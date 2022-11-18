ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Football Unveils Uniform Combination for Georgia Game

By Nick Roush
 4 days ago
Andy Lyons | Getty Imagesq

The Wildcats are changing things up when No. 1 Georgia comes to town. The Kentucky football equipment staff is polishing up its lids to shine bright on the SEC on CBS.

For the first time in 2022 Kentucky is setting aside the blue and white to rock anthracite. The grey Kentucky uniform combination will be topped with the Wildcats’ chrome domes.

Typically reserved for special occasions, the Wildcats have performed well in this uniform combination under Mark Stoops. Kentucky has a 6-3 record over the last decade in all grey uniforms.

The Wildcats need all the mojo they can get against Georgia. The Bulldogs are 22.5 points favorites with a total of 48.5 tomorrow afternoon. Kickoff is just after 3:30 pm EST on CBS.

