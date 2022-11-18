ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold and Black Radio Pregame: Northwestern at Purdue

By Kyle Charters
 4 days ago
Gold and Black Radio

Purdue has to take care of its own business first, as the Boilermakers host Northwestern in Ross-Ade Stadium Saturday. Purdue needs a couple wins for a share of the Big Ten West title, and then some help if it’s to play in Indianapolis for a conference championship. We’ll break all of that down on Gold and Black Radio, with thoughts from Tom Dienhart, Alan Karpick and Kyle Charters, plus a glance around the Big Ten, a historical look at the series and more.

Link: Podcast

To subscribe to the podcast, search “Gold and Black Radio” in your favorite podcast app. If you like the podcast, rate it 5 stars and leave a comment. It’s appreciated. And thanks to our sponsors, as well, be sure to visit them, too.

The following is the weekly Gold and Black Radio podcast schedule (subject to change):

Mondays all year long (aside from holidays)

Fridays during the football season

Basketball post-game wraps

Saturday Simulcast

