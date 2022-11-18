Read full article on original website
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Javion Cohen Knows Plan Against Auburn
There’s a narrative that Alabama’s offensive line hasn’t been up to its usual standard this season. In that Bama’s standard is a very high one, that may be true, but it doesn’t mean that it’s hot garbage. The Crimson Tide ranks fourth in the Southeastern Conference in rushing, passing, and total offense, second in scoring. Even the 20 sacks allowed in fifth is behind four teams that have not attempted as many passes as Bama.
Reichard focused on Iron Bowl rather than possible return in 2023
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Will Reichard became Alabama’s all-time leader in points scored by kicks in the Week 10 game against LSU. The senior passed Leigh Tiffin (385) in that game and is now up to 410 points ahead of the Crimson Tide’s regular-season finale against rival Auburn.
Where Alabama stands in fourth College Football Playoff rankings
The fourth edition of the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings was released on Tuesday, and following its 34-0 home win over the Governors of Austin Peay, Alabama climbed one spot to No. 7 in the poll that will eventually set the postseason scene in less than two weeks’ time.
Alabama football: RB Trey Sanders enters NCAA transfer portal
Former Alabama running back Trey Sanders has entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports' Chris Hummer reports. According to the report, Sanders will be a graduate transfer. He leaves the Crimson Tide with 528 yards rushing and three touchdowns for his career. Sanders was a 5-star recruit in the 2019 class out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.
Second-year Alabama CB Khyree Jackson suspended, Nick Saban says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson hasn’t played the last two weeks. After appearing in the first nine games of the 2022 season, including a start at Texas in Week 2, Jackson did not travel to Ole Miss and was not spotted on the sidelined against Austin Peay.
Vanderbilt football: Tennessee offense won't change with Hendon Hooker out, Clark Lea says
A game that just about everyone had written off as a foregone conclusion now carries a lot of weight on both sides this weekend. Vanderbilt will host Tennessee on Saturday in an in-state rivalry that could decide two teams' postseason fates: Coach Clark Lea and the Commodores at 5-6 will make a bowl game if they win, whereas coach Josh Heupel and the Volunteers likely need a victory to claim a spot in a New Year's Six bowl.
Sights, sounds from Alabama's second practice of Auburn game week
The University of Alabama football team practiced for two hours out on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on Tuesday afternoon. The Crimson Tide spent the workout in full pads. Alabama, ranked No. 8 nationally, will play host to Auburn inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26. The Week 13 SEC matchup will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and air on CBS.
What Saban said and what (we think) it means: Monday
Reviewing some comments and an attempt at reading between the lines following Alabama head coach Nick Saban's latest press conference. Saban on : "I think Cadillac Williams has done a really, really good job. They've played really well these last three games. They run the ball effectively. They've got a lot of diversity on offense. Their quarterback's a very athletic player who can run and throw. [Tank Bigsby] is one of the better backs in the SEC. Their defense is very, very aggressive. [Owen Pappoe] is a really good inside backer. [Derick Hall] is a really good rusher, creates a lot of negative plays. They're very good on special teams.”
‘Play for Hendon’ – what Tennessee’s players said this week about their fallen QB
Tennessee’s crushing loss at South Carolina was made all the more demoralizing by the loss of star quarterback Hendon Hooker to a season- and college career-ending knee injury. A player so important to Tennessee’s rapid rise over the past two seasons, both as the orchestrator of an explosive offense and the program’s unquestioned leader, suffered a torn ACL early in the fourth quarter of the loss, an injury that brings to an end his stellar season and impressive two-year stint with the Vols. Even as the Vols turned the page to Saturday night’s regular-season finale at Vanderbilt, the pain of losing Hooker remains fresh, but also motivating because they want to play for him against the Commodores.
Napier confident in special teams coaching model amid struggles
The punt was not booming by any means, hanging in the air for less than four seconds as it passed over the field at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on a cool Saturday afternoon. Though the kick was not all that explosive, it was effective, traveling roughly 50 yards off...
4 takeaways from Georgia men’s basketball’s loss to UAB
The Georgia Bulldogs advanced to the Sunshine Slam finals after a performance Monday against Saint Joseph’s that featured an excellent first half of play followed by a so-so second half. That narrative repeated itself on Tuesday against UAB, although the Bulldogs weren’t quite so lucky when the final gun sounded.
Will Anderson, Bryce Young asked about opting out of bowl game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Will Alabama’s best players play in its bowl game next month?. To kick off Auburn game week, both Will Anderson and Bryce Young, two of the top players in the country that are expected to be top-10 NFL draft picks in April, were asked if they planned to opt out of whatever bowl the Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in in late December.
Paul Finebaum: Cadillac Williams' success saving Auburn, Alabama from 'worst Iron Bowl in modern history'
Alabama and Auburn will meet Saturday in what will be the first Iron Bowl more than a decade without SEC championship implications. LSU already locked up the SEC West title, and the door seems shut on the playoff for both teams — certainly for a 5-6 Auburn team and more than likely for an Alabama team that is ranked No. 8 but has two losses and no more opportunities for a ranked win.
Heupel addresses latest with Jeremy Banks situation
Tennessee suffered its second loss of the season with one of its top defenders not making the trip, but the Vols are expecting to have Jeremy Banks back for this week’s regular-season finale against Vanderbilt. Rumors and speculation have swirled over the past 48 hours about the absence of Banks for Tennessee’s shocking 63-38 loss at South Carolina, and head coach Josh Heupel didn’t really clear any of it up when asked on Monday about the reasons for him missing the game. However, he did say he “anticipate(s) Jeremy being with us here this week” as the Vols prep for the trip to Nashville to face the Commodores.
