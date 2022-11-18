RAPID CITY, S.D.– A delegation from Rapid City has returned from a conference, focused on improving race relations. The City’s Human Relations Commission along with the Miniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors attended the National Humanities Alliance national conference in Los Angeles. Rapid City’s delegation was invited to take part in a panel discussion with three other communities also working to improve race relations. Local members say the conference offered valuable insight into how other regions communities are approaching the same issues. HRC/MOA Member Karen Mortimer says, “What I think we found is that there’s some similarities and some differences that really match and support one another. And we’re really hopeful that we can connect with these other two groups through the National Humanities Alliance in the future.”

