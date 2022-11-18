Read full article on original website
Kremlin Says It Will Bring to Justice Those Responsible for Alleged Execution of Surrendered Russian Soldiers
(Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Monday that it would bring to justice those responsible for the alleged execution of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, and that it would do everything possible to draw attention to what it has called a war crime. Russia last week accused Ukrainian soldiers of...
Chinese Coast Guard Seizes Rocket Debris From Filipino Navy
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — China's coast guard forcibly seized apparent Chinese rocket debris that was being towed by the Philippine navy, in the latest confrontation in the disputed South China Sea, a Philippine military commander said Monday. The Chinese vessel twice blocked the Philippine naval boat before seizing the...
Top Russian Official Warns of Possible Nuclear Accident at Zaporizhzhia
LONDON (Reuters) - The head of Russia's state-run atomic energy agency, Rosatom, warned on Monday there was a risk of a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, following renewed shelling over the weekend. Moscow and Kyiv have traded accusations of shelling the facility for months since...
Putin to Meet Mothers of Soldiers Called up to Fight in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin will in the coming days meet the mothers of reservists called up to fight in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. The war in Ukraine has killed and wounded tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides, according to the United States, and the Russian invasion has triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile crisis.
Russia's 'General Armageddon' Under Pressure to Deliver on Battlefield After Retreat
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's leading war hawks rallied behind the humiliating decision for Moscow's forces to retreat from the Ukrainian city of Kherson this month, but the commander who argued in favour of the move is now under growing pressure to prove it was worth it. Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed "General...
Canada Sanctions Haiti Ex-President Martelly for Financing Gangs
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Canada has sanctioned former Haitian President Michel Martelly and two former prime ministers for financing gangs, Canadian authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a series of measures targeting alleged backers of Haitian criminal groups. In September, Haitian gangs created a humanitarian crisis by blocking a fuel terminal...
Erdogan Says Plans to Produce Flour From Russian Wheat in Turkey -Haberturk
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he had agreed with Russia's Vladimir Putin to produce flour in Turkey from Russian wheat and send it for free to the least developed countries in order to ease a global food crisis, broadcaster Haberturk reported. Last week, a deal was extended...
Erdogan Says Turkey to Attack Kurdish Militants With Tanks, Soldiers
ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey will attack militants with tanks and soldiers soon, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, signalling a possible ground offensive against a Kurdish militia in Syria after retaliatory strikes escalated along the Syrian border. His comments came as Turkish artillery kept up bombardment of Kurdish bases and other...
UK Police Identify Offences Committed in Chinese Consulate Incident
LONDON (Reuters) - British police said they had identified a number of offences committed during an incident at a Chinese consulate in northern England last month, in which a man protesting outside said he was dragged into the grounds and assaulted. Bob Chan, who is originally from Hong Kong, says...
Mexico Detains More Than 16,000 Foreign Migrants in Four Days
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico detained more than 16,000 migrants in a four-day span, including nearly 5,000 Venezuelans, the country's National Institute of Migration (INM) said Monday. The INM said 16,096 migrants from 46 countries were detained in 22 Mexican states between Nov. 17 and 20. The majority of the...
Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons
(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
Dutch Court Rules 2007 Dutch Bombing in Afghanistan Was Illegal
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch court ruled on Wednesday the shelling by Dutch soldiers of a residential complex in the Afghan province of Uruzgan in June 2007 was illegal, adding the Netherlands should compensate the victims. The Dutch Defence Ministry had asked prosecutors almost two years ago to look into...
Kenyan Building Collapses Spark Alarm as Cities Swell
RUAKA, Kenya (Reuters) - Daniel Njoroge Karomo awoke to a huge bang and a cloud of dust. Rushing outside he found his parents' corrugated metal home crushed underneath a five-floor apartment block that had collapsed in the Kenyan town of Ruaka while they were sleeping. "We tried to climb in,...
Analysis-At World Cup, Saudi Crown Prince Moves Back on to Global Stage
DOHA (Reuters) - When Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took his seat next to the FIFA president at the World Cup opener in Qatar, it capped a remarkable turnabout in his fortunes - even before the Saudi team put a new feather in his cap by beating Argentina on Tuesday.
Brazilian Journalist at World Cup Says Regional Flag Mistaken for LGBTQ Symbol
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A journalist covering the soccer World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday said local police hassled him outside a stadium after a regional Brazilian flag was mistaken for an LGBTQ pride flag. Brazilian Victor Pereira said authorities seized his phone after he recorded a man's negative reaction...
Iran Situation 'Critical' With More Than 300 Killed - U.N. Rights Chief
GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday that the situation in Iran was "critical", describing a hardening of the authorities' response to protests that have resulted in more than 300 deaths in the past two months. "The rising number of deaths from protests in...
Nigeria Drills for Oil in New Field as Theft Erodes Earnings
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria on Tuesday began drilling oil and natural gas in the country’s northern region, anticipating a boost to the nation's finances even as the new energy supplies face the threat from theft and extremist activity. President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the drilling within Kolmani...
Decorated U.S. Army Veteran One of Two Men Who Took Down Colorado Shooter
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Reuters) -A decorated Iraq and Afghanistan veteran who had taken his family to support a drag show performer who was one of his daughter's friends said his U.S. Army training took over when gunfire broke out at a Colorado LGBTQ club. "It's the reflex," Rich Fierro told...
Turkey Used U.S., Russian-Controlled Airspace in Syria Strikes -Sources
ANKARA/AMMAN (Reuters) - Turkey's warplanes crossed into Russian and U.S.-controlled airspace for the first time to attack the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria, and it has rallied Syrian allies to possibly expand the campaign, several Turkish and Syrian rebel sources said. The F-16 jet raids happened in the last few...
Indian Tycoon Adani's Mega Port Hangs in the Balance as a Fishing Community Protests
VIZHINJAM, India (Reuters) - On the main road to billionaire Gautam Adani's planned Vizhinjam mega port on the southern tip of India, a shelter built by the coastal region's Christian fishing community blocks the entrance, preventing further construction. The simple 1,200 square-feet structure with a corrugated-iron roof has since August...
