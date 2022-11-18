Former NC State DL Joseph Boletepeli charged with threatening, stalking Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren

Lance King | Getty Images

Seeing disputes between players and coaches isn’t anything new in sports. However, former NC State defensive lineman Joseph Boletepeli just took it to a whole new concerning level.

Boletepeli has been charged with threatening and stalking current Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren according to WRAL News in Raleigh. Resisting arrest was also tacked onto his charges as he pulled away from officers while being handcuffed during his apprehension.

This stems from a tweet sent out by Boletepeli that read: “Imma get him I promise. Dave Doeren and the rest.” Per investigators, he had also been appearing around Doeren and the staff’s place of work as well as sending them all threatening messages through text.

Boletepeli was a Top-60 edge back in the 2018 class. He committed to Doeren and NC State and played two seasons for the Wolfpack. In those two years, he totaled 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks in six appearances. The discontent may have started around that time as, after his second season, he transferred to Maryland. He spent one year with the Terrapins in 2020 where he produced eight tackles in four appearances.

This is a disturbing storyline to see from a former player but, in the end, it is now hopefully resolved with Boletepeli arrested and the NC State staff, including Doeren, now safe.

Dave Doeren meets with media before Louisville game

NC State football coach Dave Doeren met with the media Thursday for one last time before Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Louisville. The Top-25 Wolfpack will face off against a Cardinal team that is 6-4 and has played better as of late besides a loss to Clemson. The game will be at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville and can be seen on RSN.