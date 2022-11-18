Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
European Teams Abandon Plan to Wear Armbands at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA's threat of on-field punishment for players forced World Cup teams to back down Monday and abandon an anti-discrimination campaign aimed at host nation Qatar. The captains of seven European nations won't wear armbands supporting the “One Love” campaign in games after FIFA said the...
US News and World Report
Soccer-Saudi Arabia Shock Messi's Argentina With Comeback Victory
LUSAIL, Qatar (Reuters) - Unheralded Saudi Arabia notched one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Lionel Messi's Argentina thanks to a scintillating second half comeback. On his fifth and final quest for the only major trophy to elude him, the 35-year-old...
