High-speed police chase in Dallas, TX
FOX 4 DALLAS – A high-speed police chase is underway in Dallas, TX on Monday near Mesquite. For more updates and details on the situation, click here.
dallasexpress.com
Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas
The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
insideevs.com
SK Signet Will Build Fast Charger Factory In Texas
SK Signet announced that it will build a new EV charger manufacturing facility in Plano, Texas (near Dallas) with an output of more than 10,000 EV fast chargers per year. The South Korean company (part of SK Group, which includes also the SK On battery manufacturer) so far delivered more than 20,000 chargers globally (5,000 in North America), according to its website. A new factory with an output of 10,000 per year indicates a very significant expansion.
Plano native first Collin County Democrat elected to Texas House in decades
PLANO, Texas — As the first Democrat to win a Collin County House seat in nearly three decades, Representative-elect Mihaela Plesa understands the significance of her victory. The boundaries for her district, HD-70, changed during the last round of redistricting. And the redrawn district was actually built to favor...
KBTX.com
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
easttexasradio.com
Winnsboro Band Student In Macy’s Parade
The Macy’s Great American Marching Band during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade this year will have Logan Foster of Winnsboro ISD involved. He secured a spot with the band and will be playing the clarinet. Festival organizers selected about 185 high school students for the band, which included musicians, color guard members, and dancers. The Macy’s Parade is Thursday at 7:45 pm central time on NBC or streaming on Peacock.
easttexasradio.com
MPISD – News
Row 1 (L to R): Lachlan Miles, Alfredo Santillan, Bryan Garcia, and Alba Zeqaj. Row 2 (L to R): Cielo Lopez, Odalys Mejia Beltran, Diana Ramirez, Ana’Liece Guerrero, and Heidi Martinez. Row 3 (L to R): Adriel Bagsic, Sebastian Contreras, Itzel Bello, Zachary Newman, and Sara Vanhoose. Row 4...
16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Richardson, police say
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 16-year-old from Dallas died in a motorcycle crash in Richardson on Monday, police said. The crash happened at the intersection of West Campbell Road and Nantucket Drive, according to a police news release. The teen victim was riding a motorcycle east on Campbell when he...
fox4news.com
North Texas high speed chase suspect charged with drug possession, evading arrest
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas - A suspect who lead authorities on a high speed, multi-city chase on Monday has been charged. The chase started near Forney, but weaved along parts of I-30 and 635 in Dallas, Garland, Mesquite and Rowlett. 19-year-old Emmanuel Arop Makue Bol was booked into the Kaufman County...
easttexasradio.com
Lamar And Morris Get Disaster Loans
Gov. Greg Abbott requested last week for the SBA to issue a disaster declaration for Lamar and Morris following this month’s catastrophic weather event in both counties. Lamar County’s Disaster Loan Outreach Center is at the American Red Cross office, 2673 N. Main St. Applicants may also apply online, receive assistance information, and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/
dallasexpress.com
Researchers Create Molecule That Kills Cancer Cells
Researchers from two North Texas universities who created a molecule that kills a spectrum of hard-to-treat cancers, including an aggressive form of breast cancer, published their work in Nature Cancer. The researchers tested the molecule in isolated cells, human cancer tissue, and mice, with a goal to test it in...
This Texas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the best Thanksgiving dinners in the US.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver in Custody After Leading Police on Chase in Dallas County
A driver led sheriff's deputies and constables on a high-speed chase through Dallas County Monday afternoon before being taken into custody in a North Dallas neighborhood. The chase originated with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office when deputies tried to stop the driver of a black Mercedes sedan for a traffic violation. The driver, whose vehicle had a paper license tag, refused to pull over.
Police asking for help identifying East Texas man accused of stealing from business
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are asking people to help them identify a man accused of stealing money from a business. The Atlanta Police Department said the burglary happened in the city at the Potato Patch in the 700 block of Loop 59 on the morning of Nov. 13. Authorities also said, […]
One person shot, one arrested at Mesquite trampoline park shooting
MESQUITE, Texas — One person is in custody following a shooting which left one person injured at a Mesquite trampoline park. Police responded to the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 3777 Childress Ave. Witnesses told officers two people were involved in an argument when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other person in the leg.
easttexasradio.com
Suphur Springs Police Ask For Your Help
Sulphur Springs Police needs your help identifying the individuals involved in a burglary at Joe Bob’s Too, located at 597 South League Street. Their suspects’ vehicle is in the video picture. The three broke in early Friday morning. If you have information, contact Detective Joe Scott at SSPD at 903-885-7602, or remain anonymous by calling Lake Country Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020. Tips called into Crime Stoppers could result in a financial reward.
easttexasradio.com
Facebook Catches Crime Suspect
Authorities are accusing Jason Walker of Hallsville of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s to buy a generator. Social media landed him in jail after his arrest in Grayson County Monday. Tips started coming in 30 minutes after posting the store video.
easttexasradio.com
Hugo Man Arrested For Shooting Teen
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Diontra Marquis Dunkins, 18, of Hugo, in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left another teen shot. The shooting occurred on Nov 6, and they expect the 15-year-old victim to recover fully. Dunkins faces between two and 20 years for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon if convicted.
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
Rental scam hits McKinney family hard as scammer pretends to be homeowner, collects rent
MCKINNEY, Texas — Breanna Davila and her family of five were all kinds of excited to find a good-sized home and on their budget. But, like many things go, she learned if it's too good to be true, it likely is. "This was our home that we were confident...
