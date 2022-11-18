Read full article on original website
Don Toliver heads to the disco in the “Do It Right” video
Melodic Houston rapper Don Toliver returned last week with his new single “Do It Right,” his first solo single since his 2021 project Life Of A Don. With a lively undercurrent of house and chopped-up R&B vocals providing the lead melody, the song is a sneakily addictive one, and today Toliver delivers the new track’s visuals.
Song You Need: $ilkmoney rages with range on “Cuummoney Amiliani”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. $ilkmoney‘s had his fill of the rap industry already. “My Potna Dem,” a track released in 2019 which became a TikTok sensation last year, is usually the stuff that lucrative record deals are made of, but the offers $ilkmoney received were contingent on him attempting to recreate his viral hit. “We make music for us,” the Virginia rapper told Rolling Stone last year. “That’s what I’m gonna continue to do.”
Song You Need: Joe Rainey’s industrial pow wow “once the reaper”
Joe Rainey‘s voice has the quality of fog. It can have the pea-soup thickness of Leonard Cohen’s, beckoning us to journey deeper into the secrets it’s concealing; within the same song, it transforms into a wisp of Pow Wow melodies that reaches for the sky like a warm haze over a cold lake. The gravity of his presence was underscored by the remarkable sonic experimentation of his debut album Niineta, a collaboration with producer Andrew Broder. With deeply distorted industrial textures, pristine cinematic scope, and recordings of different characters from Rainey’s environment, Niineta both relished and flourished in its outlier nature.
serpentwithfeet shares “The Hands,” a bonus song from The Inspection OST
Serpentwithfeet has shared a new song titled “My Hands,” bonus material from Animal Collective’s soundtrack to The Inspection. The movie, based on director Elegance Bratton‘s real-life experiences as a gay man in the Marines, and its accompanying LP arrived this past Friday (November 18). “The Hands,”...
Ryuichi Sakamoto to release new solo album 12 in January
Ryuichi Sakamoto has announced details of a new solo album. 12, Sakamoto's 15th solo album, will be released via Milan Records on January 17. The album is comprised of musical ideas and sketches recorded between 2021-2022 while Sakamoto battled cancer. He first announced his throat cancer diagnosis in January last year, revealing that he was due to undergo surgery. It was the second time Sakamoto had been diagnosed with the disease, he had been in remission since 2015.
Song You Need: Richard Dawson’s lush apocalypse
Richard Dawson’s mind takes him to strange and often dark places, but his baroque brand of British folk is often at odds with his moribund themes. Such is the case in “Thicker Than Water,” the second song from his new album, The Ruby Cord. The project is set in a post-apocalyptic society and burdened by the weight of mass extinction, but Dawson often finds himself marveling over verdant instrumentation in appreciation of an idyllic, post-human planet.
BROCKHAMPTON announces new radio show I Miss The Band Already
Days after the release of their final albums The Family and TM and their last-ever concert at The Fonda in Los Angeles, BROCKHAMPTON are (sort of) returning with a new radio show called I Miss The Band Already. The group will host the three-episode program this week — it airs exclusively on Amp beginning today (November 21) at 6 p.m. EST and running for the following two days.
Listen to Meek Mill’s new mixtape Flamerz 5
On his new mixtape Flamerz 5, Meek Mill is attempting to recapture some of the magic that made the Philly rapper a voice to watch in the mid 2000s. The Flamerz series began in 2008, and Meek’s punchy flow and vivid raps about Philly street life helped him assert a strong sense of ownership over the beats, which were sourced from songs by other artists.
Babyface Ray announces new album MOB
Babyface Ray has announced a new album called MOB, due out December 2 via Wavy Gang/EMPIRE. The record will follow January’s FACE — which won the veteran Detroit emcee a spot in this year’s XXL freshman class — as Ray’s second album of the year. It will include the previously released singles “Nice Guy” (shared in October) and “Spend It,” the latter track arriving last week and featuring Blxst and Nija.
The xx celebrate a decade of Coexist with vinyl reissue
The xx have shared a new version of 2012 album Coexist to celebrate its 10 year anniversary. The new edition of the album features live recordings of “Angels,” “Chained,” “Reunion,” and “Sunset.” It is available to stream digitally now and will be released physically on clear vinyl on January 13. Scroll down to hear the live version of "Angels" now.
Travis Scott, Skepta, and Yves Tumor to headline festival celebrating Virgil Abloh’s life
Travis Scott, Skepta, and Yves Tumor will headline a new and newly announced festival called Mirror Mirror next month. The festival, organized by Virgil Abloh Securities — the company formerly owned by the, late, highly influential designer Virgil Abloh — is scheduled to take place next Saturday (December 3) at the FPL Amphitheater in Miami’s Bayfront Park. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at the event’s website at 10 a.m. EST, with all proceeds going toward the 2023 launch of the Virgil Abloh Foundation.
Raf Simons announces end of fashion line
Raf Simons has announced that he will close down his eponymous clothing line after the release of the Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The Belgian fashion designer revealed the news in an Instagram post shared on Monday (November 21); no reason was given for the shutdown of the company, which was founded 27 years ago in 1995.
Watch Cardi B join GloRilla on stage at the American Music Awards 2022
The 2022 American Music Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night with Memphis rapper Glorilla among the the artists playing live. She performed "Tomorrow 2" with Cardi B making a surprise appearance to rap her guest verse. Check out their performance above. "Tomorrow 2" appears on Glorilla's new...
Song You Need: Meekz is Manchester’s ballied up new rap king
The narrative provided by the rise of a young rapper from the streets to music's top table is one so well-tread it can sometimes feel cliché. While it's hard to find fresh perspective when relating stories from such a journey, Manchester rapper Meekz brings an intensity and steeliness to his origin story on new mixtape Respect The Come Up. The debut project features big-name guest appearances from Central Cee and Dave (who Meekz has opened for on tour) but it is when he's on his own that his voice is heard the clearest. The rapper knows about stacking it all up on his words as he is never pictured without a balaclava obscuring his face. Whether that is to focus attention on his lyrics or to evade Britain's oppressive policing of its rappers, it remains a fact that Meekz puts his whole identity into his music.
