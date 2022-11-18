Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Grocery store holds fundraiser to benefit Southern Ky. community
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Save-a-lot Monticello held a stuff the cruiser event with the Monticello Police Department on Friday. Community members donated food bags to help those in the community in need. Save-a-lot Monticello thanked the police department and Mayor Tracie Sexton for setting up the event.
WTVQ
EKU resident advisor charged with rape
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A resident advisor at Eastern Kentucky University was arrested and charged with rape last Friday. EKU police say after Thomas Haroules was arrested, the university’s housing team immediately revoked his access to Martin Hall and suspended his residence hall duties indefinitely without pay. “The...
WTVQ
How to stay precautious amid flu, COVID and RSV season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With flu, COVID and RSV season here, Wild Labs, in partnership with Wild Health, is reminding people about precautions to stay healthy. Because COVID restrictions have loosened, health officials say people may be more susceptible to illness this year because their immune systems haven’t been exposed in a while.
Let's all go...down to Dumas Walker's in Greensburg, Kentucky
Greensburg, Kentucky is tiny - but what a vibe! It has inspired music that has transcended almost all genres - created one of Kentucky's favorite drinks - and believe it or not, is home to Julia, the sweetest personal shopper you'd ever hope for at Mitchell and Edwards.
935wain.com
Zaxby’s Coming To Columbia
Zaxby’s, a national restaurant with over 900 locations, will be coming to Columbia. The restaurant offers chicken fingers, salads, and sandwiches. They currently have locations in Glasgow, Somerset, Danville, and Bowling Green. The first Zaxby’s was started in Statesboro, Georgia, in 1990, by two friends Tony Townley and Zach...
lakercountry.com
4 new troopers headed to Columbia’s Post 15
Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia is welcoming four new troopers following the most recent graduation of the agency’s basic training academy. New Troopers Timothy Moore and Matthew Lee are from Somerset in neighboring Pulaski County, Trooper Daniel Pierce is from Edmonton in nearby Metcalfe County and Trooper Trey Binder is from Georgetown.
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Post 15 Welcomes Four New Troopers
COLUMBIA, Ky. (November 18, 2022) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Cadets reported to the KSP...
wymt.com
Family wakes to early morning fire
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday morning. Firefighters said dispatch received a “frantic” call about the fire. Crews responded to a house in the Dorton Branch community on Arcade Hill. A spokesperson for the fire department said...
thebig1063.com
UPDATE - MISSING KNOX COUNTY KENTUCKY JUVENILE FOUND SAFE
Deputy Sam Mullins states that the 14-year-old juvenile Bethany Cureton has been found safe and has been returned home. There has been an arrest in this incident with details to be released on Wednesday. _____________________________. The Knox County Ky. Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a...
fox56news.com
Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County wreck kills 1
According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on a murder charge and three counts of first-degree assault after driving an SUV while under the influence. Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County …. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on...
wymt.com
Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Kentucky is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
wymt.com
Plans for Corbin farmers market pavilion back on track following delay
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin farmers market vendors will soon have a permanent place to gather and sell their goods. Representatives from the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, the Whitley County Extension Office and other organizations, broke ground on the new pavilion earlier this year. The plan was then paused...
WKYT 27
Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington Saturday night. It happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Winchester Road, just past Man O’War. Police say two vehicles were involved. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old...
WTVQ
“The Keck Game Plan”, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck announces run for Governor
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday evening, Somerset Mayor, Alan Keck officially announced his run for Kentucky Governor. Mayor Keck made the announcement in front of a crowded venue of friends, family and supporters. Keck is now one of a dozen Republican candidates vying to unseat Governor Andy Beshear. Keck...
Man found dead in Campbellsville, foul play suspected
Authorities suspect foul play after a man was found deceased in Taylor County.
wymt.com
Two injured in fire caused by faulty cell phone charger
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An early morning fire late last week left two people with minor injuries in Clay County. Just before 11 a.m. Friday, crews from the Manchester Fire Department were called to a fire at a home off Jacks Branch Road outside Manchester. When firefighters got to...
fox56news.com
2 vehicle collision leaves Nicholasville woman dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday on Winchester Road. Emily Elizabeth Blair, 34, of Nicholasville, was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m. on Winchester Road and Elam Village Drive. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office confirmed Blair died of blunt force...
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewels
Jessamine County - home to Wilmore & Nicholasville is full of great shopping and delicious food for your road-trip!. The Luna Coffee, Wine and Butterfly Cafe in Nicholasville, KentuckyRoadtripzee.com.
WLWT 5
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in McCreary County
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in McCreary County. According to officials, the accident happened on US-27 North near Collage Street just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, troopers found 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell, a pedestrian of Somerset, Kentucky,...
