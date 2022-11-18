Read full article on original website
Margaret Sigler
4d ago
This is a shame they are acting very childish! The Neighbor who is doing this.. everyone has a right to open a business in a neighborhood if they hsve the right Permits to do so. Why is the Neighbor doing this is other neighbor s doing it or just this one rude mean Neighbor. Dont let this one neighbor run you away. You have a right to run your business in that Neighborhood. Take her to court for all she has done to you with Proof of what she has been doing. Start keeping records of whats happening and who is responsible. shame.
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send moreVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Pastor: Philly church was broken into, but box had 'small amount, if anything'
Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a Philadelphia church and headed straight for the collection box. The pastor says the box had recently been emptied.
CBS News
Philadelphia police prep for Thanksgiving turkey giveaway
Cops donated over $8,000 to fund the giveaway of turkeys, stuffing and sides. Jasmine Payoute reports.
All Philly streeteries must apply for permanent licenses
Restaurants were given temporary permits during the pandemic to occupy parking spots and build outdoor dining structures, known as streeteries, but now, the city says those licenses are invalid and business owners must apply for permanent ones.
visitphilly.com
Support Black- & Brown-Owned Businesses on Our New Shopping Bus Loop
Philly PHLASH Shopping Loop: Four neighborhoods. One free bus. Every Friday between Black Friday and Christmas Eve. Holiday shopping made easy... It’s better to give than to receive, right? Right!. It’s also really, really cool to support small businesses, right? Right!. And it’s even cooler to patronize the...
billypenn.com
Inflation drops in Philly region; Missing the ginkgo stink; Temple’s off-campus invasion problem | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Good money news: Inflation and unemployment both down. There’s positive economic news for both Pennsylvania and the Philly area, though indicators still slightly lag...
Pastor says suspected burglar should be given "another chance"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pastor of a historic Philadelphia church on Tuesday made a public plea to the still-unidentified person who stole over $20,000 from the church's safe earlier this month."I'm not interested in you going to jail, I'm interested in you getting another chance as the God we serve does for so many of us," said Rev. Dr. Alyn Waller, senior pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.Police released surveillance video from Enon Tabernacle showed a Nov. 12 burglary. They say someone was seen on surveillance video walking through the parking lot, and then breaking through a glass door to...
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
billypenn.com
Cat food dispute goes viral; Drone soccer launches in Philly; Women leaders for Harrisburg? | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. When a neighbor dispute becomes a business interruption. Northeast Philly small business owner Alysha Jackson’s video about neighbor harassment recently went viral. A...
Philly and Wawa Give the US a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
mainlinetoday.com
The Philly Holiday Experience: Everything You Need to Know
The Philly Holiday Experience brings plenty of festive cheer to the city. Here’s everything the seasonal to-do offers to get you in the spirit. The most wonderful time of the year is upon us, and Philadelphia sure knows how to celebrate the holidays! From the tree lighting at City Hall to the shopping at Christmas Village and the light display in Franklin Square, the Philly Holiday Experience offers plenty of new and time-honored traditions to help you get into the spirit of the season. Luckily for us, Philadelphia is just a short drive or train ride away, so make sure you check out these holiday happenings around the city.
NBC Philadelphia
‘My Inhaler Saved My Life': SEPTA Bus Passenger Shot by Stray Bullet
A stray bullet pierced a SEPTA bus rolling along a Northeast Philadelphia street overnight, striking a passenger who thanked a medical device he had in his pocket for saving his life. "I had my inhaler right here in my hoodie pocket, shattered my inhaler in my pocket," Quinzel Kane exclusively...
Man hit by stray bullet on SEPTA bus says inhaler in pocket saved his life
A passenger on a SEPTA bus was hit in the arm by a stray bullet in the Frankford section of Philadelphia around 3 a.m. Six other passengers were on board when the stray shot pierced the right side of the bus.
Turkey giveaways happening Monday in New Jersey, Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Thanksgiving week and ahead of the Thursday holiday, two organizations are holding turkey giveaways on Monday morning. Virtua Health is hosting a drive-thru turkey giveaway in South Jersey. Families who participate will get a bird and all the fixings including celery, onions, carrots and sweet potatoes. The giveaway begins at 8:30 a.m. in Burlington County at the Virtua Willingboro Hospital. On Tuesday they will hold a second giveaway at Virtua Camden. That giveaway also starts at 8:30 a.m.And in Philadelphia, Philadelphia Housing Authority is helping put turkeys on tables for PHA housing residents beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sixteen hundred turkeys will be distributed to 56 various PHA housing sites across the city. People who live at those locations will be able to get turkeys on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Cops ID man who fought, crashed car into Philly bar customer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified and charged a man who they say struck and killed a 24-year-old man with his vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia after leaving a bar Sunday.Fredrick Falcone, 22, fatally struck 24-year-old Jason Corona just after 2 a.m., after the men began fighting in The Union Tap bar on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard, police say.Corona was in town from Vermont, celebrating a relative who had recently returned from a military deployment.Police believe Falcone and Corona exchanged words about Corona's sister and went outside. They allege Falcone intentionally struck Corona with his vehicle and fled the scene."I think the defendant had some encounter with the sister. I think she was shunning his advances and the decedent stepped in and this escalated," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said in a news conference Monday.Corona was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.. Falcone is charged with third-degree murder and other offenses.
Temple News
Temple addresses students following Monday home invasion
With the help of the Temple University Police Department, the Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the recent home invasions of Temple students, including one that occurred Monday morning, wrote Jennifer Griffin, vice president of public safety, in a message to students. Two suspects, one armed, broke into a residence on...
Suspect wanted in ambush-style shooting in West Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Disturbing video released by police shows a shooting outside a corner market in West Philadelphia. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Monday. Police say a man with a gun came up to another man outside the store at 56th and Market Streets. They say the suspect fired more than a dozen shots. The victim was hit multiple times. The suspect is described as a Black man of a thin build, wearing a black Nike hooded jacket, black balaclava facemask, black pants, and black and red Nike Jordan 11 sneakers. The suspect was armed with a silver and black semi-automatic firearm.If you recognize either suspect in these two videos you're urged to contact the police.
billypenn.com
What to know about James ‘Jimmy’ DeLeon, the former judge running for Philadelphia mayor
Former judge James “Jimmy” DeLeon has entered the race for Philadelphia mayor, announcing Tuesday that he will run in the crowded Democratic primary. DeLeon served as a municipal judge for 34 years, and he’s involved in the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee as chair of the legal committee.The 75-year-old Germantown resident said he will bring a “no-shenanigans-let’s-follow-the-law-there-will-be-order-in-the-courtroom” style to City Hall, if elected.
As SEPTA redesigns bus routes, transit riders’ group weighs in
As SEPTA collects public input on its bus route redesign plan, a rider group has released the results of its own survey. The study by Transit Forward Philadelphia shows that reliability is riders’ main concern.
Holiday market Saturday at Bok
Tenants of the Bok Building will host a Small Business Saturday Holiday Market on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests will have a chance to buy directly from the makers and artists who occupy the historic South Philly building at the event, called “Made at Bok.”
PhillyBite
5 Best French Onion Soup in Philadelphia
Whether you're looking for a cozy, intimate venue or a great wine bar, Vintage Wine Bar & Bistro in Philadelphia is perfect for your next night out. They have a great selection of French wines and bistro fare. They also feature a fine selection of artwork and warm lighting. Their knowledgeable staff will help you make your visit a success. 129 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
Comments / 1