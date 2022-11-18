It takes a community to make Pa. public schools strong. Thanks to all involved. | Letter

Read full article on original website
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania’s New Teacher-Prep Requirements Focus on ‘Culturally-Relevant,’ Anti-Racist Standards
Pennsylvania reached a milestone this week in its effort to overhaul state requirements for teacher-preparation programs. WHYY’S Aubri Juhasz has more on the state’s new “culturally-relevant” standards. (Original air-date: 11/17/22)
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest
The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced the winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Farrell High School in Mercer County won the Fan Favorite award. Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite plow from 11 area high schools...
NBC Philadelphia
Pa. Legislators Want to Change Housing Loophole Following NBC10 Report
Pennsylvania Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R., Bedford, Cambria) wants to have some limits on what type of criminal records people have when they are allowed into public housing- particularly in Cambria County. And State Rep. Jim Rigby (R., Cambria, Somerset) is looking into reducing the number of public housing units...
Pennsylvania charter school enrollment up 12%, public enrollment down 3%
(The Center Square) – Since the pandemic began, Pennsylvania's public charter schools enrollment has gone up by almost 12% as parents have chosen to take their children out of traditional public schools. According to a new report from the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, the change isn’t unique...
Name changes no longer open to public under N.J. order to benefit transgender residents
Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered that name changes in New Jersey will be kept confidential in the state in an action he said is meant to protect transgender residents. The Democratic governor last week signed an executive order that all name change orders filed with the state Department of Treasury after 1948 are exempt from the Open Public Records Act, which allows people to obtain public records from the government.
Inflation gives pay raise gift to top Pennsylvania officials
Inflation is gift-wrapping another big salary increase for hundreds of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2023, including boosting rank-and-file lawmakers and district judges into six-figure territory.
How soon could recreational marijuana become legal in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A third state surrounding Pennsylvania legalized recreational marijuana during the 2022 midterm election. With control of the state House set to change, could marijuana laws in the commonwealth change next?"I never even thought this was going to happen in my lifetime, honestly," Raquel Walker said. But there it was. Recreational marijuana became available for legal purchase in New Jersey earlier this year for someone like Walker, who says she's been smoking weed for a long time, just not legally until now."Buying marijuana off the street, you never know what they have or what's in it," Walker...
Governor, General Assembly must address the state prison guard shortage | PennLive letters
As a state lawmaker, I’m very concerned with the alarming number of vacancies in our commonwealth’s prison system, and the number is only growing. The latest numbers from the Department of Corrections reveal there are 901 vacancies for corrections officers, positions that keep our prisons safe and secure. To give readers an idea of how dire this situation is, two years ago there were less than 100 openings.
LehighValleyLive.com
Marijuana crimes are unnecessarily clogging up Lehigh Valley courts, new study says
Marijuana cases are placing an unnecessary burden on the region’s criminal justice system, according to a new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute. The research and advocacy group based in Allentown reviewed 27,826 criminal cases of all sorts processed in Lehigh County and Northampton County between January 2018 and March 2021 and concluded “marijuana criminalization slows our criminal justice system” and burdens “understaffed public defenders.”
Pennsylvania launches new service for veterans
Among the many things Pennsylvania’s Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs Brigadier General Maureen Weigl oversees is PA VetConnect, a new resource for veterans. “That is a system that we’ve created at the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs to help anybody know how to help a veteran whether you have an aunt an uncle or a brother that served that might be struggling,” she said.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board warns casino patrons not to leave children unattended
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is trying to crack down on a growing problem at casinos: children being left unattended while their caretakers gamble. The PGCB is running public service announcements on television, social media and YouTube, and casinos are putting up signs in their parking lots to prevent children from being left alone.
PennLive.com
DeSantis-Trump battle already starts to take shape in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — With a loud crowd in Pittsburgh thrusting signs in the air, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage at the downtown hotel and stirred the people to their feet with calls to “make Pennsylvania free” and “put on the full armor of God.”
fox29.com
Pennsylvania residents may be owed money from billions in unclaimed funds
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is holding nearly $4B in unclaimed property owed to state residents. The City of Philadelphia told residents to check if they're owed money after the city collected more than $6M.
Attorney general calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers
The Pennsylvania attorney general's office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for Pink Energy customers with non-working solar systems.
abc27.com
Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
Hilltop
Mixed Midterms Election Results Potentially Shifted Pennsylvania Into a Purple State
In Pennsylvania, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman defeated celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz in one of the most high-profile and expensive campaigns of the year. Although endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Oz only earned 47.3 percent of the vote, losing to Fetterman’s 50.3 percent. The closely contested race was decided by a difference of approximately 56,735 votes early on Nov. 9.
Pa. House Republican leadership gets a shakeup as control of the chamber is in limbo
House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, is bowing out of his leadership role with control of the lower chamber uncertain. The post Pa. House Republican leadership gets a shakeup as control of the chamber is in limbo appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
5 years after health emergency declaration, fatal overdoses soar back in Pa.
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
Wolf admin recognizes family caregiver month | Five for the Weekend
Happy weekend, all. State officials gathered at the Capitol this week to recognize November as National Family Caregiver Month. The month, Wolf administration officials said, “offers an opportunity to raise awareness of caregiving issues, educate communities, and increase support for” family caregivers. Pennsylvania Department of Drugs and Alcohol Secretary Jennifer Smith recognized the effect the […] The post Wolf admin recognizes family caregiver month | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
wtae.com
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announces settlement with Grubhub
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a settlement with Grubhub Monday after it was uncovered that consumers were sometimes charged higher prices for the items they ordered than they would be if they ordered from the restaurant directly. As part of this agreement, Grubhub will provide a total of $125,000...
LehighValleyLive.com
