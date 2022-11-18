Tennessee suffered its second loss of the season with one of its top defenders not making the trip, but the Vols are expecting to have Jeremy Banks back for this week’s regular-season finale against Vanderbilt. Rumors and speculation have swirled over the past 48 hours about the absence of Banks for Tennessee’s shocking 63-38 loss at South Carolina, and head coach Josh Heupel didn’t really clear any of it up when asked on Monday about the reasons for him missing the game. However, he did say he “anticipate(s) Jeremy being with us here this week” as the Vols prep for the trip to Nashville to face the Commodores.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO