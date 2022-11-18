AdventHealth expands footprint in local community with three new Centra Care and Primary Care+ locations

On the naughty/nice spectrum of behavior, most of us fall into the former category and so in a couple of weeks proper punishments will be meted out at the Milk District's Krampusfest. The annual holiday event throws the spotlight on Santa's lesser-known companion Krampus, infamous in Europe for meting out comeuppance instead of gifts to bad children. The daylong event features live music, food and beverages, seasonal vendors and the signature Krampuslauf parade and costume judging (and we can personally vouch for the quality and creativity of that one). Krampusfest takes over the Milk District — particularly Sideward Brewing — on Sunday, Dec. 4 starting at 1 p.m. The event is free.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO