Derek A. Wray, 33, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Derek was born Sept. 21, 1989, in Warsaw, the son of Christopher and Barbara (Long) Wray. He graduated from Tippecanoe Valley High School with the Class of ’08 and earned his degree from International Business College in Fort Wayne. Derek owned and operated Renewed Tech Repair in Warsaw and also enjoyed his longtime association with Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill. He attended Home Church and was a devout Christian who loved the Lord, had a hunger for God’s Word and shared his faith with all those whom he encountered. Derek was an outdoorsman who enjoyed his 4-wheeler and dirt bike. He also enjoyed bow-hunting, fishing, Notre Dame Football and caring for his dogs, Lilly and Gemma.

