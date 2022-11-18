ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, TX

Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas

The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
PLANO, TX
insideevs.com

SK Signet Will Build Fast Charger Factory In Texas

SK Signet announced that it will build a new EV charger manufacturing facility in Plano, Texas (near Dallas) with an output of more than 10,000 EV fast chargers per year. The South Korean company (part of SK Group, which includes also the SK On battery manufacturer) so far delivered more than 20,000 chargers globally (5,000 in North America), according to its website. A new factory with an output of 10,000 per year indicates a very significant expansion.
PLANO, TX
KBTX.com

Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
ROYSE CITY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Winnsboro Band Student In Macy’s Parade

The Macy’s Great American Marching Band during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade this year will have Logan Foster of Winnsboro ISD involved. He secured a spot with the band and will be playing the clarinet. Festival organizers selected about 185 high school students for the band, which included musicians, color guard members, and dancers. The Macy’s Parade is Thursday at 7:45 pm central time on NBC or streaming on Peacock.
WINNSBORO, TX
easttexasradio.com

MPISD – News

Row 1 (L to R): Lachlan Miles, Alfredo Santillan, Bryan Garcia, and Alba Zeqaj. Row 2 (L to R): Cielo Lopez, Odalys Mejia Beltran, Diana Ramirez, Ana’Liece Guerrero, and Heidi Martinez. Row 3 (L to R): Adriel Bagsic, Sebastian Contreras, Itzel Bello, Zachary Newman, and Sara Vanhoose. Row 4...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
easttexasradio.com

Lamar And Morris Get Disaster Loans

Gov. Greg Abbott requested last week for the SBA to issue a disaster declaration for Lamar and Morris following this month’s catastrophic weather event in both counties. Lamar County’s Disaster Loan Outreach Center is at the American Red Cross office, 2673 N. Main St. Applicants may also apply online, receive assistance information, and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Researchers Create Molecule That Kills Cancer Cells

Researchers from two North Texas universities who created a molecule that kills a spectrum of hard-to-treat cancers, including an aggressive form of breast cancer, published their work in Nature Cancer. The researchers tested the molecule in isolated cells, human cancer tissue, and mice, with a goal to test it in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Driver in Custody After Leading Police on Chase in Dallas County

A driver led sheriff's deputies and constables on a high-speed chase through Dallas County Monday afternoon before being taken into custody in a North Dallas neighborhood. The chase originated with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office when deputies tried to stop the driver of a black Mercedes sedan for a traffic violation. The driver, whose vehicle had a paper license tag, refused to pull over.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

One person shot, one arrested at Mesquite trampoline park shooting

MESQUITE, Texas — One person is in custody following a shooting which left one person injured at a Mesquite trampoline park. Police responded to the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 3777 Childress Ave. Witnesses told officers two people were involved in an argument when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other person in the leg.
MESQUITE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Suphur Springs Police Ask For Your Help

Sulphur Springs Police needs your help identifying the individuals involved in a burglary at Joe Bob’s Too, located at 597 South League Street. Their suspects’ vehicle is in the video picture. The three broke in early Friday morning. If you have information, contact Detective Joe Scott at SSPD at 903-885-7602, or remain anonymous by calling Lake Country Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020. Tips called into Crime Stoppers could result in a financial reward.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Facebook Catches Crime Suspect

Authorities are accusing Jason Walker of Hallsville of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s to buy a generator. Social media landed him in jail after his arrest in Grayson County Monday. Tips started coming in 30 minutes after posting the store video.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hugo Man Arrested For Shooting Teen

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Diontra Marquis Dunkins, 18, of Hugo, in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left another teen shot. The shooting occurred on Nov 6, and they expect the 15-year-old victim to recover fully. Dunkins faces between two and 20 years for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon if convicted.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX

