach program for Valley Community Church.
newscenter1.tv
Take a look at the 40th annual Festival of Trees
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Historic Homestake Opera House in Lead is celebrating their 40th anniversary. The Festival of Trees is an annual event at the Homestake Opera House in Lead. The event is one of the main fundraisers for the opera house. There are fully decorated trees and...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Rapid City Police Department searching for one man in suspected homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police are searching for two persons-of-interest in connection with a shooting that occurred at around 11 p.m. on Sunday in north Rapid City. Police said that when dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of North 7th street, they discovered an “obviously deceased” adult male with a gunshot wound to his torso.
Town of Hermosa fined for spraying too much wastewater over farm fields
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has fined Hermosa $13,000 for Surface Water Discharge permit violations. The city of 373, located about 20 miles south of Rapid City, failed to submit documentation before spraying wastewater on agricultural land, the DANR said. It also failed to monitor that wastewater and went over […] The post Town of Hermosa fined for spraying too much wastewater over farm fields appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office needs your help, here’s how
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Around this time of year, for the last several years, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has asked for donations of different items. The items will be distributed between the Pennington County Jail, the Juvenile Center, and Health and Human Services. What items are needed?
newscenter1.tv
1880 Train Holiday Express trips start this weekend; remember to reserve tickets
HILL CITY, S.D. – It’s the most wonderful time of the year to try something new. Or maybe it’s something you like bringing your kids to every year. This can be the 1880 Train’s Holiday Express with an every weekend schedule from Thanksgiving to New Years, with a few extra days around Christmas.
KEVN
Fire burns home in Wall
WALL, S.D. (KEVN) - Volunteer firefighters responded to a blaze at a home in rural Wall. Shortly before 3 PM Saturday, firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Eagle Cir. According to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a free burning fire, that extended to the roof of a home.
KEVN
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a deadly shooting at a North Rapid City home Sunday night. Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought “based on information garnered in the investigation,” according to a Rapid City Police Department release. Police were initially looking for two men. However, Colten Triebwasser, 26 of Rapid City, has been contacted by police and is no longer a person of interest.
Black Hills Pioneer
Southside Service Station gets new owners
BELLE FOURCHE — John and Mary Cronk recently purchased Southside Service Station from Vern Bills, who owned the business for 43 years. “My brother managed it for 38 years, and the reason we sold it is because he’s 70 years old, and it’s time for him to retire,” Bills said.
newscenter1.tv
NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
county17.com
Today’s warmth followed by increasing snow chances Wednesday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The sun will come out today to warm things up quite a bit, but it might be hiding behind clouds Wednesday that also stand a chance of bringing more snow. Today’s forecast calls for a high of 44, although a south wind about 10 mph could bring wind chill values as low as 20. Skies will remain clear to mostly clear overnight as the low sinks to around 24. A consistent southwest wind 10 to 13 mph will drive wind chill values to about 16 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
newscenter1.tv
To feed or not to feed: Four things to know about giving your pet certain Thanksgiving foods
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Making sure everyone has a good Thanksgiving also includes your cats and dogs. A question that might pop into your head is, “should I feed my pet this food or not?”. Here are a few things to know about what your pet can and...
newscenter1.tv
Don’t forget to vote for Rowan Grace tonight!
Tonight is the night! Rowan Grace will be performing live on The Voice. This means another round of voting. Show your support for Rapid City’s own super talented Rowan Grace!. Be sure to download The Voice app to vote for Rowan. Find the links here on our Rowan Grace...
Comments / 1