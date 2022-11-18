AdventHealth expands footprint in local community with three new Centra Care and Primary Care+ locations

Read full article on original website
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients HopeModern Globe
3 Florida Man headlines that are weird AFEvie M.Florida State
DeVos family donates $3 million to 30 local organizationsVictorOrlando, FL
fox35orlando.com
AdventHealth Orlando: What are the signs and risks of lung cancer?
How common is lung cancer? What are the major risk factors for lung cancer? Dr. Mark A. Socinski, executive medical director of AdventHealth's Cancer Institute, joined Good Day Orlando to answer these questions. More info: LungHealthProgram.com.
orangeobserver.com
Orange County School Board welcomes new members
Alicia Farrant will represent District 3, and Maria Salamanca will represent District 2. Following the midterm elections Nov. 8, the Orange County School Board welcomed two new faces during its Reorganization Meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. Alicia Farrant will represent District 3, and Maria Salamanca will represent District 2. In addition,...
orangeobserver.com
OCPS launches virtual magnet school fair
The application window for Orange County Public Schools magnet program is open through Feb. 15, 2023. The application window for Orange County Public Schools magnet program is open through Feb. 15, 2023. Students who currently reside in Orange County and who will be entering a grade from kindergarten through 10th...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Two local organizations work with Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute meals ahead of the holidays
ORLANDO, Fla. — Lighthouse Central Florida and its Lighthouse Works division hosted a canned food drive to collect nonperishable items for the Second Harvest Food Bank. Kyle Johnson, president and CEO of Lighthouse Central Florida, said they wanted to make things easier for those struggling, especially with Thanksgiving around the corner.
westorlandonews.com
Lease Agreement for Second Specialty Hospital in Orlando
ScionHealth announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease land at 9278 Turkey Lake Road in the heart of the Orlando tourism district to build and operate a 53-bed long-term acute care hospital (LTACH) featuring a rehabilitation unit. The three-story, approximately 70,000-square-foot facility is expected to...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg selling an additional 515 acres to The Villages for more houses and retail expansion
Leesburg city commissioners have agreed to sell a 515-acre tract of land to The Villages in exchange for The Villages constructing a rapid infiltration basin system for the city. The system will have the capacity to treat up to 9 million gallons of wastewater per day. The tract where the...
orangeobserver.com
German bakery opening in downtown Winter Garden
Colin Reichardt was new to America 11 years ago when he went to a grocery store to buy some bread. All the German native saw was the packaged bread in plastic bags lining the shelves. He said he asked the manager why all the bread had the same color and shape, but the manager didn’t have an answer.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando dog found in trash can looking for home for the holidays
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dog that was found inside a trash can by an Orange County deputy is hoping to have a new loving forever home this holiday season. Last week, a deputy responded to a call about a dog that was stuck inside a garbage can. When the deputy arrived in the area, he found the shy and gentle dog cramped inside the can, according to Orange County Animal Services.
Krampusfest brings festive punishment to Orlando's Milk District in early December
On the naughty/nice spectrum of behavior, most of us fall into the former category and so in a couple of weeks proper punishments will be meted out at the Milk District's Krampusfest. The annual holiday event throws the spotlight on Santa's lesser-known companion Krampus, infamous in Europe for meting out comeuppance instead of gifts to bad children. The daylong event features live music, food and beverages, seasonal vendors and the signature Krampuslauf parade and costume judging (and we can personally vouch for the quality and creativity of that one). Krampusfest takes over the Milk District — particularly Sideward Brewing — on Sunday, Dec. 4 starting at 1 p.m. The event is free.
fox35orlando.com
SunRail offering extended service in December with 'Festive Fridays'
LAKE MARY, Fla. - With several holiday-related weekend events coming up in the next few weeks, SunRail has announced extended train service every Friday, from November 25 through December 30. An extra southbound train will depart the DeBary Station at 9:30 p.m. and travel to the Poinciana Station, with stops...
orangeobserver.com
Parkside home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11
A home in Parkside topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 5 to 11. The home at 8191 Chilton Drive, Orlando, sold Nov. 7, for $1,380,000. Built in 2015, it has seven bedrooms, six-and-one-half baths and 5,316 square feet of living area. Days on market: 49. DR. PHILLIPS.
orangeobserver.com
Here are the OCPS make-up days for hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Following hurricanes Ian and Nicole, Orange County Public Schools has released an updated calendar reflecting the make-up days for the days lost during both storms. For Nicole, students now will have regular classes on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, and Friday, March 10, 2023. They also will have no early dismissal on Wednesday, April 5.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Pet Alliance settling in downtown
Next door to Exploria Stadium where the Lions entertain during the soccer season, smaller felines have made their home in “Parrameow.”. When the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s pet shelter in the Millenia area tragically burned down last September, the nonprofit began the process of finding a new temporary space. A year later, Pet Alliance cut the ribbon on their downtown shelter located at 777 W. Central Blvd., complete with a veterinary clinic, a free roam room for long-term residents and a specialized intake room for cat surrenders.
westorlandonews.com
Second Harvest Volunteers Rescue 195,000 Pounds of Fresh Produce
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida volunteers were celebrated for their efforts in rescuing fresh produce. The critical need of hunger relief efforts recently received support from the International Fresh Produce Association at the close of its annual exhibition, which was held in Orlando recently. At the close of...
5 tips on the easiest ways to get to and around Orlando, according to a Central Florida resident
Read a local's tips on the best options for traveling throughout Orlando, Florida, including car rentals, SunRail, navigating toll roads, and more.
orangeobserver.com
“Among the Oaks”: Oakland celebrates trees with new art, history exhibit
Commemorating nearly two decades as a Tree City USA, Oakland is hosting a special art and history exhibit celebrating the beauty of nature and delving into the inspiration behind Oakland’s name. “Among the Oaks” explores when the town was just a sapling and how Oakland continues to care for its towering trees.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Basket Brigade packs food for families in need ahead of Thanksgiving
OVIEDO, Fla. — As we near the holiday season, a local organization is supporting families in need. Basket Brigade volunteers gathered at the Oviedo Volleyball Academy on Saturday morning to help distribute boxes. People donated boxes filled with food for Thanksgiving meals. 9 Family Connection is a partner with...
I live in Orlando and when I have visitors, these are the 10 places where I recommend they stay — and only one is a Disney hotel
Check out a local's favorite stays in Orlando, including the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and more.
Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes
Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
