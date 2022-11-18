ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

wymt.com

Grocery store holds fundraiser to benefit Southern Ky. community

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Save-a-lot Monticello held a stuff the cruiser event with the Monticello Police Department on Friday. Community members donated food bags to help those in the community in need. Save-a-lot Monticello thanked the police department and Mayor Tracie Sexton for setting up the event.
MONTICELLO, KY
WTVQ

EKU resident advisor charged with rape

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A resident advisor at Eastern Kentucky University was arrested and charged with rape last Friday. EKU police say after Thomas Haroules was arrested, the university’s housing team immediately revoked his access to Martin Hall and suspended his residence hall duties indefinitely without pay. “The...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

How to stay precautious amid flu, COVID and RSV season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With flu, COVID and RSV season here, Wild Labs, in partnership with Wild Health, is reminding people about precautions to stay healthy. Because COVID restrictions have loosened, health officials say people may be more susceptible to illness this year because their immune systems haven’t been exposed in a while.
LEXINGTON, KY
935wain.com

Zaxby’s Coming To Columbia

Zaxby’s, a national restaurant with over 900 locations, will be coming to Columbia. The restaurant offers chicken fingers, salads, and sandwiches. They currently have locations in Glasgow, Somerset, Danville, and Bowling Green. The first Zaxby’s was started in Statesboro, Georgia, in 1990, by two friends Tony Townley and Zach...
COLUMBIA, KY
lakercountry.com

4 new troopers headed to Columbia’s Post 15

Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia is welcoming four new troopers following the most recent graduation of the agency’s basic training academy. New Troopers Timothy Moore and Matthew Lee are from Somerset in neighboring Pulaski County, Trooper Daniel Pierce is from Edmonton in nearby Metcalfe County and Trooper Trey Binder is from Georgetown.
COLUMBIA, KY
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Post 15 Welcomes Four New Troopers

COLUMBIA, Ky. (November 18, 2022) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Cadets reported to the KSP...
COLUMBIA, KY
wymt.com

Family wakes to early morning fire

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday morning. Firefighters said dispatch received a “frantic” call about the fire. Crews responded to a house in the Dorton Branch community on Arcade Hill. A spokesperson for the fire department said...
BELL COUNTY, KY
thebig1063.com

UPDATE - MISSING KNOX COUNTY KENTUCKY JUVENILE FOUND SAFE

Deputy Sam Mullins states that the 14-year-old juvenile Bethany Cureton has been found safe and has been returned home. There has been an arrest in this incident with details to be released on Wednesday. _____________________________. The Knox County Ky. Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County wreck kills 1

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on a murder charge and three counts of first-degree assault after driving an SUV while under the influence. Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County …. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Plans for Corbin farmers market pavilion back on track following delay

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin farmers market vendors will soon have a permanent place to gather and sell their goods. Representatives from the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, the Whitley County Extension Office and other organizations, broke ground on the new pavilion earlier this year. The plan was then paused...
CORBIN, KY
WKYT 27

Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington Saturday night. It happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Winchester Road, just past Man O’War. Police say two vehicles were involved. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Two injured in fire caused by faulty cell phone charger

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An early morning fire late last week left two people with minor injuries in Clay County. Just before 11 a.m. Friday, crews from the Manchester Fire Department were called to a fire at a home off Jacks Branch Road outside Manchester. When firefighters got to...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

2 vehicle collision leaves Nicholasville woman dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday on Winchester Road. Emily Elizabeth Blair, 34, of Nicholasville, was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m. on Winchester Road and Elam Village Drive. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office confirmed Blair died of blunt force...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in McCreary County

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in McCreary County. According to officials, the accident happened on US-27 North near Collage Street just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, troopers found 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell, a pedestrian of Somerset, Kentucky,...
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY

