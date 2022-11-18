Read full article on original website
Qualcomm quietly announces the Snapdragon 782G
The Qualcomm 782G Mobile Platform will succeed the 778G Plus. Qualcomm has announced its successor to the Snapdragon 778G Plus. The new Snapdragon 782G boosts CPU and GPU performance. It will be a mostly iterative upgrade from its predecessor. As quiet as can be, Qualcomm announced its next system on...
Honor Magic Vs foldable launched: A cheap Galaxy Z Fold 4 rival with stylus
Honor's Galaxy Z Fold rival offers stylus support too. But what else should you know?. Honor launched the Magic V earlier this year, being the company’s first foldable phone and a rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series. Now, the company has peeled the curtain back on a successor, dubbed the Honor Magic Vs.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 early benchmark results are in
Although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphones won’t be landing in our hands quite yet, we have spent hands-on time with a reference handset at Qualcomm’s 2022 Tech Summit for an early look at the chip’s performance. First, some housekeeping before we leap into the numbers. Qualcomm’s...
Vivo X90 series released: New contenders for best camera phone
The X90 Pro Plus brings a one-inch main camera, 50MP 2x tele camera, 64MP periscope shooter, and more. Vivo has steadily improved its camera game in recent years, with the X80 Pro in particular being one of 2022’s better camera phones. Now, the company has launched the X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro Plus.
Lossless audio: Is it worth the data drain?
You may have a fancy subscription, but can your data plan handle the tunes?. After years of hosting compressed, lossy audio formats, music streaming services have embraced the potential of lossless audio. With this, music fans can expect a superior, high-quality listening experience. But does streaming lossless music justify the cost to your data allowance? Can you even really notice the difference? Well, I really wanted to find out. So let’s discuss which streaming platforms offer the service, and how my own experience of playing normal and lossless audio used (and abused) my data allowance.
Samsung could finish its One UI 5 rollout very soon
A Samsung executive says it wants to finish the One UI 5 rollout before the end of 2023. The company has already brought the Android 13 update to a host of devices, both new and old. Samsung is on a roll with the Android 13-based One UI 5 update, bringing...
Daily Authority: 🎮 Skip this Android handheld
Black Friday deals, 10 years of the Wii U, and more in today's edition!. ☕ Hey there! I ended up at a German-themed restaurant this weekend to watch the last race of the Formula 1 season. Here’s hoping for a much closer title fight next season. Our main story today is our Logitech G Cloud review, but we’ve also got a few more stories worth checking out.
A growing number of Samsung owners are using the same terrible password
This is the most common password Samsung owners use in 30 countries. A study was conducted on the most commonly used passwords. The study found that “samsung” ranked as one of the most highly used passwords in 30 countries. The most commonly used password is still “password.”
The Logitech G Cloud is a failure from the future
The G Cloud does offer plenty of ways to game, but it casts such a wide net that it fails to excel at anything. Logitech has never been a major player in the Android ecosystem, but for its first big shot it’s hitching its cart to the growth of mobile cloud gaming. The Logitech G Cloud is a $350 Android-powered game machine with access to all the content in the Play Store, and more importantly, optimization for cloud gaming on GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Daily Authority: 🔓 Samsung's terrible password trend
Unbelievably terrible passwords, 32-bit support for your Pixel 7, Google's Mastodon move, and more of today's top tech news. 🍟 Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority. I’m gearing up for Black Friday and prepping my wishlist, though the only item on it right now is an air fryer. Fingers crossed for the perfect deal!
We asked, you told us: Your phone definitely supports dual SIMs
Almost 90% of surveyed readers have dual SIM support of some kind. Dual-SIM support has been available on smartphones since the mid-2010s, allowing people to use two SIM cards in their handset at once. It looks like the proliferation of eSIMs hasn’t dampened support for the feature either. We...
