Colorado vs Texas A&M: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom

Andy Lyons / Staff PhotoG/Getty

Colorado and Texas A&M both lost to mid-majors Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational, sending them to the consolation prize side of the bracket. Ahead of the game, which will tip-off at Noon on ESPNU, here is everything you need to know about the game.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Texas A&M

Tip-off: 12 P.M. ET

Location: HTC Recreation & Convocation Center, Conway, South Carolina

Channel: ESPNU

Vegas Odds

Texas A&M is a 6.5-point favorite, according to the VegasInsider Consensus. The over-under total for the game is currently set at 139.5 points.

ESPN BPI prediction

Predicted winner: Texas A&M

Predicted point differential: 7.4

Win probability (for A&M): 72.7%

Matchup quality: 77.3

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, otherwise known as BPI, is a tool used to analyze basketball and predict the outcomes of games and future events. According to BPI, the Aggies should win the eighth-best matchup of the day.

KenPom prediction

Predicted final score: Texas A&M 73, Colorado 70

Win probability (for A&M): 59%

KenPom is another analytical tool used in college basketball. Agreeing with ESPN’s BPI, KenPom expects Texas A&M to beat Colorado in a close game.

More on Colorado vs. Texas A&M

Both Colorado and Texas A&M are coming off losses in the opening round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Colorado dropped its game to UMass, while the Aggies lost to Murray State. It was a disappointing result for each team, but especially the Aggies who are currently ranked 24th in the AP Poll.

The Aggies are looking to get back on track in a season that they want to make another deep SEC Championship run in and then go on to the NCAA Tournament. That’s something they weren’t able to do last season, after being one of the biggest tournament snubs in 2022.

Colorado, for its part, has been inconsistent. The Buffaloes pulled an upset on the road against

, but they’ve also lost to Grambling State and UMass now.

Texas A&M is 2-1 entering the game, while Colorado is 2-2. The winner of this game will play the winner of Boise State vs. Loyola Chicago.