2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send moreVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Gridiron girls: Easton and Phillipsburg compete in 2022 powder puff game (PHOTOS)
It was Monday night flag football in the Lehigh Valley. The long-awaited annual powder puff flag football game between the Easton and Phillipsburg senior girls was held at Maloney Stadium this year.
Colonial League ‘flexes its muscle’ by capturing two state championships in boys soccer
The Colonial League made a strong impression at the PIAA boys soccer championships in Mechanicsburg this past weekend. Two of Pennsylvania’s state champions hailed from the 13-team league. Moravian Academy won the PIAA Class 1A title over defending state champion Winchester Thurston and Northwestern Lehigh captured the PIAA 2A...
As a teen, this Eagles DE was told he had a week to live. Today he’s chasing QBs
PHILADELPHIA – Along with his mother Maria and a few other people, Robert Quinn waited anxiously in a hospital room at Medical University in Charleston, S.C., for the results of the most important test of his young life. Quinn, who had passed out at work, was just 17 years old and doctors were trying to determine why he had not been feeling well for several weeks. A star wrestler who hadn’t lost a match since he was in eighth grade, Quinn had so much of his life ahead of him, and everything was riding on these test results. A doctor delivered news that no one is ever ready to hear:
Lehigh wrestlers drop in NWCA coaches poll
Lehigh dropped five spots in this week’s NWCA Top 25 coaches’ poll as the EIWA in general tumbled down the poll. The Mountain Hawks, now 3-2 overall, stand at No. 18 in the poll after a 22-12 loss to No. 17 Pittsburgh Saturday. Lehigh is off until a...
The construction of Easton Area’s bonfire, ahead of rivalry Thanksgiving Day game (PHOTOS)
If you build it, the community will come. This year’s Easton Area seniors waited four year for this opportunity, and the day finally came for them to build their annual bonfire. Hundreds of students worked together outside the high school to construct a wood pile, that would top-off around...
How Eagles’ Miles Sanders used a subtle coaching tip in ‘huge play’ to beat Indianapolis Colts
Quiz: Quick, what was the biggest play made by an Eagles player not named Jalen Hurts on the game-winning drive on Sunday?. And we’re tossing out the ballots of all the smart alecks who nominate Jake Elliott’s PAT, which was the final point in the unlikely 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Eagles beat Indianapolis Colts to get back on track, 17-16: Here are the players who responded
INDIANAPOLIS — Minutes after the Eagles’ humiliating Monday night loss to the Washington Commanders at home on national television, wide receiver A.J. Brown stood at his locker and challenged his teammates to answer the test presented by the first butt-kicking they had suffered this season. “How are you...
Will Eagles’ run defense get fixed with Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh? Here’s what NFL analyst says
PHILADELPHIA – When the Eagles’ season reeled off eight consecutive wins to open the season, those victories likely camouflaged a major flaw that no longer could be ignored after Monday night’s 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Eagles were helpless as the Commanders ran for 152...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni praises the next man up for doing the ‘dirty work’ after Dallas Goedert’s injury
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was in a different position than he was not used to lining up in this season: In front of a television, watching his teammates take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. Goedert was able to see the Eagles find a way to come away with a 17-16 win, improving their record to 9-1.
No need for Eagles to panic after narrow win vs. Colts, NFL analysts say
It wasn’t pretty, but the Philadelphia Eagles improved to 9-1 on the season with their nail-biting 17-16 win Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts. It came one week after the Eagles suffered their first loss of the season, falling 32-21 in Week 10 to the Washington Commanders. BUY EAGLES TICKETS:...
Nets vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Tuesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers lock horns with the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, commencing at 7:30 p.m. EST. This...
How Eagles’ Jalen Hurts being told to ‘be who he was’ led to Sunday’s 17-16 win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS – The Eagles offense was sitting on the sideline, struggling to get things going during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Finding themselves down by 10 points as the seconds ticked off the clock in the third quarter, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni began going down the line to each offensive player, making sure to get their attention. Sirianni finally got to Hurts, tapped his helmet, and began to say something in his ear.
Pennsylvania firearms deer season opens Saturday. What Lehigh Valley hunters need to know.
If you’re a Keystone State hunter, it’s hard not to get excited about Thanksgiving weekend. That’s because not only do you have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends for the holiday, it also marks the kickoff to the state’s most popular hunting season, the firearms deer season. And this year, hunters have much to be enthusiastic about, with decent-to-excellent deer numbers in most areas of the state, plus plenty of quality bucks likely running around as well.
Bartender slain in Club Q shooting in Colorado was quiet kid raised near Lehigh Valley
A bartender from Kutztown was identified by a family member as being among five killed Saturday in a bar shooting that rocked the city of Colorado Springs. Derrick Rump, 38, a Kutztown Area High School graduate who moved several years ago to the city south of Denver, was a quiet kid growing up but always had a bubbly and welcoming personality, his cousin Kelly Plante said.
Chris Penn made Easton Sweet Shop his personal kitchen during ‘The Florentine’ filming | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Of all the local stories to come out of filming the famous flop “The Florentine,” this one is the tastiest. Actor Chris Penn took over the kitchen of one of the filming locations, the now-former Easton Sweet Shop in Centre Square, and made himself the unofficial chef for cast and crew. According to an Express-Times report 25 years ago this week, his eggplant parmesan lasagna took two days to make but was well worth the wait.
Easton offers up $50,000 to Lehigh Valley artists to build statue downtown
The City of Easton is offering up to $50,000 to any artist who can accurately depict the city’s culture, history and eternal renaissance with a monument, Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said Tuesday during a press briefing. Artists and artistic teams from across the Lehigh Valley are encouraged to submit...
Bethlehem Area School District hires ex-judge to conduct internal investigation
The Bethlehem Area School Board voted Monday night to hire an ex-Northampton County judge to conduct an unspecified internal investigation. A letter attached to the school board agenda Monday spells out the financial details for hiring Emil Giordano but doesn’t say what Giordano will investigate within the school district.
Attention Allentown drivers! New traffic lights up and running on Riverside Drive
Drivers in Allentown will see new traffic lights up and running on the new Riverside Drive near the city’s downtown. The city officially turned on the traffic lights Tuesday at the intersections of Riverside Drive and Hamilton Street, right off the Hanover Bridge, and also at Riverside Drive and Linden Street.
Allentown Art Museum’s big changes keep it integral to Lehigh Valley cultural landscape
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steels stories here.
Pennsylvania State Police release results of DUI checkpoint on Route 512
Pennsylvania State Police from Bethlehem-based Troop M made two DUI arrests after a checkpoint was set up from 10 p.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday on Route 512 near Short Lane in East Allen Township as a roving patrol worked as well, a news release says. Police made 93 contacts...
