Valley FFA Teams Top In Forestry, Entomology Contests
AKRON — Tippecanoe Valley FFA’s senior forestry team and junior entomology team both won invitationals recently. The forestry team had to identify leaves, seeds, wood and diseases as well as take a written test on forestry management. The team was second at the area contest and will compete at state on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Purdue University.
Kosciusko Livestock Judging Team Places Sixth In National Contest
AKRON — The Kosciusko County Livestock Judging Team placed six out of 18 teams in a national livestock contest in Kansas City, Mo., in late October. Team members competing were Mallory Bowers, Landon Bewley and Caleb Lechlitner. The team earned the trip by finishing third in the state contest in May.
Kent McCullough
Kent McCullough, 44, South Whitley, died Nov. 20, 2022, in the Supportive Care Unit at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. Kent was born Nov. 22, 1977. On May 28, 2011, Kent married Holly Snyder; she survives in South Whitley. He is also survived by his father, Earl McCullough, Logansport; mother,...
Ruth Baldridge
Ruth Baldridge, 91, Wabash, died at noon Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Sept. 27, 1931. She married Lenvil Baldridge on Oct. 16, 1954; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Kenny (Laurie) Baldridge, Marion, Bruce (Deborah) Baldridge, Lawton, Okla....
United Way Organizing Fill-It-Up Initiative
WARSAW — Each December, United Way volunteers fill bags with scarves, hats, gloves, chapstick, underwear and socks for children in the community. Bags are then delivered to area schools to be given out to those kids most in need. The public can register to reserve their bags to fill...
Derek A. Wray
Derek A. Wray, 33, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Derek was born Sept. 21, 1989, in Warsaw, the son of Christopher and Barbara (Long) Wray. He graduated from Tippecanoe Valley High School with the Class of ’08 and earned his degree from International Business College in Fort Wayne. Derek owned and operated Renewed Tech Repair in Warsaw and also enjoyed his longtime association with Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill. He attended Home Church and was a devout Christian who loved the Lord, had a hunger for God’s Word and shared his faith with all those whom he encountered. Derek was an outdoorsman who enjoyed his 4-wheeler and dirt bike. He also enjoyed bow-hunting, fishing, Notre Dame Football and caring for his dogs, Lilly and Gemma.
Participants Brave Cold For CCS’ Turkey Lurkey 5K
WINONA LAKE — The temperature was about 20 degrees Saturday morning, Nov. 19, in Winona Lake. However, that didn’t stop the participants of Combined Community Services’ Turkey Lurkey 5K Run/Walk from braving the cold for a good cause. About 40 people took part in the race which...
Thursday’s Community Dinner In Warsaw Offers Carryout And Delivery
WARSAW — The Warsaw Elks Lodge No. 802 is once again offering a Thanksgiving dinner to everyone, including those looking for a quick and easy option. The Lodge, in conjunction with American Legion Post 49, is having the community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24. It’s open to anyone in the area regardless of need.
Republican Eric Doden Gears Up For Race For Governor
INDIANAPOLIS – Eric Doden, a 2024 candidate for governor of Indiana, has launched an ad campaign just over a week after the midterm election. The move comes just before U.S. Sen. Mike Braun is expected to announce his decision on whether to run for governor. Several media reports have indicated it could come any day now.
Jeff Miller — PENDING
Jeff Miller, 46, Syracuse, died Nov. 21, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Raymond C. DeVault
Raymond C. DeVault, 95, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth. He was born June 1, 1927. He married Esther Stumpf on Dec. 30, 1950; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his daugthers, Donna (Dennis) Wenzel, Plymouth and Linda DeVault, Livonia, Mich.; three...
Miracle Trees Up At Mentone, Akron Libraries
AKRON — Anyone looking for a way to give back this Christmas season can sponsor a family in need within the Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. through the Miracle Tree program. On Saturday, Nov. 12, trees were set up at Bell Memorial Public Library in Mentone and Akron Carnegie Public Library. Families throughout the Tippecanoe Valley community who need help were assigned a number.
Laura Jean Huff
Laura Jean Huff, 52, Noble County, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Jan. 31, 1970. She is survived by four children, Megan (Aaron) Berkes-Myers, Indianapolis, Alexandra Berkes, Elkhart, Lucas Berkes, Albion and Hunter (fiancé Michelle) Berkes, New Paris; six grandchildren; and siblings, Debbie Murray, Tracy Thieme, Thomas Goggans, Robin Urso, Pamela Howard, Ruby Shepherd, Clinton Goggans and Rachel Hile.
Holiday Remembrance Services Set For Dec. 3
WARSAW — The staff of Titus Funeral Home is preparing for their seventh annual Holiday Remembrance Service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Titus Funeral Home in Warsaw or at 2 p.m. at Owen Family Funeral Home in Syracuse. Held by the funeral home on the first Saturday...
Lowell Blanchard Dobbs
Lowell Blanchard Dobbs, 80, Pierceton, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement, Winona Lake. Lowell was born April 12, 1942, in Stearns, Ky., the son of George and Dovie (Gregory) Dobbs. He was united in marriage to Betty Hapner. He worked as a CNC machine operator for Zimmer,...
Milford Public Library — New Resources Available
MILFORD — Milford Public Library has announced it has recently obtained the 2023 Complete Learning Disabilities Resource Guide published by Greyhouse Publishing. Published for more than 20 years, this guide is one of the most sought-after resources providing valuable information not only to families and individuals, but to special ed teachers, caretakers and social workers as well.
‘Holiday Pops’ Concert Happening Nov. 29 In Warsaw
WARSAW — The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Regional Holiday Pops concert will be from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Warsaw Performing Arts Center auditorium. This performance of classic holiday hits is conducted by Caleb Young, guest conductor for engagement, with featured vocalist Stephanie Carlson and the Warsaw Community High School Select Chorale Members. This concert is made possible through the financial support of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation and Ruoff Mortgage.
Shirley M. Barnes
Shirley M. Barnes, 91, Columbia City, died at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born March 25, 1931. She married Charles Barnes in 1973; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Cathy (Robert) Latta, Fort Worth, Texas, David Cullen, Judy...
Timeline From The Past: Gangsters At Barbee Hotel
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Nov. 21, 1986 — “Everything had been so neat up until now, but this leaves a sour taste in my mouth.”. That...
Joy Renier — PENDING
Joy Renier, 91, Winona Lake, died Nov. 22, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
