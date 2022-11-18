ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

As a teen, this Eagles DE was told he had a week to live. Today he’s chasing QBs

PHILADELPHIA – Along with his mother Maria and a few other people, Robert Quinn waited anxiously in a hospital room at Medical University in Charleston, S.C., for the results of the most important test of his young life. Quinn, who had passed out at work, was just 17 years old and doctors were trying to determine why he had not been feeling well for several weeks. A star wrestler who hadn’t lost a match since he was in eighth grade, Quinn had so much of his life ahead of him, and everything was riding on these test results. A doctor delivered news that no one is ever ready to hear:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

How Eagles’ Miles Sanders used a subtle coaching tip in ‘huge play’ to beat Indianapolis Colts

Quiz: Quick, what was the biggest play made by an Eagles player not named Jalen Hurts on the game-winning drive on Sunday?. And we’re tossing out the ballots of all the smart alecks who nominate Jake Elliott’s PAT, which was the final point in the unlikely 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni praises the next man up for doing the ‘dirty work’ after Dallas Goedert’s injury

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was in a different position than he was not used to lining up in this season: In front of a television, watching his teammates take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. Goedert was able to see the Eagles find a way to come away with a 17-16 win, improving their record to 9-1.
DALLAS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

How Eagles’ Jalen Hurts being told to ‘be who he was’ led to Sunday’s 17-16 win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – The Eagles offense was sitting on the sideline, struggling to get things going during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Finding themselves down by 10 points as the seconds ticked off the clock in the third quarter, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni began going down the line to each offensive player, making sure to get their attention. Sirianni finally got to Hurts, tapped his helmet, and began to say something in his ear.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
LehighValleyLive.com

Pennsylvania firearms deer season opens Saturday. What Lehigh Valley hunters need to know.

If you’re a Keystone State hunter, it’s hard not to get excited about Thanksgiving weekend. That’s because not only do you have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends for the holiday, it also marks the kickoff to the state’s most popular hunting season, the firearms deer season. And this year, hunters have much to be enthusiastic about, with decent-to-excellent deer numbers in most areas of the state, plus plenty of quality bucks likely running around as well.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Bartender slain in Club Q shooting in Colorado was quiet kid raised near Lehigh Valley

A bartender from Kutztown was identified by a family member as being among five killed Saturday in a bar shooting that rocked the city of Colorado Springs. Derrick Rump, 38, a Kutztown Area High School graduate who moved several years ago to the city south of Denver, was a quiet kid growing up but always had a bubbly and welcoming personality, his cousin Kelly Plante said.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
LehighValleyLive.com

Chris Penn made Easton Sweet Shop his personal kitchen during ‘The Florentine’ filming | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Of all the local stories to come out of filming the famous flop “The Florentine,” this one is the tastiest. Actor Chris Penn took over the kitchen of one of the filming locations, the now-former Easton Sweet Shop in Centre Square, and made himself the unofficial chef for cast and crew. According to an Express-Times report 25 years ago this week, his eggplant parmesan lasagna took two days to make but was well worth the wait.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more!

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

