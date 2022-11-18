Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
Alfa Romeo Tonale drops the non-hybrid 2.0-liter for the U.S.
Until last week, we were expecting the Alfa Romeo Tonale to be sold with two powertrains here. When the compact crossover greeted the world for the first time in February, Alfa Romeo told us our market could expect a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder as the base option, putting out 256 horsepower through a nine-speed automatic to all four wheels. The premium choice would be a plug-in hybrid powertrain that paired a 177-hp, 1.3-liter four-cylinder turning the front axle with a 121-hp electric motor working the rear axle for a combined 275 hp. The PHEV would also be capable of 30 miles of pure-electric motoring in the U.S. Alfa Romeo boss Jean-Philippe Imparato told Automotive News Europe during the media drive that the non-hybrid 2.0-liter is no longer an option for the U.S. because Alfa Romeo needs to go especially aggressive on reducing emissions here.
Autoblog
2023 Nissan Armada gets higher base price and more features
Nissan has released pricing information for the 2023 Armada, the biggest and most powerful member of its SUV lineup. The burly, body-on-frame family hauler enters the new model year with higher base price across the board and a slightly longer list of standard features. Pricing for the 2023 Armada starts...
Autoblog
Domino's is rolling out a fleet of 800 Chevy Bolt EVs to deliver pizzas
Domino's says EVs provide several advantages for the chain, including avoiding high gas prices and having lower maintenance costs than traditional vehicles. They're also a way for Domino's to expand the pool of potential delivery drivers to applicants who don't have a car of their own, Domino's said. Having more...
Autoblog
Car companies want to make billions by charging subscription fees for features like heated seats
How would you feel about paying $5 each month for the ability to lock and unlock your car from a distance through an app? What about a $25-per-month charge for advanced cruise control or $10 to access heated seats? What if those charges continued long after your car was paid off?
Autoblog
2022 BMW M5 CS Road Test: Extreme daily driver
BMW has something grand in the M5, something even grander in the M5 Competition, and something you might say is the grandest of all in the M5 CS. The tester that landed in our fleet was a visual testament to that, with its matte “Frozen Deep Green Metallic” paint, spiny bronze wheels and carbon fiber roof, spoiler and front splitter. Under that bulging, vented hood lies a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 tuned to make 627 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. Open the doors, and you’re treated to a cockpit festooned with even more carbon, immediately putting you in the mood to do something stupid. But when that novelty wears off — you can’t drive this thing near the limit for long on public roads without consequences — even the CS settles down into something you can realistically drive every day, doing normal, everyday things.
Autoblog
2023 Honda Pilot priced just above $40,000
Hot on the heels of the 2023 Honda Pilot's introduction, the three-row SUV now has pricing. And although it's massively updated across the board, it's only a little more expensive than the old model. The new base price for the front-wheel-drive Sport is $40,445 including the $1,245 destination charge. That's an increase of $1,070, and it offers significantly updated styling, a fresh interior and a much improved infotainment system among other things. For trims on which all-wheel drive is an option, it's an extra $2,100. Pricing for the whole lineup is below.
Autoblog
2023 Lexus LS gets Lexus Interface infotainment and more USBs
The 2023 Lexus LS is headed to dealers shortly, bringing one very important update as well as a few detail touch-ups. The headliner is the Lexus Interface infotainment system replacing the trackpad-based setup noted for being fiddly at best. Lexus Interface is the luxury brand's version of the Toyota Audio Multimedia system that debuted at the end of 2021 before moving to the nicer part of town with its arrival in the refreshed Lexus NX last year. The high-res, anti-glare 12.3-inch touchscreen atop the instrument panel can be awakened with voice commands like "Hey Lexus."
Autoblog
Ford F-150 recall for wiper motors expanded with 450,000 more trucks
In March of this year, Ford recalled the 2021 F-150 for faulty windshield wiper motors. Supplier manufacturing issues forced 157,036 pickups to return to the dealer to have the motors replaced because they could burn out and stop working within a few months. Documents cite possible "circuit board damage due to high transient voltage spikes and poor-quality wiper motor electrical terminals," and erratic wiper action could come before failure. The March recall affected trucks built at the Dearborn Truck Plant from January 8, 2020 to March 22, 2021, and trucks built at the Kansas City Assembly Plant from February 12, 2020 to March 22, 2020. It appears all of the at-risk trucks didn't get flagged in that action, so Ford's initiated a new recall for the same issue. This time the F-150 vehicle population is 453,650 trucks from the 2021 and 2022 model years, but it excludes trucks built at the Dearborn Truck Plant from May 3, 2021 to September 10. During the time these trucks were built, the Dearborn plant was being supplied with a new wiper motor design.
Autoblog
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB Review: A better, electric GLB
Pros: Optional third row available; Laidback, comfortable driving demeanor with responsive handling. Cons: Small third-row compromises cargo space; just OK electric driving range; no performance variant. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB is an all-electric, compact luxury SUV that provides a great balance between drivability and interior spaciousness at an entry-level price...
Autoblog
Electric Mercedes G-Class updates: EQG due out in 2024 with four motors
Mercedes-Benz will add the G-Class to its range of electric vehicles in the coming years. Previewed by the 2021 EQG concept, the battery-powered off-roader will feature up to four electric motors and a level of off-road capacity that's on par with the gasoline-powered model's. "From the start, it was decided...
Autoblog
2022 L.A. Auto Show Editors' Picks
Unlike this year's Detroit Auto Show, the L.A. Show is in its second year back since the start of the pandemic. While not necessarily much bigger or better-attended this year, the show did feature more major debuts. So we've once again rounded up our favorite car reveals of the event.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1996 Toyota Tercel with 360,459 miles
While the highest believable odometer reading I've ever seen on a discarded car during my junkyard travels was a 1990 Volvo 240 with 626,476 miles, I spot so many junked Toyotas with better than 300,000 miles that I don't consider them very noteworthy. However, nearly all of those soon-to-be-crushed 300K-plus Toyotas are Camrys and Previas, with the occasional Corolla thrown in for variety. And, of course, owners of the beloved 1983-1988 Tercel 4WD wagon tend to rack up plenty of miles on their cars. The ordinary Toyota Tercel of the 1990s, however, was a bargain-basement cheap econo-commuter that wasn't worth enough to fix when it got old and broke something expensive, and you won't find many junkyard examples with big miles (in fact, just the opposite). Today's Junkyard Gem is one Tercel that beat the odds and came quite close to the 400,000-mile mark before a crash ended its career at age 24.
Autoblog
Legacy automakers have one major advantage over startups with direct-to-consumer sales
Electric-vehicle startups including Rivian and Lucid are banking their futures on direct-to-consumer sales, eschewing the dealership model used by their more established rivals for what they call a more streamlined approach to automotive retail. "The consumer experience and the consumer journey is too precious to delegate to a third party,"...
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 2000 Honda Passport 4WD
The suits at American Honda Motor Company must have spent the bulk of the 1990s tearing out their hair in frustration as their rivals raked in big money from the sales of ever-more-profitable SUVs, even as American car shoppers lost interest in sedans and hatchbacks. Oh, sure, the Civic-based CR-V appeared here for the 1997 model year and sold well enough, but the lack of a larger SUV pained Honda more with each passing year. With the Acura MDX and Honda Pilot not ready for showrooms until the 2001 and 2002 model years, respectively, some stopgap had to be found. Isuzu stepped up and made a deal with Honda: the Rodeo would get Honda badges and become the Passport, while the Trooper would show up in Acura showrooms with SLX badges (for the 1994 and 1995 model years, respectively). Here's one of those Passports, found in a Denver-area self-service yard.
Autoblog
Fiat preparing to say 'ciao' to the 500X in the United States
Fiat's 500X crossover will enter the pantheon of automotive history without a successor. Ending years of rumors and speculation, the company confirmed that the soft-roader will not be replaced in the United States once production of the current-generation model ends. As we reported from the L.A. Auto Show, the 500X...
Autoblog
Mazda buried this sweet sports car design in a dry business update
Mazda recently put out a press release discussing its plans for electrification over the next few years. It gave some more specifics to its plans, but was generally pretty dry, with one strange exception. Among the accompanying photos were two renderings of something simply referred to as the Vision Study Model, and it's an incredibly pretty sports car design that we haven't seen from Mazda before.
Autoblog
2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter First Drive Review: From 4WD to AWD
STUTTGART, Germany — Mercedes-Benz’s cars have come a long way since the 1990s in terms of design, performance and ergonomics. In that same time period, the Sprinter van may as well have moved to a different planet. Like all older apartment-sized vans, early Sprinters were truck-like and not always easy to drive. The current model feels more like a jumbo SUV, and replacing the part-time four-wheel-drive system with a full-time all-wheel-drive setup softens up even the most hardcore member of the lineup.
Autoblog
Scout Motors gets a website and a new teaser for upcoming off-roader
Scout Motors just pressed the "Level Up" button on its teaser campaign. The newest Volkswagen Group sub-brand is preparing an electric SUV and an electric pickup that the latest timelines predict for 2026, and all we've seen of them before now are shaded line drawings. But Scout enthusiasts are what convinced VW to resurrect the four-by-four, and the automaker wants to get them involved now. A minimalist web site at ScoutMotors.com houses the above teaser for the SUV variant, a Careers page, a Press page, and a forum that's already attracted fan attention.
Comments / 0