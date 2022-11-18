Read full article on original website
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Judge to rule on allowing vacation rentals in parts of Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s now up to a circuit judge on whether certain Volusia County homeowners can operate vacation rentals. Right now, people in unincorporated parts of the county can’t rent out their homes for less than 30 days. A group of homeowners is challenging that...
mynews13.com
The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community
LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
westorlandonews.com
Orange County Commission to Appeal Rent Stabilization Decision
Orange County Commissioners will appeal a court decision that blocked a rent stabilization ordinance that would limit rent increases at multi-unit apartments for one year. In the November elections, nearly 60% of county voters approved local rent stabilization. Housing advocates with Central Florida Jobs with Justice, Florida Rising, Unite Here...
orangeobserver.com
Orange County School Board welcomes new members
Alicia Farrant will represent District 3, and Maria Salamanca will represent District 2. Following the midterm elections Nov. 8, the Orange County School Board welcomed two new faces during its Reorganization Meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. Alicia Farrant will represent District 3, and Maria Salamanca will represent District 2. In addition,...
villages-news.com
Eager builder pledges $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road
An eager builder has pledged $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road. Kolter Group is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of the congested problematic, two-lane roadway. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months. The area could be home to 4,000 new residents within a few years.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg selling an additional 515 acres to The Villages for more houses and retail expansion
Leesburg city commissioners have agreed to sell a 515-acre tract of land to The Villages in exchange for The Villages constructing a rapid infiltration basin system for the city. The system will have the capacity to treat up to 9 million gallons of wastewater per day. The tract where the...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
orangeobserver.com
OCPS launches virtual magnet school fair
The application window for Orange County Public Schools magnet program is open through Feb. 15, 2023. The application window for Orange County Public Schools magnet program is open through Feb. 15, 2023. Students who currently reside in Orange County and who will be entering a grade from kindergarten through 10th...
villages-news.com
More Villagers calling for elimination of anonymous complaint system
More Villagers are calling for the elimination of the anonymous complaint system now that data seems to support the argument. Community Development District 5 has taken the bold step of ending the acceptance of anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. CDD 5 supervisors on Friday reviewed data that appears to indicate that the move has ended “frivolous” complaints. Or as CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow has suggested, it has halted trolls and vengeful neighbors who manipulate the system.
orangeobserver.com
Isleworth estate tops Windermere sales from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4
An estate in Isleworth topped all Windermere residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4. The home at 5018 Latrobe Drive, Windermere, sold Oct. 31, for $7.3 million. Built in 2008, it has seven bedrooms, seven baths, three half-baths and 12,353 square feet of living area. WINDERMERE. ISLEWORTH. The...
Holiday Happenings in Lake County, Florida
The holidays are almost here, and the celebrations are beginning all over Lake County, Florida. Here is the list of the events I've spotted so far. If I've missed something, please comment with information about additional events that are happening here in Lake County; I'll make sure to include them in a future article.
villages-news.com
Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection
The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
orangeobserver.com
Here are the OCPS make-up days for hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Following hurricanes Ian and Nicole, Orange County Public Schools has released an updated calendar reflecting the make-up days for the days lost during both storms. For Nicole, students now will have regular classes on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, and Friday, March 10, 2023. They also will have no early dismissal on Wednesday, April 5.
orangeobserver.com
Influencer of the Week: Valerie Bruton, Ocoee High School
Valerie Bruton is the attendance clerk at Ocoee High School. In her position, among her many roles is making sure all attendance records are accurate. She also is popular with the students, who love when she dresses up in themed outfits during the school’s Spirit Weeks. She received the Support Person of the Year award at Freedom High School in 2015.
villages-news.com
District Office released information about trash pickup over Thanksgiving
The District Office has released information about trash pickup over the Thanksgiving holiday. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
orangeobserver.com
German bakery opening in downtown Winter Garden
Colin Reichardt was new to America 11 years ago when he went to a grocery store to buy some bread. All the German native saw was the packaged bread in plastic bags lining the shelves. He said he asked the manager why all the bread had the same color and shape, but the manager didn’t have an answer.
villages-news.com
Fuming about Oren Miller behind bars
When I heard our friend Oren Miller, former Sumter County Commissioner was ordered to jail for violating the Florida Sunshine Law in Tony Tatti’s kangaroo court, I started to fester a slow and angry hatred for those who one way or another sought revenge by enabling this gross injustice. They include the usual local losers Bradley Arnold, Tony Tatti, Sasha Kidney, Jennifer Key and Russell Seuss; all owned and paid by the biggest loser of all, Billionaire Mark Morse.
abandonedway.com
History of Abandoned Putnam Hotel – 20 Haunted Pictures
Putnam Hotel is an abandoned hotel located at 225 West New York Avenue, in the heart of DeLand, and just a few blocks away from Stetson University, Florida, U.S. Prior to the construction of the Putnam Hotel, the first hotel on this site was built in 1880 by Henry Addison DeLand, the city’s founder. In 1906, Benjamin Edward Brown purchased the hotel and managed the hotel along with his wife. Unfortunately, the original structure burned down when an explosion in the basement set the building on fire in 1921.
orangeobserver.com
Maggie Bonko named new president of Orlando Health Horizon West
Orlando Health has tapped one of its own to become the new president of Orlando Health Horizon West Hospital. Maggie Bonko will begin her new role Dec. 1. Bonko has been serving as assistant vice president and chief operating officer of Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital for the past five years, where she has been leading the growth and development of the cardiac service line, as well as the construction and programming efforts of the new Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital. Prior to that role, Bonko was administrator of allied health and operational support for both Orlando Health South Seminole and Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital.
UPDATE: ‘Unfavorable weather’ postpones first of 2 planned launches for Tuesday
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: “Unfavorable weather” has forced crews to stand down on this afternoon’s launch of the CRS-26, SpaceX tweeted. The launch was set for 3:54 p.m. form the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The new launch window is Saturday at 2:20 p.m. >>>...
