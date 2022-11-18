SK Signet announced that it will build a new EV charger manufacturing facility in Plano, Texas (near Dallas) with an output of more than 10,000 EV fast chargers per year. The South Korean company (part of SK Group, which includes also the SK On battery manufacturer) so far delivered more than 20,000 chargers globally (5,000 in North America), according to its website. A new factory with an output of 10,000 per year indicates a very significant expansion.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO