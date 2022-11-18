ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

2 teens arrested in Florida, accused in fatal Gwinnett market shooting

By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

Two 16-year-olds were arrested in Florida in connection with a shooting Wednesday evening at a Gwinnett County market that left another 16-year-old dead and a teenage girl injured, police said.

The two teenage suspects, a boy from Lilburn and a girl from Lawrenceville, were taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies in Fort Walton, Gwinnett police spokesman Sgt. Jennifer Richter announced Friday morning. The suspects, who will be charged as juveniles, each face counts of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

The teens will be held in the Walton County Jail in Florida until they can be extradited, Richter said.

1 teen dead, another injured in shooting at Gwinnett shopping center

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the La Mexicana Supermarket at 745 Beaver Ruin Road, just outside Lilburn, police said. Officers were called to the location around 7:30 p.m. and found a 17-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators later discovered that a second victim, Ryan Rodriguez Romero of Peachtree Corners, had also been shot, police said in a statement. He drove himself away from the scene, and his vehicle was found a short distance away on Vernon Street. Romero was pronounced dead inside the car, police said.

Comments / 25

Magaly Marcel
4d ago

the reason is they getting charged as juvenile in not as adults, why?? if they knew they were getting charged as adults they would probably think twice about taking another human life. they getting out at 21 but that girl is dead for ever no life for her at 21. more consequences for such a senseless crime.

JR
4d ago

Charged as juveniles??? That’s a mistake. Punishment needs to fit the bill, I don’t care if you’re 16 or 61

Barbara
4d ago

I can not understand the lack of respect for life from kids.... no morals nor standards, I have to shake my head!!

